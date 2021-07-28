Sports physicals next week
BROOKVILLE — Spots remain for next week’s final session of free sports physicals scheduled for student-athletes at Brookville Area High School.
Next Tuesday is the final day for reservations, so call (849-8372) or sign up at the front office to make an appointment.
Physicals apply not just to the fall sports teams, but the rest of the school year, winter and spring. A physical packet must be filled out either way, so packets can be picked up at the main office lobby and used with personal physician appointments as well.
Pinecrest Country Club golf results
BROOKVILLE — Results from last Thursday’s Men’s Day event at Pinecrest Country Club, a one best-ball of four setup:
The team of Dave Osborne, Michael Fritz, Greg Truitt and Matt Melillo won gross score honors while the foursome of Alan Reitz, Russ Wieszczyk, Dave Sayers and Craig Coon won low net score. Two teams tied for second place, the foursome of Tom Simpson, Ben Carrico, Jeff Hepler and Chris Taylor, and the team of Terry Gray, Terry Moore, David Cable and Mike Gray.
Skins went to Johnathan McLaughlin (No. 1), Tom Simpson (No. 5), Ray Carlson (No. 6), Ken Doverspike (No. 12), Nate Simpson (No. 17) and Tighe Truman (No. 18).