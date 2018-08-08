Smith ties for third at PA Amateur
JOHNSTOWN — Brookville’s Nathan Smith shot three straight 69s and finished with a 3-under-par 207 to tie for third place at last Wednesday’s Pennsylvania Amateur Championship at Sunnehanna Country Club.
Smith was four shots behind winner Connor Schmidt and two back of Anthony Sebastianelli. Also at 3-under were Brady Pevarnik and Daniel Thompson.
Elk-McKean has 2-0 start at regionals
FREEHOLD TWP., N.J. — Pennsylvania champion Elk-McKean, consisting of players mostly from Johnsonburg and Kane, were off to a 2-0 start at the Junior Little League (13-14-year-old) Eastern Regional.
Elk-McKean opened with a 4-0 win over the hosts last Friday and outslugged Maryland 19-11 on Sunday and were scheduled to play Ridgwood, N.J., in Monday night’s winners’ bracket final.
Follow the tournament on www.littleleague.org.
Raiders football: Important dates
BROOKVILLE — Important dates and information for the upcoming high school football season at Brookville, as per released by varsity coach Scott Park:
Monday-Friday: Heat Acclimation practices for varsity level, 5 to 8 p.m. (4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday only)
Thursday: Parent/Player meeting for whole program at high school auditorium, 7 p.m.
Aug. 13: Two-a-day practices begin, 3 to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 9 p.m. for varsity; 4 to 8 p.m. for junior high (5 to 8 on Aug. 16 only).
Aug. 14: Picture Day, 4 p.m. for junior high, 6 p.m. varsity
Aug. 16: Raider Card Blitz Day.
Aug. 18: Varsity scrimmage at Clarion-Limestone, 10 a.m.
Aug. 20-23: Varsity practices, 3 to 6 p.m.; junior high practices 4 to 8 p.m.
Aug. 24: Varsity opener at home vs. Bradford
YMCA hoops clinics scheduled
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville YMCA is sponsoring two youth basketball clinics at the outdoor courts at Walter Dick Memorial Park in August.
A girls’ clinic is scheduled for Aug. 15-16 from 6 to 8 p.m. each night for players ages 8 to 12.
A boys’ clinic for children going into second through sixth grade is scheduled for Aug. 22-23 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Players may bring a suitable indoor/outdoor ball to use at the clinic and in case of rain, the event will be moved indoors to the YMCA.
The cost for both is $15 for YMCA members and $20 for members. Sign up at the YMCA.
