C-L v’ball heads to playoffs
OIL CITY — The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions volleyball team wrapped up its regular season with a four-set win at Venango Catholic Monday night, 25-13, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22.
The 5-7 Lady Lions now open the District 9 Class 1A playoffs on Thursday as the 11th seed in a trip to No. 6 seed Sheffield starting at 6:30 p.m. The winner of that matchup advances to Tuesday’s quarterfinals at No. 3 seed Elk County Catholic.
The rest of the bracket has No. 9 Coudersport at No. 8 A-C Valley and No. 10 Cameron County at No. 7 Cranberry in other prelim matchups Thursday.
Next Tuesday, No. 1 seed Clarion hosts the A-C Valley/Coudersport winner while No. 2 seed Etto-Eldred hosts the Cameron County/Cranberry winner.
No. 5 seed Oswayo Valley will receive a forfeit win in their quarterfinal match with No. 4 seed Johnsonburg, which bowed out of the postseason due to COVID-19 concerns.
Against VC, Kendall Dunn led the Lady Lions with 20 assists and six service aces while Celia Shaffer finished with seven kills.
Raiders at Super 32 Challenge
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Three Brookville Raiders wrestlers competed at last weekend’s Super 32 Challenge held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Seniors Nathan Taylor and Cayden Walter, and junior Owen Reinsel competed in the prestigious national tournament and all won bouts.
Taylor finished 2-2 at heavyweight, winning his first two bouts to reach the quarterfinals on Sunday. He opened with a 7-6 decision over Georgia’s Francisco Valle and then a 4-2 win over New York’s Sebastian Garibardi before losing to Georgia’s Chase Horne, 4-2. In his first consolation bout, Taylor dropped a 7-6 decision to Colorado’s Matthew Moore.
Horne wound up finishing second while Moore finished seventh.
Reinsel was 3-2 at 120. He decisioned Florida’s Elijah Lusk in his opener before a 2-0 loss to Iowa’s Garrett Funk. He won two consolation bouts over Missouri’s Jack Lage (pin) and Wisconsin’s Brayden Sonnentag (5-4) before losing to Michigan’s Brendan Ferretti (7-6).
Walter finished 2-2 at 113. He lost his opener to Minnesota’s Landon Robideau (10-2) before beating Maryland’s Henry Benitez (pin) and Utah’s Kaden Ercanbrack (8-4). He then lost 5-1 to Karon Smith of Virginia.
One District 9 wrestler captured a top-eight finish, Sheffield’s Ethan Finch finished fourth at 195 pounds.
L’jacks seniors lose, jrs debut
KARNS CITY — While one Brookville Lumberjacks youth football season ended last week in the senior division, the top-seeded juniors begin play in the ABC League playoff semifinals this week at Armstrong High School in Kittanning.
Last Saturday, the Lumberjacks lost 56-0 in the preliminary round of the senior playoffs. Their season ended at 3-6.
The 8-0 juniors, who received a first-round bye, face Redbank Valley which advanced with a 36-14 win over Armstrong. They’ll kick it off at Armstrong High Saturday at 11 a.m.
In the other junior semifinal, it’s Karns City taking on No. 2 seed Union at 9 a.m. Karns City advanced with a 28-18 win over Clarion-Limestone.
In the seniors, it’s Armstrong facing East Brady at 1 p.m. and Slippery Rock facing Karns City at 3 p.m.
All eight teams advance to next week’s championship and consolation games scheduled at Union High School.
Brookville junior
high girls’ hoops
BROOKVILLE — Both Brookville junior high girls’ basketball teams played DuBois Monday afternoon and came away with a split decision. The seventh-graders won, 32-13, while the eighth-graders lost, 28-4.
The seventh-graders improved to 2-5 as Samantha Whitling scored 24 points and Adell Doty scored six points. The eighth-graders got three points from Kailin Bowser as their record dropped to 1-6.
In last Wednesday’s games at Warren, the seventh-graders lost 29-25 and the eighth-graders fell, 40-4. Hannah Geer led the seventh-graders with eight points. Whitling scored three points for the eighth-graders.
Both teams visit Curwensville Wednesday before traveling to Punxsutawney next Monday.