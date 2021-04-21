Raiders’ Miner, Park earn top TCW/CE awards
Brookville Raiders senior Jace Miner and head coach Dalton Park were accorded high honors in this year’s Tri-County Weekend/Courier-Express All-Star Basketball teams announced in last weekend’s edition.
Miner earned the sister paper of the Jeffersonian Democrat’s first Raiders Player of the Year award since Chuck and Sam Whitling shared the honor in 1997.
Miner helped lead the Raiders to a 23-3 season and a state runner-up finish in Class 3A.
Meanwhile, Park is the first Raiders coach to win the Coach of the Year award outright since Randy Reitz won it in 1997. Bud Baughman shared it with DuBois Central Catholic’s Mike Nesbit.
Park is 71-30 in his four years directing the Raiders.
Along with Miner were three other Raiders named to the all-star team as juniors Griffin Ruhlman and Danny Lauer were Second Team selections. Junior Hunter Geer was an Honorable Mention pick.
Clarion-Limestone senior Hayden Callen also grabbed a First Team selection after his 1,613-point career. Sophomore Jordan Hesdon was named Honorable Mention.
The area group of teams covered by the paper includes Clarion, Curwensville, DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic, Redbank Valley, Johnsonburg, Ridgway and St. Marys.
The rest of the First Team was Clarion’s Cal German and Beau Verdill, Elk County Catholic’s Mark Kraus and DuBois’ Lennon Lindholm. The Second Team consisted of Redbank Valley’s Chris Marshall and Bryson Bain, Johnsonburg’s Cameron Stelene and DuBois Central Catholic’s Alec Srock.
The girls’ all-star team will likely be announced this week.
Thrush wins 200 dash at Robert Morris Invite
CORAOPLIS — Brookville Area High School graduate and Duquesne University freshman Ian Thrush won the 200-meter dash at last weekend’s Robert Morris Invitational.
Thrush crossed the line in 22.38 seconds. He was second in the 400 dash (50.52) and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay that finished in 42.26 seconds.
In other college track and field news:
— Grove City College’s Seth Ray, another Brookville graduate, was seventh in the decathlon at last weekend’s Grove City College Invitational.
Ray won the discus (122 feet, 7 inches) and javelin (148 feet, 10 inches) while finishing second in the shot put (36 feet, 1/4 inch) and third in the high jump (5 feet 7 3/4 inches) among the 10 events that make up the competition.
— Brookville graduate Danielle MacBeth, at Slippery Rock University, was seventh in the heptathlon (7 events) at SRU’s Bill Lennox Invitational last weekend. She was third in the 800 run (2:44.88) with fourth sixths in the high jump, long jump, javelin and 200 dash.
Brookville junior high track sweeps Bradford
BRADFORD — Both Brookville junior high track and field teams won their dual meet at Bradford last Wednesday. The boys won, 79-45, while the girls were 89-47 winners. Both teams travel to Johnsonburg this Wednesday before hosting DuBois next Wednesday.
For the boys at Bradford, Kellan Haines was a triple winner with firsts in the 110-meter hurdles and 400 dash while running legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays, the 4x100 with Hayden Freeman, Sergio Sotillo and Jacob Murdock and the 4x400 with Freeman, Cole Householder and Ty Fiscus.
Tyler Owens tripled in the 100 and 200 dashes along with the long jump.
Fiscus added a win in the 1,600 as did Freeman in the 300 hurdles.
Damion Rittenhouse won the 3,200 run, Braydon Ross won the shot put and Luke Gaston took the pole vault.
Erika Doolittle was a triple winner for the Lady Raiders, winning the 800 run and 400 dash and running a leg with Casey Riley, Adell Doty and Corinne Siar in the 4x400 relay. Riley, Doty, Autumn Walter and Brenna McGranor won the 4x100 relay.
Hannah Geer tripled in the 100 and 300 hurdles along with the triple jump.
Natalie Himes won the shot put and Bethany Hack won the javelin.