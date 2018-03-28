CUP’s Bulsak earns EWL award
CLARION — Clarion’s Greg Bulsak was named the Eastern Wrestling League Freshman of the Year on Monday, in a vote conducted by the league’s coaches at the conclusion of the season. Bulsak led all competitors with three first-place votes and 19 total points.
Points totals were determined with a weight voted system, with five points for a first-place vote, three for a second-place vote, and one for a third-place vote. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own wrestlers. Bulsak is Clarion’s first EWL Freshman of the Year since Austin Matthews in 2014.
Bulsak went 21-9 in his redshirt freshman campaign, reaching the 184-pound finals at EWL Championships and qualifying for the NCAA Championships. Bulsak earned the No. 3 seed entering the EWL Championships, upsetting second-seed Nick Corba to reach the finals. He punched his ticket to the NCAA Championships with a last-second win over Bloomsburg’s Trevor Allard, taking Allard down with one second left on the clock for a 6-4 decision.
Joining Bulsak among the finalists was teammate and former Brookville standout Taylor Ortz, who finished third in the balloting with 16 total points. However, Ortz tied with Rider’s Ethan Laird in earning two first-place votes, just one behind Bulsak. Ortz also qualified for the NCAA Championships, earning an at-large bid after reaching the 149-pound finals at the EWL Championships.
PIAA finals finally get started
HERSHEY — Because of the winter weather via a Nor’easter that hit most the eastern part of the state, the PIAA Basketball Championships at Hershey’s Giant Center were postponed to Monday in the first of three days of finals.
Ten of the 12 semifinals that were originally scheduled for last Monday and Tuesday were played Saturday, which was supposed to be the final day of the state finals.
Monday, District 10 powerhouse Kennedy Catholic jumped out to a 30-0 first-quarter lead on its way to a 78-36 win over D4’s Lourdes Regional in the boys’ Class 1A final. Imhotep Charter of D12 won the 4A boys’ final with a 71-35 rout of D10’s Sharon. On the girls’ side, D6’s Bellwood-Antis beat D12’s West Catholic, 45-42, while Neumann-Goretti of D12 beat WPIAL’s Bishop Canevin, 63-46.
Tuesday’s schedule:
Class 1A girls: Jenkintown vs. Juniata Valley, noon; Class 2A boys: Constitution vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.; Class 6A girls: Central Bucks-South vs. Upper Dublin, 6 p.m.; Class 5A boys: Abington Heights vs. Mars, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s schedule:
Class 4A girls: Lancaster Catholic vs. Berks Catholic, noon; Class 3A boys: Richland vs. Neuman-Goretti, 2 p.m.; Class 5A girls: Archbishop Wood vs. Mars, 6 p.m.; Class 6A boys: Roman Catholic vs. Lincoln, 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.