Blue Sox run streak to four
MARION CENTER — Extending its winning streak to four straight games, the Brookville Blue Sox Junior Legion baseball team dumped Marion Center, 13-3, in six innings via the 10-Run Rule Monday night.
The Blue Sox banged out 12 hits, getting a 3-for-4 day from Hunter Geer who doubled and scored two runs. Hunter Roney, Griffin Ruhlman and Bay Harper each had two hits with Harper doubling. Bryce Rafferty tripled and drove in three runs.
Roney and Rafferty combined on a five-hitter, Roney going the first five innings to get the win. He struck out three and gave up four hits. Rafferty closed out the game in the sixth, striking out two and giving up two unearned runs.
The Blue Sox are on the road Wednesday at Armstrong in Kittanning and Young Township Friday. Monday, they host SW Jack of Indiana before another trip to Young Township next Wednesday.
League standings through June 3: Blue Sox (7-2), Punxsutawney (5-2), Kovacik Insurance (Blairsville) (4-2), SW Jack (Indiana) (3-4), Armstrong (Kittanning area) (3-5), Marion Center (3-6), Walbeck Insurance (Homer City) (2-4), Young Township (2-4).
In other games last week:
FRIDAY, May 31
Blue Sox sweep Punxsy
At Kuntz Field last week, the Blue Sox notched a doubleheader sweep, 7-3 and 7-5 over the hosts.
In the 7-3 opener, Hunter Geer scattered six hits while striking out six and walking two in a complete-game effort on the mound. Carson Weaver reached base four times, singling twice and walking twice while driving in two runs. Bryce Rafferty singled and drove in two runs.
In the nightcap, the Blue Sox got six strong innings from Ruhlman on the mound. He struck out eight and walked one while giving up just two hits as the Blue Sox built a 7-1 lead before Punxsutawney rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth to set the final margin.
Rafferty and Jamison Rhoades closed things out with Rhoades getting the save by throwing the final 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief with two strikeouts.
The Blue Sox had 11 hits. Rhoades had three, including a two-run double. Roney, Rafferty and Bay Harper each singled twice. Geer doubled and drove in two runs.
Duathlon scheduled for July 20
COOKSBURG — The Brookville YMCA and Western PA CARES for kids will be holding their 11th annual 5k, duathlon and community walk on July 20 at Cook Forest State Park, Shelter 2 on Forest Road.
The duathlon begins at 9 a.m. and consists of a 3.1-mile run followed by a 12-mile bike and ending with a 2-mile run. This event can be done as a solo or a team of two or three members.
The 5k run will begin at 10 a.m. and consists of a 3.1-mile run. The running portions of the events are mainly trails through the Cook Forest Area.
The 2-mile walk is not a timed event, just a way to enjoy your day and help support Western PA CARES for Kids efforts to help abused children.
Registration can be completed by visiting https://www.raceentry.com/brookville-ymca-and-western-pa-cares-for-kids-duathlon-5k-and-community-walk/race-information . Registration forms and waivers can be found online at www.carescac.or under “events” and at the Brookville YMCA. Everyone who pre-registers by June 28th will be guaranteed a race t-shirt. People of all ages and athletic ability have participated in our past events.
Day of race registration is also available and will start at 8 a.m. at the log cabin/shelter2 area.
An awards ceremony and free lunch for participants and spectators follows the events. The top three places in the 5k, duathlon solo and duathlon teams will win a monetary prize. The prizes for the 5k and duathlon solo are as follows: 1st $100, 2nd $75 and 3rd $50. The prizes for the duathlon team are as follows: 1st $125, 2nd $100 and 3rd $100.
Participants are encouraged to raise donations for Western PA CARES for Kids and bring them along on race day. Each participant bringing donations will be entered to win prizes. Anyone bringing in $75 or more in sponsors is eligible to pick from the top prizes available with the person bringing in the most having first choice.