Thrush, Dworek honored on TCS/C-E Track and Field team
Brookville’s Ian Thrush and Bryan Dworek were among the major award winners in last Sunday’s Tri-County Sunday/Courier-Express Track and Field All-Star team.
Thrush shared the boys’ track MVP award with Clarion’s Brendan Zerfoss while Dworek earned the field MVP award.
Thrush won three state medals at this spring’s PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships, finishing sixth in the 200-meter dash while running legs on the 4x100 and 4x400 relays that both medaled with fifth- and eighth-place finishes.
His 4x100 teammates, Dworek, Jack Krug and John Frank joined him on the all-star team as did Dillon Olson, Krug and Frank on the 4x400 relay.
Dworek medaled in the long jump, finishing seventh at states.
Thrush was also named to the team in the 100 dash with Olson the lone 110 and 300 hurdler on the squad. Ethan Brentham was one of two to land a spot in the 1,600 run.
Also for the Raiders, De-Angelo Coffey earned spots in the long and high jumps.
Clarion-Limestone’s Riley Hummel, an eighth-place medalist, was the lone javelin entry on the all-star team.
For the girls, Brookville’s 4x400 relay of Rylee Stancliffe, Madison and Morgan Johnson, and Dani MacBeth landed a spot. Brooke Quariere was named to the 100 hurdles with MacBeth getting another berth in the 300 hurdles.
Mattisen Drake landed on the team in the pole vault.
YMCA hoops clinics scheduled
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville YMCA is sponsoring two youth basketball clinics at the outdoor courts at Walter Dick Memorial Park in August.
A girls’ clinic is scheduled for Aug. 15-16 from 6 to 8 p.m. each night for players ages 8 to 12.
A boys’ clinic for children going into second through sixth grade is scheduled for Aug. 22-23 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Players may bring a suitable indoor/outdoor ball to use at the clinic and in case of rain, the event will be moved indoors to the YMCA.
The cost for both is $15 for YMCA members and $20 for members. Sign up at the YMCA.
BAHS slates sports
physicals/impact testing
BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area High School Athletic Director Dave Osborne announced that the school is scheduling free physicals next Monday and Tuesday for all potential athletes participating in sports in the upcoming school year.
Stop by the main office at the high school from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to schedule a time. Both days have slots available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
These are the only two days that physicals will be offered, otherwise student-athletes must schedule their own appointments with an available physician. All physicals must be completed on the PIAA form provided at the main office at the high school or the district’s website.
Questions or for more information, contact the athletic office at 849-1111.
Impact testing is required for all incoming seventh grade and 10th grade student-athletes along with any new athletes at Brookville for the upcoming school year.
All testing will be done at the high school library at the following dates and times listed below. Student-athletes may attend any of the times without appointment:
Thursday, July 26: 2 to 5 p.m.; Monday, July 30: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Tuesday, July 31: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 1: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 2: 2 to 5 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 3: 10 a.m. to noon; Monday, Aug. 6: 2 to 2:45 p.m. (football only); Wednesday, Aug. 8: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.