Grays win twice, washed out
REYNOLDSVILLE — The Brookville Grays take a 3-2 Federation League record into Thursday’s game at the DuBois Rockets.
Tuesday, the Grays’ trip to Reynoldsville to play the Sykesville Senators was rained out. Sunday, the Grays host the PGP Huskers for a doubleheader at McKinley Field starting at 2 p.m. Next Tuesday, the Grays visit Rossiter.
Last Sunday, the Grays adjusted their schedule and instead of traveling to Clearfield to play the Huskers — the game was postponed because of most of the Clearfield team playing in the high school playoffs Monday — they faced off against the Hepburnia Twins at Reynoldsville in the second game of a Twins’ doubleheader that started with the Senators.
In that game, the Grays notched an 11-5 win, scoring three runs in each of the first three innings. Drew Pirritano, Hunter Geer, Tanner LaBenne and Sam Leadbetter shared mound duties with Pirritano throwing the first three innings.
Pirritano singled three times and drove in three runs while Bryce Rafferty had two hits.
Last Thursday, the Grays were supposed to host the Pulaski Generals but wet field conditions forced the move to be the “home” team at Showers Field where the Grays blanked the Generals, 8-0, behind the six-hit pitching of Kane McCall. He struck out six and walked three.
Joey Lopez had two hits to lead the Grays.
D9 League All-Conference awards; Miner MVP
The District 9 Northern Allegheny Large School Division baseball and softball all-stars were released last week and four Brookville players received recognition.
Leading the way was Large School baseball MVP Jace Miner, who helped the Raiders win their first-ever division title. Chase Palmer and Hunter Roney were also on the team that included four players from DuBois, three from Punxsutawney and three from St. Marys. Bradford had no representatives.
DuBois had Garrett Starr, Chandler Ho, Alex Pasternak and Brycen Dinkfelt while Punxsutawney’s Isaac London, Zeke Bennett and Carter Savage named. St. Marys’ players were Christian Coudriet, Connor Bressler and Garrett Bauer.
In softball, Brookville’s Tory McKinney was the team’s lone Large School All-Star. Division champion St. Marys had MVP Kendall Young, Olivia Eckels and Kara Hanslovan with Punxsutawney’s foursome of Riley Presloid, Ciarra Toven, Kendal Johnston and Elliot Ferrent. DuBois had three players with Sarah Henninger, Morgan Pasternak and Allie Snyder.
Roberts, Kristen win
Member-Guest at Pinecrest
BROOKVILLE — Pinecrest Country Club’s annual Member-Guest drew 120 golfers, 60 twosomes last weekend.
After 10 flight winners were determined, an overall champion using the alternating shot format went just two holes with the team of Rick Roberts and Greg Kristen outlasting the duo of Brian and Dan Luton on the second playoff hole.
The two-day tournament format had twosomes playing five other teams in their flight in a nine-hole best-ball match with up to 10 points at stake in each match.
Other teams winning flight titles were Dan Conti and Alex McKinney; Jeff Hepler and Pat Preston; Nick Neil and Trevor Williams; Mark Powell and Ben Pete; Kevin Hoffman and Jon Borowski; Tom McClaine and Kevin Ruby; Terry Gray and Terry Moore; and Chris Taylor and Mike Braunstein.
Final flight standings are below:
Palmer Flight: 1. Dan Conti, Alex McKinney, 30.5; 2. Rich Conti, Dave Huggett, 30.5; 3. Craig Coon, Brad Lashinsky, 28; 4. Mike Winklman, Jz Kaminsky, 23; 5. Wally Simpson, Kyle Simpson, 19.5; 6. Ernie Erlandson, Randy Erickson, 18.5.
Mickelson Flight: 1. Jeff Hepler, Pat Preston, 30; 2. Mike Gray, Albert Pisarcik, 28.5; 3. Tyler Ruby, Larry Bartash, 25; 3. Denny Ames, Bill Crawford, 25; 5. Dan Olson, Jack Matson, 21.5; 6. Ben Carrico, Tim Carrico, 20.
Spieth Flight: 1. Dan Luton, Brian Luton, 31.5; 2. Rick Smoose, Michael Smoose, 30; 3. Matt Wieszczyk, Bert Lauble, 27; 4. Matt Melillo, Steve Clark, 25.5; 5. Matt Megnin, Jeff Minstermann, 22.5; 6. Jack Monnoyer, Andy Fremer, 13.4.
Nicklaus Flight: 1. Nick Neil, Trevor Williams, 31.5; 2. Brian Dougherty, Jake Dougherty, 31; 3. John McLaughlin, Cole Cable, 28.5; 4. Norb Baschnagel, Peter Baschnagel, 20; 4. John Alcorn, Jason Radel, 20; 6. D.J. Sayers, Dave Sayers, 19.
Woods Flight: 1. Mark Powell, Ben Pete, 30.5; 2. Andy Martino, Derek Buganza, 27; 3. Michael Fritz, Patrick Fritz, 26.5; 4. Tim Kammerdeiner, Scott Bizzak, 24; 5. Greg Sobol, Carl Lias, 22; 6. Kyle Cappetta, Steve Cappetta, 20.
Player Flight: 1. Rick Roberts, Greg Kristen, 40.5; 2. Max Kutz, Cody Racchini, 25.5; 3. Dan Winklman, Jim Anderson, 25; 4. Russ Wieszczyk, Walt Neal, 22; 5. Dave Taylor, Craig Grossman, 21.5; 6. Max McMurray, Bob Megnin, 15.5.
Watson Flight: 1. Kevin Hoffman, Jon Borowski, 31.5; 2. Dan Greeley, Tom Greeley, 26.5; 2. Rick Tote, Jim Thomas, 26.5; 4. Eric Coder, Jeff Taylor, 26; 5. Tom Simpson, Joe Simpson, 21.5; 6. Don Gill, Doug Gabrielson, 18.
Johnson Flight: 1. Tom McClaine, Kevin Ruby, 33.5; 2. Terry Sadler, Christian Sadler, 29; 3. Jake Bowser, Chad Snyder, 27; 4. Ryan Schuckers, Dave Hegburg, 23; 5. Gregg Rafferty, Randy Forsythe, 20.5; 6. Ray Carlson, Jeff Smith, 17.
Snead Flight: 1. Terry Gray, Terry Moore, 29; 2. Rod Osborne, Rick Pitts, 27; 3. John Pysh, Rob Matson, 25.5; 4. Wade Northey, Jim Northey, 24; 5. Larry Weary, Ed Sadler, 23.5; 6. Bill Morrison, John Kuhn, 21.
McIlroy Flight: 1. Chris Taylor, Mike Braunstein, 32.5; 2. Jamie Holt, Mike Troutman, 27; 3. Nate Simpson, Ben Aaron, 25.5; 4. Paul Pysh, Doc Walker, 25; 5. Dave Osborne, Kevin Osborne, 22; 6. Gregg Fritz, D.J. Bevevino, 18.
In other results from last week’s Men’s Day on Thursday, the foursome of Tom McClaine, Dan Luton, Ben Carrico and Zack Hepler won the low gross team score while the team of Chris Taylor, Ken Doverspike, Tyler Toy and Tom Simpson won low net score. Tom Ray, Ernie Erlandson, Rich Conti and Joe Lehr finished second.
Skins were won by Toy (Nos. 1 and 7), Paul Pysh (No. 3), Michael Fritz (No. 8), Carrico (No. 10), Jamie Holt (No. 16), Dan Luton (No. 18).
Hunting licenses on sale Monday
Pennsylvania hunting licenses go on sale Monday.
The first day that county treasurer’s offices in the state are able to accept doe license applications is three weeks later on July 12. This year once again, state residents have one week before non-resident doe applications are able to be accepted on July 19.
Hunters must have a regular hunting license before applying to get an antlerless license. Additionally, first round unsold/bonus tags will be available starting Aug. 2 and the second round on Aug. 16.
Prices for all hunting licenses are seven cents higher this year at $20.97 for residents and $101.97 for non-residents. The same goes for antlerless licenses at $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents. All checks should be made payable to County Treasurer. Fill in three WMU choices for antlerless appliciations and use the envelope provided.
In Jefferson County, it’s 155 Main Street, Room 212, Brookville, PA 15825.
In Clarion County, mail to 330 Main Street, Room 110, Clarion, PA 16214.