Flag Football signup dates set
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Football League, a youth flag football league for children going into grades 1 through 6 (and kindergartners who turn 6 by July 31) this fall, announced its signup dates for the upcoming season.
The cost to register is $40 per child with discounts for families with multiple children. Registration will be held at the Brookville YMCA on Sept. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. The six-game season will likely start Sept. 21 and continue through the end of October.
It’s the eighth season for the youth league that’s sponsored by the YMCA and uses the NFL Flag program as a base. A junior (grades 1-3) and senior (grades 4-6) division setup is used with rules encouraging a broader use of personnel when it comes to handling the ball, running, passing and catching.
Eligible players aren’t limited to being from the Brookville Area School District, but most games, weather-permitting, will be played at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Saturdays with one practice per week scheduled, likely Wednesdays.
More details will be announced later. For more information, contact Rich Rhoades at 648-0790 or Tina Householder at the YMCA.
YMCA hoops clinics scheduled
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville YMCA is sponsoring two youth basketball clinics at the outdoor courts at Walter Dick Memorial Park in August.
A girls’ clinic is scheduled for August 12-14 6-7:30 each night for players ages 8 to 12.
A boys’ clinic for children going into second through sixth grade is scheduled for Aug. 22-23 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Players may bring a suitable indoor/outdoor ball to use at the clinic and in case of rain, the event will be moved indoors to the YMCA.
The cost for both is $15 for YMCA members and $20 for members. Sign up at the YMCA.
Area racing results
Here are results from last weekend’s racing at Thunder Mountain and Hummingbird speedways:
FRIDAY, Aug. 2
Thunder Mountain Speedway
Dunlap Lawn & Garden Front-Wheel Drive 4-Cylinders: 1. Jeff Huber, 2. Rob Williams, 3. Joe Huber, 4. Curtis Mohney, 5. Matthew Bryant, 6. Bill Fuchs, 7. Chad Greeley, 8. Austin Fedder, 9. Greg Kiehl, 10. Sam Orf Jr.
FDR Inc. Street Stocks: 1. Andrew Gordon, 2. Rusty Martz, 3. Zach Gustafson, 4. Fuzzy Fields, 5. Bob Rosman, 6. Jim Bloom, 7. Gary Luzier, 8. Dale Yeaney, 9. William Hurrelbrink.
Kinectic By Windstream Semi Late Models: 1. Joe Martin, 2. Jeff Sweeney, 3. Jon Lee, 4. Nick Fulmer, 5. Doug Surra, 6. Jeremy Ohl, 7. Austin Getch, 8. Jim Challingsworth, 9. Gary Fulmer, 10. Eric Lucas.
Watt Lumber Inc. Pure Stocks: 1. Justin Watt, 2. Greg Blystone, 3. Dennis Harrison Jr., 4. Rich Anderson, 5. Tyler Blystone, 6. Makinna Pearce, 7. Kylee Brown, 8. Dalton Gustafson, 9. Brandon Doland.
Zimmer Service Center ULMS Late Models: 1. Russ King, 2. Dan Angelicchio, 3. Dave Blazavich, 4. Max Blair, 5. Mike Wonderling, 6. Charles Powell Jr., 7. David Scott, 8. Doug Eck, 9. Jason Dobson, 10. Kenny Schaffer.
SATURDAY, Aug. 3
Hummingbird Speedway
Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks Make-Up Feature: 1. Justin Watt, 2. Bryce Swauger, 3. Rich Anderson, 4. Dennis Harrison Jr., 5. John Pearce, 6. T.J. Powell, 7. Ben Ecelberger, 8. Wayne Garvey, 9. Jenna Pfaff, 10. Steve Brugmann
Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders Make-Up Feature: 1. Wayne Truitt, 2. Keegan Bell, 3. Randy Albert, 4. Joe Anthony, 5. Zack Frantz, 6. Travis Timko, 7. Ricky Nelson, 8. Blake Joiner.
Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair and Service Semi-Late Models: 1. Jon Lee, 2. Nick Erskine, 3. Doug Surra, 4. Eddie Connor, 5. Nick Loffredo, 6. Deegen Watt, 7. Bob McMillen, 8. Austin Getch, 9. Dustin Challingsworth, 10. Denny Curry.
Cypress Clock and Gift Shop Street Stocks: 1. Andrew Gordon, 2. Bruce Hartzfeld, 3. Fuzzy Fields, 4. Zack Gustafson, 5. Dale Yeaney, 6. Jim Bloom, 7. Ray Reynolds.
BWP Bats Super Late Models: 1. Paul Kot, 2. Michael Lake, 3. Mike Wonderling, 4. Kenny Schaffer, 5. Billy Eash, 6. Brandon Groters, 7. Jerry Redden, 8. Dylan Fenton.
Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks: 1. Bryce Swauger, 2. Mike Anderson, 3. Rich Anderson, 4. Bill Mumau, 5. T.J. Powell, 6. Justin Watt, 7. Ben Ecelberger, 8. Dennis Harrison Jr., 9. John Pearce, 10. Wayne Garvey.
Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders: 1. Jeff Huber, 2. Zack Frantz, 3. Joe Huber, 4. Keegan Bell, 5. Eric Luzier, 6. Larry Conklin, 7. Randy Albert, 8. Travis Timko, 9. Blake Joiner, 10. Brian Snyder.