Powell 17th in javelin at NCAAs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brookville’s Elaina Powell, a sophomore at Slippery Rock University, finished 17th in the javelin at last Saturday’s NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships at Johnson C. Smith University’s Irwin Belk Complex.
Powell’s second throw in her three-throw preliminary round wound up being the best at 136 feet, 8 inches. Her first throw was 127 feet, 11 inches and her final throw was 135 feet, 2 inches.
The cutoff to make the nine-thrower finals turned out to be 144 feet, 6 inches.
In the finals, it was Fort Hays State senior Madison Wolf making her preliminary throw of 161 feet, 1 inch stand up to win the title. Angelo State senior Barbara Rivera was second at 155 feet, 2 inches which was thrown on her sixth and final throw.
Northwest Nazarene junior Ellie Logan (155-1), New Mexico Highlands junior Sharon Toako (154-11), Millersville senior Amanda Myers (151-6), Western Michigan sophomore Raquel Pellecer (148-8), Western Oregon freshman Darian Wilson (147-9) and Fort Hays State’ sophomore Alexcia Deutscher (145-4) made up the rest of the top-eight medal finishers.
In addition to Millersville’s Myers, two other Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference throwers from Shippensburg also competed. Junior Morgan DeFloria was 12th at 141-5 and senior Crystal Hartman finished 14th at 139-7.
Grays drop Fed League games to Rossiter, Sykesville
ROSSITER — The Brookville Grays fell to 0-3 to start their Federation League schedule after Sunday’s 4-2 loss at Rossiter.
They’ll host Pulaski Wednesday in a game that was originally scheduled for Tuesday. Sunday, they’ll travel to DuBois to take on the Rockets at Showers Field starting at 2 p.m.
Against the Miners, pitchers Lance Pennington and Josh Stouffer combined on a seven-hitter to beat the Grays, who led 2-0 before Rossiter scored two runs in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Tanner Klein went the first five innings on the mound for the Grays, striking out four and walking four while giving up five hits. Dane Lyle retired the side in order in the sixth.
Tyler Park singled in a run with two outs in the second and Klein singled in Sam Leadbetter for a run in the third for the Grays’ lone runs. Nick Bishop went 3-for-3 with three singles. Nathan Bonfardine doubled.
Stouffer went the final four innings in relief of Pennington to get the win, allowing three hits while striking out five without walking a batter.
At Reynoldsville last Thursday against Sykesville, Senators pitcher Ryan Walker threw a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and seven walks. Klein doubled for the Grays. Mike Guido and Ty Buerck each hit singles. Guido singled in Leadbetter for the Grays’ run in the second inning.
Thomas Plummer pitched the final five innings for the Grays, taking the loss. He struck out eight while walking five and giving up four hits.
Blue Sox, FOE roundups
The Kelly Chrysler Blue Sox Junior Legion team and FOE Eagles Junior Little League squad continued their youth baseball schedules.
FOE (7-2) visits Homewood-Suites Thursday in DuBois while the Blue Sox (0-3) travel to Indiana Friday before hosting Kovacik Insurance of Blairsville and Young Township Saturday in a doubleheader at noon and 4:30 p.m. respectively.
Here is a roundup of their recent games:
TUESDAY, May 29
FOE 18, Buck’s Pizza 8
At McKinley Field, FOE broke open a close game with nine runs in its final two at-bats to beat Buck’s Pizza of DuBois. Hunter Roney went 4-for-4 with a double four runs scored and five runs batted in.
Roney was one of four pitchers to combine for the win on the mound with Owen Caylor, Carson Weaver and Bay Harper. Caylor, Harper and Ryan Geer each had two hits. Geer and Jamison Rhoades hit doubles. Harper also scored four runs.
SATURDAY, May 26
Marion Center 7, Blue Sox 4
At McKinley Field, visiting Marion Center scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to beat the Blue Sox in extras.
The Blue Sox trailed 4-3 going into the bottom of the seventh before tying it on Jace Miner’s single that plated Cam Moore.
But the Blue Sox couldn’t overcome 11 errors. Hunter Geer, Miner and J.P. Young pitched. Geer went four innings, striking out six and walking four while giving up two hits. Miner went 3 1/3 innings with four strikeouts while walking two and giving up a hit. Young got the final two outs of the eighth.
The Blue Sox were held to three hits. Young and Bryce Rafferty hit singles.
FOE 11, Coldwell Banker 2
DuBOIS — At City Park, the Eagles put up 10 runs in the first two innings to beat Coldwell Banker of DuBois.
Jamison Rhoades threw 4 2/3 innings, striking out 10 and walking five while giving up one hit and Ryan Geer threw a scoreless and hitless 1 1/3 of relief to sew up the win.
Rhoades had three hits and scored twice while Clayton Cook and Geer doubled. Steve Swineford added a single.
D9 baseball, softball roundup
DuBOIS — Along with North Clarion’s 3-2 win over Clarion-Limestone in Tuesday’s Class 1A consolation game, DuBois Central Catholic captured the 1A title with a 7-4 win over Oswayo Valley in the second game at Showers’ Field.
Wednesday at Showers, Brockway takes on Johnsonburg at 4 p.m. in the Class 2A title game with St. Marys playing Clearfield at 6:30 p.m. in the Class 4A final.
In Class 3A, Moniteau routed Karns City, 13-3, for the title last Thursday and faced D5 champion Chestnut Ridge in Tuesday’s play-in game for a state berth.
In softball, Coudersport was set to face Elk County Catholic in Wednesday’s Class 1A final with DuBois Central Catholic playing A-C Valley in the consolation game for the district’s third state berth. In Class 2A, Cranberry and Johnsonburg were scheduled to play at DuBois’ Heindl Field as well for the title on Thursday.
In Class 3A, D9’s Karns City got a bye into the sub-regional final with District 5 and was scheduled to play D5’s Everett Wednesday for a state berth.
Punxsutawney won the 4A title with a 10-0 win over St. Marys last Friday. The Lady Chucks advance to the state playoffs starting Monday as well as DuBois, which won the District 6-9 subregional title with a 3-2 win over Central Mountain last Wednesday.
Youth soccer game reports
Here are some game reports from recent Brookville Soccer Association (SAY) action:
FRIDAY, May 25
Under-10
Tommy’s Pizza 2, Reynoldsville 1
At the fairgrounds, Tommy’s got goals from Zac Haney and Colton Gardner in the win over Reynoldsville. Brett McGee, Isabelle Schrecengost, Blaine Altemus and Ethan Taylor were the goalkeepers.
SATURDAY, May 26
Under-6
A-1 Air Conditioning’s players of the game were Audrey Oakes and Max Barkley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.