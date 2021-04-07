Youth wrestlers medal
MONROEVILLE — Two Brookville wrestlers, Cole Householder and Paylynn Lindermuth, competed at last weekend’s Keystone State Championships held at the Monroeville Convention Center.
Substituting this year for the annual Junior Wrestling program, the new tournament gave youths a chance to wrestle for state medals.
Householder, one of six Brookville wrestlers in the junior high division, wound up finishing second at 117 pounds. He won his first four bouts, all by decision, until dropping a 10-1 major decision to Keystone Central’s Dalton Perry.
Also wrestling in the junior high division were Owen Fleming (0-2) at 107, Kolton Griffin (1-2), Gavin Kelly (2-2) and Easton Belfiore (4-2) all at 147, and Daniel Drake (2-2) at 212.
In the 9-10-year-old girls’ division. Lindermuth went 2-0 at 120 pounds to win the title. She had two first period pins, including a 48-second fall of Mercer’s London Shaw in the final.
Swimmers at YMCA regionals
YORK — Four Brookville YMCA swimmers — Calvin Doolittle, Bay Harper, Patrick Young and Sadie Shofestall — competed at the YMCA Regional Championships held at the Graham Aquatic Center March 26-28.
All four were in the Senior Division. Doolittle swam in six events while Young entered in four races. Harper and Shofestall each swam in a preliminary race.
Doolittle and Young both swam in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles and 100 butterfly. Young was 24th (23.36) and Doolittle 36th in the 50 freestyle, Doolittle was 28th (50.08) and Young tied for 36th (50.37) in the 100 freestyle while Doolittle was 22nd (55.79) and Young 23rd (55.80) in the 100 butterfly.
Young and Harper were 27th and 48th in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.05 and 1:08.2) while Doolittle also placed 21st in the individual medley (27.83), 18th in the 200 freestyle (1:50.5) and 22nd in the 200 IM (2:04.72).
Shofestall was 36th in the 50 freestyle at 25.67.
Golf scramble set for May 22
DAYTON — A memorial golf scramble tournament honoring the late James “Jim” Lindermuth is scheduled for May 22 at White Oak Golf Course near Dayton.
The cost to play is $60 person or $240 per four-person team with other fund-raising opportunities during the event that benefits the Roseville Independent Chapel’s Ezra Building Fund.
Prize money, based on 16 teams, is $400 for first place, $240 for second with a third-place prize of four free rounds of 18 holes at White Oak.
Dinner follows the tournament.
For more information, contact Paul Hetrick (814-952-1563), Jeff Lindermuth (814-715-5788) or Sandy Lindermuth (814-849-2235).