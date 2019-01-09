Indoor track off to strong start
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — In the first indoor high school track and field meet of the winter season, it was a strong performance for Brookville’s contingent last Saturday at Youngstown State University.
The Raiders’ 4x200-meter relay of Bryan Dworek, Kyle MacBeth, Dillon Olson and Ian Thrush won with a school-record time of 1:33.46, now the fifth best time among Pennsylvania relays.
Dworek also finished third in the long jump at 21 feet, 7 1/2 inches, which ranks eighth in the state, while Thrush was eighth in the 200 dash (23.08), breaking Ryan Thrush’s school-record.
For the Lady Raiders, Brooke Quairiere won the triple jump (32 feet, 10 1/2 inches) and finish sixth in the 60 hurdles (10.17).
Other high finishers for the Raiders saw Cameron Hooven (third, 5-10) in the high jump and (12th, 19 feet, 1 1/4 inches) long jump, Olson (7th, 8.95) in 60 hurdles, Ethan Brentham (15th, 2:12.12) in the 800 run.
Also for the Lady Raiders, Dani MacBeth was fifth in the long jump (15 feet, 7 inches).
Former Raider Cole Aaron wrestling at Franklin & Marshall
LANCASTER — Four Franklin & Marshall wrestlers placed at last Saturday’s seventh annual David H. Lehman F&M Open, the most ever for the Diplomats at their home tournament. Paddy Quinlan (141) and Antonio Pelusi (285) led the way with second-place showings while Wil Gil claimed sixth at 141 and Emmett LiCastri secured fourth at 157.
Former Brookville Raiders standout and 149-pound junior Cole Aaron went 4-2, improving his season record to 10-8.
Aaron scored a pin over Will Baldwin in F&M’s 35-4 win over Davidson last Friday night. At the Midlands, Aaron finished 1-2 also at 149.
Saturday in Richmond, Va., the Diplomats wrestle Gardner-Webb and Campbell at noon and 2 p.m.
More All-State football honors
for area trio
Another set of all-state football announcements landed the area foursome of Brookville’s Bryan Dworek and Cabe Park, and Clarion-Limestone’s Austin Newcomb and Ben Smith more postseason honors.
The Pennsylvania Football News published its set of all-staters, first- and second-team, in each of the six classifications. Over 700 players were nominated across the six classifications. Once compiled, the ballots went back out and nearly 200 coaches voted on the teams.
Dworek and Park were second-team receivers in Class 2A while in Class 1A, Newcomb was a first-team running back and Smith a second-team offensive guard.
Overall, 15 players from District 9 earned all-state berths from the PFN. Also in Class 2A was Clarion’s Sam Minich a first-team slot back and Moniteau’s James Parenti a first-team offensive guard.
In Class 1A with the Lions duo were Elk County Catholic offensive tackle Ben Sherry and Curwensville defensive back Noah VonGunden on the second team.
Clearfield put six players on the Class 4A team along with head coach Tim Janocko selected as the Coach of the Year. His all-staters were fullback Brett Zattoni, slot back Taye Lynch and guard Quinten Bloom on the first team while quarterback Isaac Rumery, receiver Jake Lezzer and linebacker Oliver Billotte were named to the second team.
DuBois tight end Chase Husted was a first-team selection in Class 4A as well.
Brookville junior high wrestlers finish 3-2 at Latrobe Duals
LATROBE — The Brookville Raiders junior high wrestling team finished 3-2 at the Greater Latrobe Duals last Saturday.
They took a 7-2 record into Tuesday’s match at Curwensville. Thursday, the Raiders are at home against Brockway before traveling to St. Marys next Tuesday.
At Latrobe, the Raiders beat Franklin Regional (54-41), Greater Latrobe Orange (67-21) and Greensburg-Salem (75-12) while losing to Trinity (58-36) and Greater Latrobe Black (78-12).
Against Franklin Regional, the Raiders split their 12 bouts on the mat and took four forfeit wins while giving up two forfeits. Winning on the mat for the Raiders were Brecken Cieleski (pin), Brayden Kunselman (pin), Burke Fleming (decision), Carson Weaver (major), Bryce Rafferty (technical fall) and Ganen Cyphert (pin).
The win over Greater Latrobe Orange had the Raiders winning seven of 10 contested bouts and going 4-1 in forfeit wins. Winning on the mat were Antonio Thornton (major), Fleming (pin), Caden Marshall (pin), Jackson Zimmerman (pin), Cam Moore (pin), Rafferty (pin) and Porter Kahle (decision).
The Raiders went 3-2 in the only five bouts contested against Greensburg-Salem with Marshall (pin), Zimmerman (pin) and Moore (decision).
In the loss to Trinity, the Raiders got wins from Fleming (pin), Weaver (pin), Moore (decision) and Rafferty (decision). The only mat winners for the Raiders against Greater Latrobe Black were Thornton (pin) and Zimmerman (pin).
In last Thursday’s 60-28 win over Redbank Valley, the Raiders won six of 10 bouts on the mat, getting points from Cieleski (pin), Fleming (decision), Weaver (pin), Zimmerman (pin), Moore (decision) and Rafferty (pin). The Raiders got four forfeit wins while giving up one forfeit. Neither team fielded wrestlers at two weights.
Brookville JV basketball
chalks up wins
Both Brookville junior varsity basketball teams were on winning streaks going into this week. The boys were 6-2 going into Wednesday’s home game against Sheffield while the girls take a 7-1 record into Friday’s game at Bradford.
Here are recent game reports:
MONDAY, Jan. 7
Lady Raiders 36, Clarion 23
Elizabeth Wonderling led the Lady Raiders with 18 points while Brooke Ganoe and Avery Gilhousen scored eight and four points respectively.
FRIDAY, Jan. 4
Raiders 37, Clearfield 26
At home, Griffin Ruhlman led the Raiders with 11 points while Jace Miner scored six points, and Danny Lauer and Bryce Baughman each added five points.
Lady Raiders 35, Ridgway 23
Alayna Haight and Elizabeth Wonderling scored 13 and 11 points respectively to lead the Lady Raiders at Ridgway.
THURSDAY, Jan. 3
Raiders 40, Punxsutawney 29
At Punxsutawney, David Cable scored nine points while Jace Miner and Griffin Ruhlman scored eight and six points respectively.
WEDNESDAY, Jan 2
Brookville 32, DuBois 30
Elizabeth Wonderling and Alyana Haight scored 14 and 12 points respectively to lead the Lady Raiders.
Brookville junior high
basketball report
RIDGWAY — Both Brookville seventh-and-eighth grade boys’ basketball teams won at Ridgway Monday, the eighth-graders 47-28 and the seventh-graders 42-29.
All three junior high teams are back in action Wednesday at home, the seventh-and-eighth graders against Kane and the ninth-graders against Curwensville. Friday, the seventh-and-eighth squads host Bradford then all three teams host DuBois next Monday.
Here are recent game reports:
MONDAY, Jan. 7
Eighth grade:
Brookville 47, Ridgway 28
The Raiders improved to 7-5 with a win at Ridgway. Three Raiders reached double figures in scoring, led by Jack Pete (14), Noah Peterson (13) and Connor Marshall (10).
Seventh grade:
Brookville 42, Ridgway 29
The Raiders (6-2) got 14 points from Jack Pete and 12 points from Charlie Krug while Caleb Kornbau added six points.
Eighth-Graders 3-1 at Tourney
At the annual St. Marys Cavaliers Tournament last weekend, the Raiders went 3-1 after going 3-0 in pool play and losing in the semifinal round on Sunday.
The Raiders fell to Our Lady of Peace, 34-27. Charlie Krug scored 10 points while Connor Marshall and Isaac Hetrick scored seven and four points respectively. In pool play, the Raiders beat Our Lady of Peace, 41-35, as Noah Peterson (11), Jack Pete (10) and Krug (8) led the way in scoring. The Raiders beat St. George, 42-31, with Peterson (10), Krug (10), Pete (9) and Connor Marshall (5) the leading scorers. Against Johnsonburg, the Raiders won 27-18 as Krug (7) and Riley Smith (5) were the top scorers.
FRIDAY, Jan. 4
Ninth grade: Brookville 60,
Clearfield 48
At home against the Bison, Hunter Geer scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Raiders, who improved to 6-1. Three other players reached double figures in scoring — Ian Pete (13), Garner McMaster (11) and Jamison Rhoades (10).
Eighth grade: Brookville 40,
Clearfield 24
The Raiders beat the Bison as Noah Peterson scored 12 points, and Charlie Krug and Jack Pete each scored eight points.
Seventh grade: Brookville 30,
Clearfield 16
Ten different Raiders found the scoring column with Jack Knapp leading the way with six points. Carter Kessler and Charlie Krug each scored five points.
THURSDAY, Jan. 3
Ninth grade: Brookville 56,
Punxsy 42
At Punxsutawney, Hunter Geer and Ian Pete scored 19 and 17 points respectively to lead the Raiders while Jamison Rhoades finished with eight points.
Eighth grade: Brookville 30,
Punxsy 17
Connor Marshall led the Raiders with 10 points while Noah Peterson finished with eight points against the Chucks.
Seventh grade: Punxsy 35,
Brookville 29
Jack Knapp led the Raiders with 10 points in a loss to the Chucks. Jack Pete and Charlie Krug scored seven and six points respectively.
Raiders Baseball planning Casino Night for Jan. 26
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders Baseball Booster Club is sponsoring a Casino Night on Jan. 26 at Pinecrest Country Club starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Mega Rock or DeMans Sports Goods. Call or text 814-541-4467 for more information.
