CUP wrestlers topped by Rider, 23-10
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. –The Clarion wrestling team fell in what was ultimately a close team bout last Saturday afternoon, dropping a 23-10 decision to Rider in an Eastern Wrestling League match. The Golden Eagles (5-5, 2-1 EWL) are back in action next Friday when they head to Cleveland State before visiting Lock Haven in another EWL match Sunday at 2 p.m.
Last Saturday, the Broncs jumped out to an early 11-0 lead but the Golden Eagles put on enough pressure to stay in the match until the very end of the afternoon. Avery Shay was the first Clarion wrestler to get on the scoreboard, notching a major decision with a 9-0 shutout of Evan Fidelibus in the 149-pound match. That cut down the deficit and sparked life on the Golden Eagle bench.
Rider followed that up with a pair of tight decisions, with Mike Bartolo falling in a close 3-2 decision to Gino Fluri and Evan Delong starting strong against nationally-ranked Jesse Dellavecchia before ultimately falling 6-2. Max Wohlabaugh responded with his third straight EWL win, defeating Dean Sherry 6-2 in the 174-pound bout.
The Broncs clinched the team match with a win by decision at 184 pounds, but nationally-ranked Greg Bulsak tacked on one more win for the Golden Eagles. He defeated Ethan Laird 8-5 at 197 pounds for his fourth straight win, improving to 6-1 in duals this year.
Brookville’s Gavin Park started for the Golden Eagles at 125 and dropped a 12-4 major decision to Jonathan Tropea to start the match.
Lady Lions lose to North Clarion
STRATTANVILLE — Visiting North Clarion dealt the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions their 11th straight loss in a 66-26 rout last Friday night.
The Lady Lions (2-17) are off until Friday’s game at Cranberry. They’ll finish the season next Monday and Thursday at home against West Shamokin and Keystone.
Maddy Craig scored 13 points for the Lady Lions against North Clarion. No other player had more than three points.
Jr. high basketball in action
BROOKVILLE — Both Brookville seventh-and-eighth grade boys’ basketball teams won home games with Ridgway last Friday.
The eighth-graders improved to 14-5 with a 44-25 win as 10 different players scored. Charlie Krug scored eight points while Jack Pete, Dillon Tollini and Riley Smith each scored six points.
The seventh-graders hiked their record to 16-2 with a 28-16 win over the Elkers. Jack Pete and Charlie Krug scored 10 and eight points respectively. Caleb Kornbau added four points.
Both teams were at home Tuesday against Elk County Catholic before all three junior high teams travel to DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday. The seventh-and-eighth grade squads visit Bradford Friday.
Jr. high wrestlers blast Punxsy
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders junior high wrestlers improved their dual meet record to 13-2 with last Tuesday’s 64-22 win over Punxsutawney.
They’ll close their dual schedule with two matches Feb. 12 at home against Cranberry (5:30 p.m.) and Feb. 12 at Warren.
Against the Chucks, the Raiders won five of seven bouts contested on the mat while taking six forfeit wins. Winning on the mat were Antonio Thornton (pin), Brayden Kunselman (pin), Coyha Brown (major), Bryce Rafferty (pin) and Ganen Cyphert (pin).
