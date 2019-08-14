Club Championship at Pinecrest CC
BROOKVILLE — Pinecrest Country Club conducted its annual club championship last weekend, crowning several champions among five different men’s flights and two women’s flights.
Jake Bowser shot a two-round 135 to win the men’s championship flight, 14 strokes ahead of Tom McClaine who also was the club’s Senior champion. Chris Taylor and Ben Carrico each shot a two-round 151 to tie for third.
Mike Gray won the first flight with a two-round 153, four strokes ahead of Jordan Manners. Jami Holt (white tees) shot a 159 to win the second flight as did Rick Roberts with a 159 from the yellow tees. Roberts also won the Super Senior club title.
Nick Neil (166, white tees) and Dan Greeley (171, yellow tees) won third flight crowns while John Briggs (206, white tees) and Larry Weary (180, yellow tees) won the fourth flight.
For the women, Nancy Smoose carded a two-round 176 to beat Sheryl Riesmeyer for the club championship. Smoose was also the Super Senior champ while Riesmeyer was the Senior champ. Linda Gray (199) edged Deb Fenstermaker by five strokes to win the first flight, Cheryl Kush (199) won the second flight and Mona Park (266) won the third flight.
Jr. high basketball starting
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville seventh-and-eighth grade girls’ basketball preseason gets under way this week starting Wednesday at the high school’s auxiliary gymnasium from 5 to 7 p.m.
Any interested players can still join the teams by first contacting Mark Powell at 814-715-0865.
Flag Football signup dates set
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Football League, a youth flag football league for children going into grades 1 through 6 (and kindergartners who turn 6 by July 31) this fall, announced its signup dates for the upcoming season.
The cost to register is $40 per child with discounts for families with multiple children. Registration will be held at the Brookville YMCA on Sept. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. The six-game season will likely start Sept. 21 and continue through the end of October.
It’s the eighth season for the youth league that’s sponsored by the YMCA and uses the NFL Flag program as a base. A junior (grades 1-3) and senior (grades 4-6) division setup is used with rules encouraging a broader use of personnel when it comes to handling the ball, running, passing and catching.
Eligible players aren’t limited to being from the Brookville Area School District, but most games, weather-permitting, will be played at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Saturdays with one practice per week scheduled, likely Wednesdays.
More details will be announced later. For more information, contact Rich Rhoades at 648-0790 or Tina Householder at the YMCA.
YMCA hoops clinics scheduled
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville YMCA is sponsoring two youth basketball clinics at the outdoor courts at Walter Dick Memorial Park this month.
While a girls’ clinic is going on this week, a boys’ clinic for children going into second through sixth grade is scheduled for Aug. 21-22 from 6 to 8 p.m. The dates were incorrect in last week’s edition.
Players may bring a suitable indoor/outdoor ball to use at the clinic and in case of rain, the event will be moved indoors to the YMCA.
The cost for both is $15 for YMCA members and $20 for members. Sign up at the YMCA.