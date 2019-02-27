Clarion U. wrestlers finish season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Clarion University wrestling team finished its dual schedule with a 37-6 loss at No. 4 Michigan Sunday. The Golden Eagles wound up 7-7 and are now off until the Eastern Wrestling League Championships March 9 at George Mason University.
Against Michigan, the Golden Eagles won twice. Redshirt sophomore Greg Bulsak rang his win streak to nine straight win a decision over Jackson Striggow, leading him 4-0 after two periods and trading points with him in the third en route to the decision.
The other winner was freshman Seth Koleno, who improved to 14-11 overall, defeating Jack Medley 11-9. Brookville’s Gavin Park dropped an 18-2 technical fall to No. 12-ranked Drew Attin at 125 pounds.
Last Friday, the Golden Eagles notched a big 18-15 upset win over Edinboro, their first win over the Fighting Scots in nine years.
Bulsak delivered the clincher with a win over the talented Dylan Reynolds at 197 pounds. He racked up four points after a scoreless first period, winning 4-0 to make it 18-12 and all but assure the match stayed in Clarion’s hands with one bout remaining.
Edinboro got the win in the final bout at heavyweight with Jon Spaulding’s 10-6 decision over Toby Cahill, but the Golden Eagles still won by not giving up bonus points.
Park opened the match with an 8-2 loss to Lucas Rodriguez.
Franklin & Marshall head to EIWAs
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The Franklin & Marshall Diplomats wrapped up their dual meet schedule at 3-10 and head to this weekend’s Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Championships.
Brookville’s Cole Aaron, a junior 157-pounder, finished the regular season at 11-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.