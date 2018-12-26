Lady Lions top Youngsville
YOUNGSVILLE — Maddy Craig led three players in double figures with a double-double of 23 points and 13 rebounds while Anna Burns added 12 points with eight rebounds and Janelle Pezzuti bucketed 10 points in helping the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team post its first victory with a 55-30 verdict at Youngsville last Wednesday.
Emma Smith contributed five points with 11 rebounds.
“Both teams, our junior varsity and varsity played real strong tonight,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson, whose team “It was everything we’ve been teaching them. It was a total team effort and I think part of it was carryover from North Clarion as we played a pretty good second half in that game.”
The Lady Lions’ lone win last year was a 45-34 win over Forest Area.
C-L (1-5) jumped out to a 10-2 lead before Youngsville closed to within four at 10-6 with two minutes to play. A 3-pointer from Craig ignited a quarter ending 8-2 run which gave the Lady Lions an 18-8 lead after one.
C-L opened the second quarter on an 11-0 run which pushed its lead to 29-8. Youngsville then finished the quarter with a 6-2 run which cut the lead to 31-14 at halftime.
The Lady Lions took control of the contest with a 16-5 scoring advantage in the third which pushed their lead to 47-19 after three quarters.
Craig scored nine of the 16 for C-L in the quarter.
Youngsville would hold an 11-8 edge in the fourth quarter as both teams played mostly junior varsity players throughout much of the quarter.
Sadie Hoffman led Youngsville with eight points while Erin Dunn added seven.
“It’s a huge win for the girls to get that first win,” said Simpson. “It’s good to get that weight off your back and hopefully good things will come from it and they can gain that confidence.”
C-L also won the junior varsity game 51-27 with Frances Milliron leading C-L with 17 points while Anna Kennemuth added 12.
— By Steve Smail, J-D Correspondent
Raiders, Lions named to
TCS/CE football all-stars
Brookville and Clarion-Limestone were well-represented on this year’s Tri-County Sunday/Courier-Express High School Football All-Star team released Sunday.
The Raiders and Lions had four and three players named to the first team respectively while the Lions had two and Raiders one player named to the second team.
For Brookville were quarterback Robert Keth, receivers Bryan Dworek and Cabe Park, and offensive lineman Colby Whitehill on the first team while C-L landed running back Austin Newcomb, offensive lineman Ben Smith and athlete Ayden Wiles.
On the second team were C-L’s offensive lineman Jim Gunning, linebacker Mitch Knepp along with Brookville receiver Ian Thrush. Garnering honorable mention nods were Brookville linebacker Trenton Gilhousen and defensive back Kyle MacBeth, and C-L’s Kyle Bottaro.
The Coach and Player of the year were Ridgway’s Mark Heindl and Clearfield’s Isaac Rumery.
JV basketball under way
BROOKVILLE — Both Brookville junior varsity teams won games last Friday against St. Marys, the Raiders at home in a 47-21 win while the Lady Raiders stayed unbeaten with a 44-43 victory.
For the Raiders (2-2), Robert Keth (12), David Cable (11) and Jace Miner (9) led the way. The Lady Raiders (3-0) got 16 points from Elizabeth Wonderling while Alayna Haight and Ella Zimmerman scored nine and eight points respectively.
In other games:
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 19
Ridgway 36, Raiders 33
Robert Keth and Jace Miner scored 12 and 10 points respectively for the Raiders in a loss to the Elkers.
MONDAY, Dec. 17
Lady Raiders 34, Clearfield 22
Elizabeth Wonderling scored 21 points and Elissa Molnar added eight points for the Lady Raiders in a win over Clearfield.
FRIDAY, Dec. 14
Elk CC 46, Raiders 38
David Cable and Jace Miner each scored eight points for the Raiders while Danny Lauer and Robert Keth scored seven points apiece in a loss to the Crusaders.
Lady Raiders 38, Elk CC 24
Elizabeth Wonderling scored 17 points and Brooke Ganoe added five points to lead the Lady Raiders to their season-opening win.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 12
Raiders 50, DuBois CC 40
Jace Miner and J.P. Young each scored 11 points while Danny Lauer scored seven points for the Raiders in their season-opener.
Junior high hoops in action
BROOKVILLE — All three Brookville junior high boys’ basketball teams were victorious in their final pre-holiday games last Friday at home against St. Marys.
The ninth-graders improved to 4-1 with a 53-46 win over the Dutch. Hunter Geer led the Raiders with 20 points and eight rebounds. Ian Pete scored 12 points with four assists and four steals. Garner McMaster scored six points with six rebounds.
The eighth-graders (1-4) won their first game in a 41-30 victory over the Dutch. Noah Peterson scored 12 points, Riley Smith finished with eight points, and Charlie Krug and Jack Pete scored seven and six points respectively.
The seventh graders (4-1) pulled away late for a 30-27 win. Charlie Krug led the Raiders with 10 points with Jack Knapp and Jack Pete each scoring seven.
In last Tuesday’s games at Warren, all three Raiders teams lost. The ninth-graders fell 35-32. Ian Pete and Hunter Geer scored 14 and 11 points respectively. The eighth-graders lost 34-29 as Noah Peterson and Connor Marshall scored nine and eight points respectively. The seventh-graders lost as well, 39-23. Jack Pete had seven points while Jack Knapp scored four points.
All three teams are back in action Jan. 3 at Punxsutawney.
Jr. high wrestlers win
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — In a seven-bout match at Cambridge Springs last Saturday, the Brookville Raiders junior high wrestlers notched a 30-12 win.
The Raiders won five of seven bouts contested as Logan Oakes, Carson Weaver, Jackson Zimmerman, Brecken Cieleski and Brayden Kunselman won with pins.
The Raiders (3-0) are back in action Jan. 3 at Redbank Valley.
