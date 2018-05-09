Brookville JV baseball
back in action
BROOKVILLE — For the first time since 2012, the Brookville Raiders have a junior varsity schedule and after Monday’s 4-3 loss at St. Marys, the Raiders are off to a 2-6 start.
In Monday’s loss, Wyatt Griffin had two hits while Hayden Osborne, Ryan Daisley and Kaleb Kalgren each singled.
Last Wednesday, the Raiders dropped a 16-14 slugfest at Bradford. Oswaldo Casares had three hits while Daisley, Jace Miner, Kalgren and Evan Shields each finished with two hits. Chase Palmer homered while Miner drove in three runs and Daisley doubled.
Against Bradford at home on April 30, the Raiders notched an 11-3 win. Miner and J.P. Young combined for the win on the mound. Miner went 5 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking five, while Young finished things up with three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings.
At the plate, Daisley and Griffin each had two hits. Griffin knocked in three runs while Daisley and Miner doubled. Bailey Thrush and Osborne singled.
In the team’s first win, 12-7, over Johnsonburg, Cole Labenne, Palmer and Griffin combined for the win. Labenne went the first three innings, striking out four.
Palmer and Casares each had two hits while Thrush doubled.
FOE Jr. LL wins in DuBois
DuBOIS — Improving to 3-1, the FOE Eagles Junior Little League baseball team dumped Johnson Motors 10-2 at City Park Tuesday night.
Scoring five runs in the first inning, FOE rode the two-hit pitching of Hunter Roney, Bryce and Carson Weaver, and Ryan Geer. They combined to strike out seven and walk five.
At the plate, Jamison Rhoades went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored. Hunter Roney had two hits with a triple, double and three runs batted in. Chase Snell doubled and Clayton Cook singled and drove in three runs.
Geer, Ryan Geer and Owen Caylor also singled.
FOE (3-1) hosts Femco Machine of Punxsutawney Thursday before hosting Buck’s Pizza next Monday at McKinley Field.
Newsomes head to
SEC Championships
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Recently graduated, Ole Miss seniors and former Brookville standouts Lanae and Aisha Newsome will head to the Southeastern Conference Track and Field Championships this weekend at the University of Tennessee.
The Rebel women are ranked No. 23 in the nation. Aisha will likely be part of the 4x400-meter relay while Lanae will probably compete in both the long and triple jumps.
Pitch, Hit and Run on May 20
RIMERSBURG — The Southern Clarion County Little League is sponsoring a Pitch, Hit and Run event May 20 at the Rimersburg Elementary Fields starting at 2 p.m.
The PHR is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball with more information available at www.pitchhitrun.com. It’s open to boys and girls ages 7-14 based on age as of July 17.
For more information, contact Ange Salvo at 814-227-7491.
Area gymnasts at state meet
CHESWICK — Several members of the Leap of Faith Gymnastics team from Clarion turned in high finishes at last weekend’s PA Xcel State Gymnastics Meet at the Pittsburgh Indoor Sports Arena.
These girls, ages 7 to 12, brought home finishes:
Claire Henry of New Bethlehem: First vault (9.45), eighth all-around (36.375), eighth floor (9.35) and ninth beam (9.05).
Laci Campbell of New Bethlehem: Second bars (9.65), ninth beam (9.375), eighth all-around (37.25), 10th vault (9.0) and 11th floor (9.225).
Jorja Parkinson of Fisher: second bars (9.525), fourth beam (9.25), fourth floor (9.3), fourth all-around (36.525).
Lilleigh Harmon of Summerville: fifth bars (9.525), 10th floor (9.150).
Noelle Reitz of Brookville: seventh floor (9.2), 10th beam (9.0).
