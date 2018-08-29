Flag Football signup dates set
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Football League, a youth flag football league for children going into grades 1 through 6 (and kindergartners who turn 6 by July 31) this fall, announced its signup dates for the upcoming season.
The cost to register is $40 per child with discounts for families with multiple children. Registration will be held at the Brookville YMCA on Sept. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon. The six-game season will likely start Sept. 22 and continue through the end of October.
More details will be announced later. For more information, contact Rich Rhoades at 648-0790 or Tina Householder at the YMCA.
Clarion U. football opens
Saturday
PITTSBURGH — Playing at Highmark Stadium in downtown Pittsburgh Saturday at 1 p.m., the Clarion University Golden Eagles football team takes on PSAC rival Shippensburg.
While the Golden Eagles, coming off a 1-10 season, were picked to finish seventh in the PSAC-West, the Red Raiders were the No. 2 team in the PSAC-East as they went 19-2 last year and earned a berth in the NCAA Division II playoffs before losing in the first round to PSAC-East rival West Chester, which is ranked No. 1 in the division going into the season.
It’s the 57th meeting between the teams and Clarion has lost 11 straight games to the Red Raiders dating back to their last win in 2000.
Golden Eagles head coach Chris Weibel enters his fourth season at his alma mater.
D9 and Kane native Keaton Rounsville is slated to start at right guard on offense while Brockway’s Jarrett Esposito is battling for the starting nod at punter and place-kicker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.