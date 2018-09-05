Clarion U. drops opener, 35-13
PITTSBURGH — Mylique McGriff rushed for 94 yards and caught four passes for 43 more, but the Clarion University Golden Eagles football team fell 35-13 score to Shippensburg last Saturday Highmark Stadium.
The Golden Eagles (0-1) will go on the road to face Lock Haven this Saturday before a two-game homestand starting on Sept. 15 against Lincoln University in a non-conference game.
McGriff took a strong first step in dispelling the sophomore slump, finishing with a team-high 137 all-purpose yards. Included in that stretch was a 53-yard touchdown in the first quarter, the second-longest score of his career and one that tied the score up at 7-7.
Clarion led the Red Raiders through the end of the first half, and were still within a single score of them entering the fourth quarter. Shippensburg scored two touchdowns in less than three minutes midway through the fourth quarter to pull away and lock up the win.
McGriff’s touchdown came with 1:04 remaining in the first quarter, with the sophomore running back finishing off a one-play drive with a gallop down the left sideline. The Golden Eagles forced a three-and-out with the Red Raiders on their own 22-yard line, and David Shank’s punt was downed at the Clarion 47. Just seconds later, McGriff burst through a hole and eluded tacklers on a 53-yard scamper to tie the game.
James Metzgar accounted for six of Clarion’s points, kicking a career-long 40-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to put the Golden Eagles ahead 10-7 at the break. He booted a 37-yard field goal late in the third quarter to cut the Red Raiders’ leave to 21-13 entering the final period of play.
Jeff Clemens finished 15-of-32 passing for 133 yards, with McGriff hauling in four of those passes for 43 yards. Dana Jackson had two catches for 34 yards, including a long of 37 yards that he nearly broke for a touchdown in the second half. Layne Skundrich and Brandon Vocco tied for the game-high with 11 tackles each, while Quinlin Lambert had 10. Alec Heldreth had eight stops and a tackle for loss.
Shippensburg scored first when Brycen Mussina hit Sean Judge on a swing pass from 11 yards out for a score in the first quarter.
Junior high football begins
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville junior high football season starts with a doubleheader at Karns City Thursday as the seventh-and-eighth grade, and ninth-grade teams start their separate schedules.
Eighth graders will see time in both games as the roster features 39 players in grades seven through nine.
ROSTER
Ninth Grade: Hunter Smith, Jesse Hunt, Joe Shields, Jake Becker, Gavin Myers, Shawn Foster, Alan Hartstein, Austin Ford, Dakota Davis, Elias Troutman, Jamison Rhoades, Steve Swineford, Cameron Moore.
Eighth Grade: Coyha Brown, Skyler Hartstein, Miles Bogus, Truman Sharp, Brayden Kunselman, Bryce Weaver, Brady Thompson, Hunter Greeley, Carson Weaver, Ganen Cyphert, Ian Stancliffe, Braden Long, Nathan Haney, Chandler Hughey, Baily Miller, Jackson Zimmerman, Braiden Davis, Aiden Jesberger, Lucas Haight, Caden Marshall, Ryan Barnett, Connor Marshall.
Seventh Grade: Charlie Krug, Danny Drake, Damien Slaughenhaupt, Peyton Kellert.
SCHEDULES
Freshman
September
6-at Karns City, 6:30 p.m.; 13-Clarion; 27-Ridgway, 5:30 p.m.
October
11-Moniteau; 18-at Union/AC Valley; 25-DuBois, 5:30 p.m.
Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
7th-8th Grade
September
6-at Karns City, 5 p.m.; 20-at Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m.; 27-Redbank Valley
October
3-at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.; 11-Bradford, 5:30 p.m.; 17-Curwensville; 25-St. Marys
Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Junior high girls hoops starts
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville seventh-and-eighth basketball teams got their season started Tuesday at Elk County Catholic with a trip to Curwensville scheduled for Thursday.
Against ECC, the seventh-graders lost 24-9 as Eden Wonderling scored four points and Kerstyn Davie added three. The eighth-graders lost, 34-10. Wonderling scored four points.
The teams play a 20-game doubleheader schedule in addition to the Father Leopold Tournament at DuBois Central Catholic Oct. 19-20.
The eighth-graders on the roster this year are Reggan Olson, Emma Orris and Keileigh Nimmo. The seventh-graders include Kerstyn Davie, Lauren Castellan, Bentley Hughey, Chloe Hughey, Alexee Mays, Moriona Ruffalo, Emma Kimmel, Hannah Lundgren, Eden Wonderling, Delainey Barr and Mara Bowser.
Games begin at 4 p.m. with the seventh-grade game followed by the eighth-grade game. Home games are played in the auxiliary gymnasium.
SCHEDULE
September
4-at Elk Co. Catholic; 6-at Curwensville; 10-Brockway; 11-Punxsutawney; 13-Bradford; 17-at DuBois; 18-at Ridgway; 24-at Kane; 26-Elk Co. Catholic; 27-at St. Marys.
October
2-Ridgway; 4-at Bradford; 8-Kane; 10-at Punxsutawney; 11-St. Marys; 15-at DuBois CC; 17-DuBois; 19-20-at Father Leopold Tourney, DCC; 22-at Warren; 23-Curwensville; 24-at Brockway.
Four winners at Thunder Mountain
KNOXDALE — Thunder Mountain Speedway kicked off Labor Day weekend last Friday night by crowning winners in four feature races.
Mike Maresca won the BRP Modifieds, Joe Martin won the Windstream Semi-Late Models, Michael Lake edged Chad McClellan by inches to win the Legends Powersports Super Late Models and Eric Boozel took the Bubba’s Racing Supply Front-Wheel Drive Four Cylinders.
Top five results are listed below:
BRP Modifieds: 1. Maresca, 2. Rex King Sr., 3. Jim Rasey, 4. Rex King Jr., 5. J.R. McGinley.
Windstream Semi-Lates: 1. Martin, 2. Kevin Dickson, 3. Gabe Shaffer, 4. Nick Fulmer, 5. Eddie Connor.
Legends Powersports Super Late Models: 1. Lake, 2. McClellan, 3. Russ King, 4. Bob Dorman, 5. Kyle Knapp.
Bubba’s Racing Supply Front-Wheel Drive Four Cylinders: 1. Boozel, 2. Curtis Mohney, 3. D.J. Clark, 4. Zack Wissinger, 5. Joe Huber.
Flag Football signup dates set
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Football League, a youth flag football league for children going into grades 1 through 6 (and kindergartners who turn 6 by July 31) this fall, announced its signup dates for the upcoming season.
The cost to register is $40 per child with discounts for families with multiple children. Registration will be held at the Brookville YMCA Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and again this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The six-game season will likely start Sept. 22 and continue through the end of October.
More details will be announced later. For more information, contact Rich Rhoades at 648-0790 or Tina Householder at the YMCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.