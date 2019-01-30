Lady Raiders rout Karns City, 57-25
KARNS CITY — Playing for the first time in almost a week, the Brookville Lady Raiders shook off last week’s loss to Punxsutawney with a 57-25 non-league win at Karns City Monday night.
The Lady Raiders improved to 11-4 going into Wednesday’s scheduled Pink Night Cancer Awareness Night game against Punxsutawney.
With the near-record low temperatures forecast for the middle of the week, the game was postponed to Monday.
Friday, the Lady Raiders host Brockway in a varsity-only setup starting at 7:30 p.m. following a JV-varsity doubleheader between the Raiders and Coudersport that begins at 4:30 p.m.
Against the 2-12 Lady Gremlins, Brookville got 20 points from Morgan Johnson while Madison Johnson was the other Lady Raider in double-figure scoring with 11 points. Lauren Hergert finished with eight points.
The Lady Raiders led 34-15 at halftime and outscored Karns City 19-8 in the third quarter to take a 30-point lead into the fourth.
Emma Johns scored 10 points to lead the Lady Gremlins.
The Lady Raiders ended a stretch where they played six of seven on the road and went 4-2 in those games. They finish the regular season with six of seven at home.
Jr. high wrestling roundup
DuBOIS — The Brookville Raiders junior high wrestling team took a 12-2 record into Tuesday’s matchup with Punxsutawney, coming off last Thursday’s 51-40 win at DuBois.
Against the Beavers, the Raiders went 6-5 in contested bouts while holding a 3-2 edge in forfeit wins with one weight not filled by either team.
Winning on the mat for the Raiders were Brayden Kunselman (pin), Logan Oakes (decision), Carson Weaver (decision), Jackson Zimmerman (pin), Cameron Moore (decision) and Bryce Rafferty (pin).
In last Tuesday’s 50-30 win over Johnsonburg, the Raiders were 3-6 on the mat and notched six forfeit wins. Winners on the mat were Brecken Cieleski (major), Kunselman (major) and Ganen Cyphert (pin).
The Raiders had two dual meets scheduled after Tuesday, home against Philipsburg-Osceola Thursday and at Warren Feb. 14.
JV basketball reports
Here are the latest game reports from both Brookville junior varsity teams:
FRIDAY, Jan. 25
Raiders 49, St. Marys 24
At St. Marys, the Raiders improved to 13-2 with a win over the Dutch. Robert Keth and Griffin Ruhlman scored 19 and 14 points respectively.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 23
Raiders 44, Punxsutawney 32
At home against the Chucks, David Cable, Robert Keth and Chase Palmer each scored seven points for the Raiders.
Junior high teams notch wins
ST. MARYS — All three Brookville junior high teams notched wins at St. Marys last Friday night with the seventh-graders finishing off the weekend with a title at the Cavaliers Tournament held at Elk County Catholic.
The ninth-graders were scheduled to play at Marion Center Tuesday and all three teams were set to visit Brockway Wednesday, weather-permitting. Friday, the seventh-and-eighth graders host Ridgway at the Auxiliary Gymnasium.
Here’s a look at the recent games:
SUNDAY, Jan. 27
Seventh-graders capture title
Finishing off a 3-0 weekend run, the Raiders topped Johnsonburg 32-13 in the championship game to win the Cavalier Tournament title.
Charlie Krug led the way with 15 points while Carter Kessler, Jack Pete and Brad Fiscus each scored four points.
Saturday, the Raiders won twice to reach the finals of the eight-team tournament. They started with a 50-22 win over St. Leo’s of Ridgway. Krug and Pete scored 15 and 12 points respectively while Jack Knapp added eight points and Kessler put in six points. In the semifinals against Bradford, Krug and Pete scored 12 and 10 respectively with Knapp finishing with eight points.
The Raiders improved to 15-2 going into this week’s games.
FRIDAY, Jan. 25
Ninth Grade: Raiders 57, St. Marys 30
The Raiders improved to 11-1 with a rout of the Dutch. Three players reached double figures in scoring with Hunter Geer (18), Garner McMaster (13) and Ian Pete (11).
Eighth Grade: Raiders 41, St. Marys 40
Down 13 points in the third quarter, the Raiders (13-5) rallied to beat the Dutch. Jack Pete scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the second half. Noah Peterson scored eight points and Connor Marshall had seven points.
Seventh Grade: Raiders 33, St. Marys 25
Jack Knapp’s 11 points keyed the Raiders to the win. Jack Pete and Charlie Krug scored eight and six points respectively.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 23
Ninth Grade: Raiders 52, Punxsy 29
At home, the Raiders beat the Chucks for a third time this year as Ian Pete and Hunter Geer scored 17 and 14 points respectively. Garner McMaster added nine points while Ryan Geer scored seven points.
Eighth Grade: Raiders 34, Punxsy 21
Also at home, the Raiders got 10 points from Isaac Hetrick. Riley Smith and Connor Marshall scored nine and six points respectively.
Seventh Grade: Raiders 48, Punxsy 20
Avenging one of their two losses, the Raiders jumped out to a 24-4 halftime lead in a 28-point win over the Chucks. Jack Pete scored 18 points as 10 different players found the scoring column. Charlie Krug scored eight points while Carter Kessler, Jack Knapp, Caleb Kornbau and Logan Loy each scored four points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.