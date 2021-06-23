Weaver Memorial Tourney this weekend
BROOKVILLE — The 10th Annual Tim Weaver Memorial Baseball Tournament is this Friday and Saturday at the Brookville Little League complex.
It’s a 7-and-under machine pitch tournament with games scheduled for 6 and 8 p.m. (Punxsutawney vs. Brookville under lights at Zufall Field) Friday night and throughout the day on Saturday.
Six teams make up this year’s field — Brookville, Punxsutawney, DuBois, St. Marys, Indiana and Clarion.
The team is named for late father of tournament director Chad Weaver, whose family and friends have run the event since 2011.
Pinecrest Country Club
golf results
BROOKVILLE — Here are the latest golf results from Pinecrest Country Club:
Thursday’s men’s day featured best ball of two on the odd holes and best ball of three on even holes. The gross score winning team was the foursome of Tom McClaine, Ben Carrico, Jeff Hepler and Zac Hepler.
Low net honors went to the team of Tom Simpson, Barry Reinard, Kevin Doverspike and Chris Taylor. The runners-up were Paul Pysh, Craig Coon and Russ Wieszczyk.
Skins were won by Cole Cook (No. 1), Taylor (No. 2), McClaine (No. 4), Gregg Rafferty (No. 7) and Jake Bowser (No. 8).
This Sunday is the annual Husband-Wife Tournament starting at 11 a.m. and the annual Glow Golf event is scheduled for July 24. It’s $40 for a twosome with members and $50 for non-members. Sign up at the pro shop.
PIAA crowns baseball,
softball champions
STATE COLLEGE — Twelve state champions were crowned in PIAA baseball and softball last week at Penn State University.
Here are the results of the games:
BASEBALL
Class 1A: Halifax (D3-2) 9, Eden Christian (WPIAL-3) 1
Class 2A: Schuylkill Haven (D11-1) 8, Shenango (WPIAL-1) 7
Class 3A: Tyrone (D6-2) 5, Oley Valley (D3-1) 0
Class 4A: New Castle (WPIAL-1) 7, Wyoming Area (D2-1) 3
Class 5A: Bethel Park (WPIAL-2) 4, Red Land (D3-1) 2
Class 6A: La Salle (D12-1) 2, North Allegheny (WPIAL-1) 1
SOFTBALL
Class 1A: Tri-Valley (District 11) 2, West Greene (WPIAL-1) 1
Class 2A: Line Mountain (D-4) 1, Ligonier Valley (WPIAL-3) 0, 9 innings
Class 3A: Mount Pleasant (WPIAL-1) 5, Mid Valley (D2-1) 3
Class 4A: Beaver (WPIAL-1) 5, Tunkhannock (D2-1) 4, 9 innings
Class 5A: Lampeter Strasburg (D3-1) 10, Armstrong (WPIAL-2) 7
Class 6A: North Penn (D1-5) 11, Haverford (D1-3) 0
Hunting licenses on sale, deadines posted
Pennsylvania hunting licenses are on sale.
The first day that county treasurer’s offices in the state are able to accept doe license applications is three weeks later on July 12. This year once again, state residents have one week before non-resident doe applications are able to be accepted on July 19.
Hunters must have a regular hunting license before applying to get an antlerless license. Additionally, first round unsold/bonus tags will be available starting Aug. 2 and the second round on Aug. 16.
Prices for all hunting licenses are seven cents higher this year at $20.97 for residents and $101.97 for non-residents. The same goes for antlerless licenses at $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents. All checks should be made payable to County Treasurer. Fill in three WMU choices for antlerless appliciations and use the envelope provided.
In Jefferson County, it’s 155 Main Street, Room 212, Brookville, PA 15825.
In Clarion County, mail to 330 Main Street, Room 110, Clarion, PA 16214.