Clarion U. wrestlers head to MAC Championships
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — The Clarion University wrestlers head to this weekend’s Mid-American Conference Championships hosted by Rider University starting Friday morning at 11 a.m.
The semifinals and second round of consolations are at 4:30 p.m. with Saturday’s schedule starting at noon and finishing with place bouts at 2:30 p.m.
Complete coverage will be provided by ESPN+ throughout both days.
The recently expanded MAC consists of the Golden Eagles, Bloomsburg, Edinboro, Lock Haven, Rider, George Mason, Cleveland State from the old Eastern Wrestling League along with original MAC members Buffalo, Central Michigan, Missouri, Kent State, Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, Ohio and SIU-Edwardsville.
NCAA qualifiers head to nationals March 18-20 in St. Louis.
Raiders named to All-Academic Team
The Pennsylvania Football News (pafootballnews.com) released its annual All-Academic football teams. There’s a Gold (4.0 grade-point average and up), Silver (3.5-3.9) and Bronze (3.0-3.4) level of recognition.
Brookville placed several players on one of the three levels of achievement:
Gold: Creed Knepp, Kyle MacBeth, Warren Corbett, Hunter Smith, Joe Shields, Shawn Foster, Tate Lindermuth, Braedon Long, Brayden Kunselman, Bryce Weaver, Carson Weaver, Nathan Haney, Charlie Krug, Daniel Drake, Jack Knapp.
Silver: Elliot Park, Jack Krug, Nathan Taylor, Robert Keth, Tyler Myers, Truman Sharp.
Bronze: Hayden Kramer, Ryan Daisley.
Junior high hoops finishes
BROOKVILLE — All three Brookville junior high boys’ basketball teams wrapped up their seasons last Thursday at home against Slippery Rock.
Two of the teams finished their games with wins as the ninth-graders won 47-12 and the eighth-graders lost, 32-30. The seventh-graders finished the season 7-6 with their game postponed due to COVID concerns.
The ninth-graders finished the year at 9-6 with their rout of the Rockets as Kellan Haines (14), Jack Knapp (13) and Caleb Kornbau (10) each reached double figures in scoring. In last Tuesday’s game at West Branch, the Raiders won 38-22 as Charlie Krug and Haines scored 11 and 10 points respectively.
The eighth-graders wound up the season with an 10-5 record. Against Slippery Rock, Carter Mackins scored 11 points while Will Shofestall finished with six points.