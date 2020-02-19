CUP wrestlers split with
Kent State, Rider
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — After beating Kent State at home last Friday, the Clarion University wrestlers won four bouts on Sunday but were unable to upset the top team in the Mid-Atlantic Conference’s East Division, as the Golden Eagles fell to Rider 25-13 in a conference road match.
The Golden Eagles (9-6, 6-4 MAC East) close their dual match schedule Sunday at Edinboro before prepping for their first MAC Championship trip to Northern Illinois March 7-8.
The loss to Rider was closer than the final score might indicate, as the teams were neck and neck through the first six matches. The Golden Eagles led 10-9 after Mike Bartolo’s sudden victory win over Gary Dinmore at 165 pounds, but the Broncs won three of the last four matches of the day — two by fall ‚ to record the team win.
Fifteenth-ranked Greg Bulsak scored a significant win at 197 pounds, defeating 12th-ranked Ethan Laird by an 8-1 decision. Laird entered the weekend ranked above Bulsak both in national ranking as well as in the conference coaches’ poll.
If Bulsak’s win was significant for what it could mean for this season, then Brookville’ Brock Zacherl’s decision over Gino Fluri at 149 pounds held a deeper meaning as far as his overall career.
The decision over Fluri was the 111th win in Zacherl’s career, moving him past four-time All-American Bryan Stout on Clarion’s all-time wins list and into a tie for 16th with Dan Payne and Ken Haselrig. All three of those former Golden Eagles are members of the Clarion Sports Hall of Fame.
Brookville’s Taylor Ortz, now at 157 pounds, lost a 7-0 decision to Rider’s Jesse Dellavecchia.
Last Friday, the Golden Eagles beat Kent State, 30-8.
Clarion took eight of the 10 bouts to claim its first win over Kent State since the 2000-01 season, snapping a nine-match losing streak to the Golden Flashes.
Zacherl wrestled the final home dual of his Clarion career, defeating Kody Komara 3-2 in the 149-pound bout. The 12th-ranked wrestler in the most recent NCAA coaches’ panel, Zacherl earned the distinction of an undefeated home dual record.
Zacherl went 44-0 as an attached wrestler at home, and his victory over Komara marked the first win of the night for the Golden Eagles.
Also recording a win was Ortz, who returned to the lineup at 157 pounds for a 10-6 win over Brady Chrisman.
Dworek places at Kent State
KENT, Ohio – The Slippery Rock University men’s track and field team recorded 18 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference qualifying marks and one event win at the Doug Raymond National Qualifier that concluded last Saturday afternoon at Kent State University.
Brookville freshman Bryan Dworek reached two PSAC standards with his 15th-place finish in the 200-meter dash (22.47) and 11th-place finish in the long jump (22 feet, 2 1/5 inches).
Slippery Rock will send a group of athletes to compete this Friday at the Edinboro University Last Chance meet before traveling back to Edinboro Feb. 29 and March 1 for the PSAC Championships.
Ray sets HJ mark for GCC
BEREA, Ohio — The Grove City College men’s track and field team earned sixth place out of 14 teams last Friday night at the Baldwin Wallace University Mid-February Meet. The Wolverines earned 49 team points on the event. Division II California (Pa.) won the event with 101 points.
Junior Seth Ray of Brookville helped lead the Wolverines by winning the high jump. Ray cleared 6 feet, 4 3/4 inches. He also earned second in the triple jump with a best leap of 41 feet, 10 inches.
Grove City returns to action Saturday at Mount Union. That will be the Wolverines’ final tune-up for the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championships, which will be held Feb. 27 in Youngstown, Ohio.
Brookville runs at indoor meet
YOUNGTOWN, Ohio — Ian Thrush and the Lady Raiders’ 4x200 relay helped headline the Brookville track and field team’s performances at last Saturday’s indoor meet at Youngstown State University.
Thrush finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.07 seconds. He also finished fourth in the 60 dash at 7.11 seconds.
For the Lady Raiders’ relay of Brooke Emery, Emily Martz, Laynee Sorbin and Morgan Monnoyer, their seventh-place time of 1:55.39 broke a nine-year-old team record of 1:55.66 owned by Katie Zents, Ashley Wolfe, Brianne Dietrich and Francheska Smith.
Other notable boys’ finishes came from Kyle MacBeth (19th in 200 dash) and Cameron Hooven (10th in long jump at 19 feet, 1 inch; 10th in triple jump at 39 feet, 8 1/4 inches).
For the Lady Raiders, Emery was 10th in the 60 hurdles (10.10) and Sorbin finished nith in the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches).