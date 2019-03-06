Clarion U. wrestlers head to EWLs
FAIRFAX, Va. — Brookville’s Gavin Park and Kane’s Evan Delong, both former District 9 state champions, are in Clarion University’s lineup for this Saturday’s Eastern Wrestling League Championships at George Mason University
While pairings weren’t announced by press time, the sophomore Park (2-13) will be at 125 pounds while redshirt senior Delong (14-12) is slotted at 165.
The NCAA announced the third coaches’ and second RPI rankings last week, as well as the qualifier allocations for the NCAA Championships. For the second straight cycle, two Clarion wrestlers — Greg Bulsak and Delong — appear in the rankings.
Bulsak improved one spot in the coaches’ ranking from the February 14 poll, coming in at 16th after ranking 17th two weeks prior. He also ranks 23rd in the Division I RPI. Bulsak has posted a 17-4 overall record in 2018-19, including an 11-1 mark in dual matches and a perfect 7-0 mark in EWL duals. He is tied for the team lead with six wins by fall and has won eight straight matches dating back to the start of the 2019 calendar year.
Delong will go into the EWL Championships ranked 30th in Division I RPI, owning a record of 14-12 overall. He leads Clarion with six major decisions and has eight total bonus victories thanks to a pair of wins by technical fall.
Ray 10th at All-Atlantic regional
ITHACA, N.Y. — Grove City College sophomore Seth Ray finished 10th in the high jump at last weekend’s All-Atlantic Region Championships at Ithaca College.
Ray cleared 6 feet, 1 1/4 inches to wrap up his indoor season that was highlighted by his President’s Athletic Conference title jump of 6 feet, 4 inches. He also was fifth in the triple jump at the PACs with a jump of 42 feet, 2 3/4 inches.
The outdoor season begins March 23 at California University of Pa.
