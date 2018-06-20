Blue Sox, FOE continue
MARION CENTER — The Kelly Chrysler Blue Sox Junior Legion baseball team split a pair of Indiana County League games and took a 2-8 record into Wednesday’s home game with Fox Township.
Monday, the Blue Sox lost 10-1 at Marion Center. Hunter Geer went 3-for-4 with a double to lead the seven-hit attack for the Blue Sox, but two errors led to nine unearned runs off a trio of Blue Sox pitchers Danny Lauer, Bay Harper and J.P. Young.
Last Saturday in Blairsville, the Blue Sox rallied to beat Kovacik Insurance, 9-6. The Blue Sox trailed 4-0 before scoring seven runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Jace Miner had two bunt singles to lead the Blue Sox. Pitchers Taylor Zmitravich, Jamison Rhoades and Hunter Roney combined for the win on the mound with Roney going the final 2 1/3 innings with four strikeouts to get the save.
After Fox Township, the Blue Sox host Walbeck Insurance of Homer City Sunday at noon before hosting Indiana and Young Township in a doubleheader June 29 at home.
FOE (9-3), Brookville’s Junior Little League team, has a scheduled game remaining Friday at home against Johnson Motors of DuBois starting at 6 p.m.
Black heads D9Sports.Com baseball awards
SHIPPENVILLE — Senior Garren Black was an all-around player pitching and hitting Oswayo Valley to a District 9 Class 1A runner-up finish and the second round of the PIAA playoffs.
And that is the reason Black is the D9Sports.com District 9 MVP as well as the D9Sports.com District 9 Offensive Player of the Year. It is the second consecutive year Black has earned the MVP award.
Joining Black in being honored by D9Sports.com, are St. Marys junior Nate Beimel as Pitcher of the Year, A.J. Meeker as Manager of the Year and Redbank Valley freshman Kobe Bonanno as the Rookie of the Year.
Black, a left-handed pitcher/first baseman, was 7-1 on the mound with a save for the Green Wave while recording a 0.89 ERA. In 39 2/3 innings of work he struck out 64 and walked just six.
At the plate, Black was a force hitting .563 (27 of 48) with a 1.706 OPS. He hit seven home runs and four doubles while driving in 26 runs and scoring 22. He led the team with 10 walks and struck out just once.
Beimel, a left-handed hurler, was nearly untouchable this season.
He was 5-0 on the year with a 0.78 ERA while playing a role in three no-hitters. In 44 2/3 innings of work, he gave up six runs, five earned, on 11 hits and 27 walks (0.851 WHIP) while striking out 92.
Beimel, who helped lead St. Marys to its first District 9 title (Class 4A) since 2000, also hit .333 with five doubles, four home runs and 22 RBIs.
Bonanno burst onto the scene this year for Redbank Valley hitting .403 (21 of 52) with nine doubles, four home runs and a triple while driving in 21 runs.
Meeker took over the Dutch program this season and led St. Marys to its first District 9 title since 2000 with a win over defending champion Clearfield in the Class 4A title game.
Sports physicals slated at BAHS
BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area High School Athletic Director Dave Osborne announced that the school is scheduling July 30-31 for free physicals for all potential athletes participating in sports in the upcoming school year.
Stop by the main office at the high school from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to schedule a time. Both days have slots available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
These are the only two days that physicals will be offered, otherwise student-athletes must schedule their own appointments with an available physician. All physicals must be completed on the PIAA form provided at the main office at the high school or the district’s website.
Questions or for more information, contact the athletic office at 849-1111.
Youth soccer game reports
Here are the latest Brookville Soccer Association (SAY) game reports:
THURSDAY, June 14
Under-12
MacDonald & Owen 10, Reynoldsville 0
At the fairgrounds, MacDonald & Owens blanked the hosts as Lauren Castellan scored four goals, and Maddox Harmon and Austin Brosius each scored twice. Jesse Lucas and Autumn Walter also scored while Carter Lindemuth led the way with four assists. Jesse and Wyatt Lucas each had an assist while Shay Dunkle and Gannon McMaster added helpers. McMaster and Shea Hetrick were the goalkeepers.
Under-6
Players of the game for FOE: Zach Draa and Whitney Shoafstall.
WEDNESDAY, June 13
Under-12
MacDonald & Owen 7, DuBois 1
At the fairgrounds, Gannon McMaster and Jess Lucas scored twice while Lauren Castellan, Austin Brosius and Autumn Walter added goals in MacDonald & Owen’s win over DuBois. Walter had two assists while Castellan, Wyatt Lucas, Maddox Harmon and Shay Dunkle added assists. McMaster and Shea Hetrick handled goalkeeping duties.
Under-10
Brockway 7, Tommy’s Pizza 2
At Brockway, Tommy’s got goals from Wyatt Zickefoose and Colton Gardner in a loss to the hosts. Gardner, Isabelle Schrecengost, Jaeden Kennedy and Alison Esposito were the goalies.
Under-6
A-1 Air Conditioning’s players of the game was Kayleigh Reed.
TUESDAY, June 12
Under-12
West Branch 2, MacDonald & Owen 0
At West Branch, MacDonald’s was blanked by the hosts. Gannon McMaster and Shea Hetrick were the goalies for MacDonalds.
THURSDAY, June 7
Under-12
MacDonald & Owen 4, McKinley & Co. 2
At the fairgrounds, Shea Hetrick, Maddox Harmon, Gannon McMaster and Lauren Castellan scored goals in MacDonald & Owen’s win over McKinley’s. Jesse Lucas had two assists, Wyatt Lucas had one and Austin Brosius made another. For McKinley’s, Winnie Zheng and Madeline Reitz scored. McMaster and Hetrick were the goalies for MacDonald & Owen while Ayden Cieleski handled duties for McKinley’s.
