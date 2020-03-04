Ray wins honors at PACs
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Grove City College men’s track and field team earned second place last Thursday night at the 10-team Presidents’ Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships, hosted by Youngstown State University at the Watson and Tressel Training Site. The Wolverines finished the meet with 84.5 points. Geneva won with 125 points.
Junior Seth Ray of Brookville earned the conference’s Most Outstanding Field Performer after posting a pair of runner-up finishes in jumping events. He took second in the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 2 3/4 inches and also earned second in the triple jump with a best mark of 43-5 1/4. Ray also cleared 11-2 1/4 in the pole vault, good for eighth.
Cameron Drake, Ray, junior Thomas Troxel and freshman Hunter Jones of Karns City combined for a fourth-place performance in the 4x400 relay (3:33.98).
Thrush sixth at indoor states
BROOKVILLE — Finishing up the indoor season and looking ahead to what should be a promising outdoor track and field campaign for his senior year, Brookville’s Ian Thrush finished sixth the 200-meter dash at last Sunday’s Pennsylvania State Track and Field Coaches Association Indoor Championships held at Penn State University.
Thrush ran a 21.86 in the one-class format that includes all schools as opposed to the PIAA two-class outdoor season. He finished behind Donovan Sanders (21.51) of Girard College, Salim Epps (21.59) of St. Joe’s Prep, Shawn Brown (21.59) of Central Dauphin East, Kai Cummings (21.69) of Germantown Friends School and Laminu Abbas (21.82) of Motivation.
Thrush also was 17th in the 60 dash, finishing with a time of 7.09 seconds.
SRU men third at
PSAC Indoors
EDINBORO — The Slippery Rock University men’s track and field team placed third at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Indoor Championships that concluded Sunday from Edinboro University.
“I’m really proud of the way the guys fought all weekend,” said head coach John Papa. “We really had some incredible performances and had some people step up and score in places we didn’t expect it. It was really an overall outstanding weekend for the team as a whole.”
Shippensburg ran away with the team title for the 10th straight year with 171 points. East Stroudsburg was second with 123.5 points, followed by Slippery Rock in third with 86 points. Seton Hill (68) and Indiana (60) rounded out the top five.
Brookville’s Bryan Dworek closed a busy weekend by scoring three points with a sixth place finish in the 200-meter dash (22.27 seconds) before anchoring the sixth place 4x400-meter relay, where he joined with Parker Reed, Alex Dickson and Mitch Vleminckx to run 3:25.74. Dworek also placed fifth in the long jump (22 feet, 8 inches) Saturday and ran the prelims of the 60-meter and 200-meter dashes.
Meanwhile, the Slippery Rock women won the PSAC title. Brookville’s Hali Olson finished 15th in Friday’s pentathlon with 1,654 points.
Clarion U. wrestlers headed to MAC Championships
DeKALB, Ill. — The Clarion University wrestling team heads to its first Mid-American Conference Championships held this Saturday and Sunday at Northern Illinois University.
Tuesday, the MAC announced its pre-seeding. The rest of the bracket will be released Friday.
Among the Golden Eagles seeded:
— Jake Gromacki, No. 6 at 125 pounds.
— Brookville’s Brock Zacherl, No. 2 at 149.
— Mike Bartolo, No. 7 at 165.
— Greg Bulsak, No. 1 at 197
— Ty Bagoly, No. 6 at 285.
Brookville’s Brock Zacherl will seeded below No. 8 at 157 as well DuBois graduate and George Mason sophomore Kolby Ho. Other Clarion wrestlers who will get placed on Friday include Seth Koleno at 133, Alexander Blake at 141, Max Wohlabaugh at 174 and Luke Funck at 184.
Brookville at PAJW
Jr. High states
JOHNSTOWN — Four Brookville wrestlers competed at last weekend’s Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Junior High State Championships at Johnstown’s Cambria Cambria War Memorial.
While no wrestler medaled, all four won bouts. At 102, Cole Householder came up one win of a top-eight finish by going 5-2 with two decisions, two major decisions and a pin.
Alec Geer was 1-2 at 102 pounds, Bryce Weaver was 1-2 at 147 and Ganen Cyphert finished 1-2 at 187.
Two Area 5 wrestlers claimed title with St. Marys’ Beau Azzato at 187 and Punxsutawney’s Jael Miller at 147 in the girls’ division.