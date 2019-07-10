Clarion’s Kemmer lands back in states, signs with Dodgers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Clarion’s Jon Kemmer is back stateside after a successful stint in the Mexican League.
Kemmer was signed to a minor league contract by the Los Angeles Dodgers and assigned to Class AAA Oklahoma City. Going into Tuesday, Kemmer had played in 11 games, batting .200 (8-for-40) with four home runs and six runs batted in.
Kemmer earned an Mexican League All-Star berth after batting .355 with 21 home runs and 49 RBIs in 58 games for Durango.
The 28-year-old Kemmer is in his seventh season after being drafted by the Houston Astros in the 21st round of the 2013 Major League Draft.
The left-handed hitting outfielder, in 652 games including the Mexican League, has a .283 career batting average in the minors with 114 home runs.
This is the third MLB organization Kemmer has played with. He played 39 games for the Minnesota Twins’ Class AAA affiliate in Rochester, N.Y., at the end of last season before signing with the Mexican League.
Game Commission hosting
wildlife feeding workshop
HARRISBURG — Today, Pennsylvania’s wildlife faces a variety of threats. These threats often are related to both natural and human-caused factors. As the state agency responsible for managing Pennsylvania’s wildlife, the Pennsylvania Game Commission must mitigate these threats whenever possible.
Diseases like Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), mange, and tuberculous have the potential to significantly affect wildlife populations. Though these diseases do spread naturally, their spread is increased significantly when wildlife is unnaturally concentrated.
When people feed wildlife, they escalate this concentration.
In recent years, the occurrence of both CWD in deer and mange in bears has increased. The Pennsylvania Game Commission takes the threat of wildlife diseases very seriously and must take appropriate steps to mitigate wildlife diseases and their spread. While this is not an easy problem to solve, it is serious and needs to be addressed.
A citizens advisory committee made up of major stakeholders recently assisted Game Commission personnel in looking at the problems associated with wildlife feeding and proposing possible solutions.
The Game Commission in coming weeks is hosting multiple open-house exhibits throughout the state and is encouraging the general public to stop by and learn more about this issue. The open-house format allows visitors to casually view information about the problem and possible solutions. Agency staff will be on hand to answer questions.
Here are some of the dates, times, and locations of the events:
Thursday, July 18, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Game Commission Northcentral Region Office, 1566 South Route 44 Highway, Jersey Shore, PA 17740
Tuesday, July 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Warren High School, 345 E. Fifth Ave., Warren, PA 16365
Wednesday, July 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Game Commission Southcentral Regional Office, 8627 William Penn Highway, Huntingdon, PA 16652
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Delmont Fire Department, 2360 PA-66, Delmont, PA 15626
Duathlon scheduled for
Cook Forest on July 20
COOKSBURG — The Brookville YMCA and Western PA CARES for kids will be holding their 11th annual 5k, duathlon and community walk on July 20 at Cook Forest State Park, Shelter 2 on Forest Road.
The duathlon begins at 9 a.m. and consists of a 3.1-mile run followed by a 12-mile bike and ending with a 2-mile run. This event can be done as a solo or a team of two or three members.
The 5k run will begin at 10 a.m. and consists of a 3.1-mile run. The running portions of the events are mainly trails through the Cook Forest Area.
The 2-mile walk is not a timed event, just a way to enjoy your day and help support Western PA CARES for Kids efforts to help abused children.
Registration can be completed by visiting https://www.raceentry.com/brookville-ymca-and-western-pa-cares-for-kids-duathlon-5k-and-community-walk/race-information . Registration forms and waivers can be found online at www.carescac.or under “events” and at the Brookville YMCA. Everyone who pre-registers by June 28th will be guaranteed a race t-shirt. People of all ages and athletic ability have participated in our past events.
Day of race registration is also available and will start at 8 a.m. at the log cabin/shelter2 area.
An awards ceremony and free lunch for participants and spectators follows the events. The top three places in the 5k, duathlon solo and duathlon teams will win a monetary prize.
Participants are encouraged to raise donations for Western PA CARES for Kids and bring them along on race day.