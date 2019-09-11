CUP tops Shipp in opener, 48-28
SHIPPENSBURG — Behind the strength of a potent running attack and an opportunistic defense, the Clarion University Golden Eagles opened their football season with a 48-28 victory at Shippensburg last Saturday.
It’s the first season-opening win for the Golden Eagles since 2016 and first win over the Red Raiders for the first time since 2000, snapping a 12-game losing streak against the latter in the process.
The Golden Eagles pounded the Red Raiders with the run, posting 341 net rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns — three by running back Mylique McGriff — while averaging 7.1 yards per attempt.
Clarion possessed the ball for nearly 10 more minutes than the Red Raiders and held their opponents to just a 3-of-10 mark on third down. Defensively, Clarion forced two turnovers and converted them into points, including a pick-six interception by Trent Rogers and a forced fumble by Vaughn Wallace.
McGriff, this week’s PSAC-West Co-Athlete of the Week with Slippery Rock quarterback Roland Rivers, had one of his best days at Clarion, gaining 179 yards on 27 carries with a career-high three rushing TDs. He ripped off another of his patented long runs, this time making a 56-yard gallop and following it with a 29-yard scoring run to put the game out of reach for Shippensburg. Redshirt freshman Ross Greece added his first career rushing score, a one-yard blast on the goal line to give the Golden Eagles their first lead of the game.
Clarion led 34-0 at halftime.
Next up for the Golden Eagles is their home opener against Lock Haven Saturday at 1 p.m.
Lions soccer falls to KC
KARNS CITY — In the Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer season-opener last Thursday at Karns City, it was the host Gremlins that came away with a 9-3 win.
Beau Verdill scored two goals and assisted on Bailee Verdill’s goal while Karns City got three goals each from Dakota King and Owen Collwell.
The Lions had last Saturday’s match at Punxsutawney postponed because of no officials, the second time already in the early going. No makeup was announced, although the Lions’ rescheduled home date with Brookville because of the same reason is Sept. 28 with a 9:30 a.m. start.
Next up for the Lions is Keystone at home Thursday followed by West Shamokin at home Saturday at 11 a.m.
Jr. high football sweeps KC
BROOKVILLE — Both Brookville junior high football teams opened the season with wins at home over Karns City last Wednesday.
The seventh-and-eighth graders won, 20-12, as quarterback Easton Belfiore threw two touchdown passes on a 93-yard flip pass to Jack Pete and 6-yard pass to Austin Colgan. Charlie Krug also returned a fumble 47 yards for a score and Belfiore hit Pete with a two-point conversion pass.
In the freshman game, the Raiders got two touchdowns from Jackson Zimmerman on a 7-yard run and 75-yard kick return. Krug threw a 38-yard TD pass to John Colgan and ran one in from 24 yards out. Krug also threw a two-point conversion pass to Coyha Brown, who added two interceptions on defense.
Both Raiders teams visit Clarion Thursday.
Lumberjacks juniors win again
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Lumberjacks junior division squad improved to 3-0 with a 28-8 win over Moniteau last Saturday at home.
Parker Kalgren scored three touchdowns while Gabe Hannah added a TD run. Cody Householder scored on two two-point conversion runs.
In the bantam division exhibition, the Lumberacks racked up eight touchdowns, seven from Owen Weaver who caught one TD pass from Landon Smith. Smith also added a TD run.
This Saturday, the Lumberjacks host A-C Valley with a 9:30 a.m. bantam division kickoff.
Youth soccer reports posted
The Brookville Soccer Association started its fall schedule. Here are recent game reports:
SUNDAY, Sept. 8
Under-15
A-1 Cars 6, Curwensville 2
At Curwensville, Jazmines Sarvey and Caleb Kornbau each scored two goals while Steven Plyler and Bradley Young added goals. Kornbau had two assists while Kaida Yoder and Lauren Castellan also chipped in with helpers. Gannon McMaster and Phoenix Neiswonger were the goalkeepers.
Under-8
Mike’s Grocery Cart 5, Reynoldsville 2
At Reynoldsville, Mike’s got a pair of goals from Haiden Blakeslee while Emily Richter, Anna Northey and Emmett Kriner added goals. Blakeslee, Graham Harmon and Northey made assists. Gabe Shick, Davis Lamoreaux, Northey and Harmon were the goalkeepers.