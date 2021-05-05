Raiders rained out twice
BROOKVILLE — With three straight postponements, including two rainouts in a row, the Brookville Raiders baseball team heads into Wednesday’s scheduled home game with Bradford on an eight-day layoff.
Monday, the Raiders had their home game with Brockway rained out. Last Friday, their home game with Clarion-Limestone was postponed as well. Last Wednesday’s home game with Bradford was moved to this Wednesday due to COVID-19 concerns at Bradford.
No makeup dates were announced for the Brockway and C-L games.
The 6-5 Raiders last played in a 4-3 loss to Moniteau back on April 26 in Butler.
Thursday, the Raiders visit DuBois Central Catholic. Next week, they visit DuBois Monday and host Clearfield Tuesday.
C-L baseball, softball on rainout hiatus
Both Clarion-Limestone baseball and softball teams haven’t played since last Tuesday’s games against Redbank Valley thanks to rain-induced postponements.
Tuesday, both teams had their games at Keystone postponed with the baseball team’s Monday game at home with Union also postponed.
Last Friday, the softball team’s game at Forest Area and the baseball team’s trip to Brookville were also wiped out with no makeups scheduled.
Both teams had their home games with Karns City last Wednesday also postponed.
Wednesday and Thursday, the softballers were scheduled to host Union and Moniteau while the Lions baseballers were supposed to host Moniteau Thursday.
Park pitches at NJIT
BALTIMORE, Md. — Continue a streak of five straight wins and eight wins in its last 10 games, the New Jersey Institute of Technology baseball team swept a doubleheader from University of Baltimore County Sunday, 7-5 and 14-6.
Brookville freshman Aaron Park threw two innings of scoreless relief in the second game, striking out two, walking one and giving up one hit.
Park has appeared in five games, throwing 7 2/3 innings with a 4.70 earned run average with seven strikeouts, five walks and 10 hits allowed.
The Highlanders, at 15-19 overall, are 14-14 in America East Conference play. The visit Stony Brook for two doubleheaders this Saturday and Sunday.
Pinecrest CC golf results
BROOKVILLE — The foursome of Matt Wiesczyk John McLaughlin, Rick Tote and Terry Sadler shot a 61 to win the Brian Rathfon Memorial Tournament Sunday at Pinecrest Country Club.
Three teams shot a 62 in a scramble format — the foursome of Mark Powell, Terry Gray, Wade Northey and Dave Neill, the team of Chris Neil, Cole Cook, Alan Reitz and Bill Gatehouse, the foursome of Greg Sobol, Denny Ames, Ken Doverspike and Al Exton, and the team of Gregg Fritz, Ryan Rupp, Jeff Hepler and Blake Rafferty.
McLaughlin was closest to the pin on No. 12.
Saturday, skins were won by Paul Pysh (No. 1) and Ben Carrico (No. 14).