Smith, White headed to
U.S. Amateur Four-Ball
JUPITER HILLS, Fla. — Brookville’s Nathan Smith and teammate Todd White, the first-ever winners of the United States Golf Association’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship, will tee it off at the fourth annual event at Jupiter Hills Club starting Saturday.
Two rounds of stroke-play qualifying concludes Sunday with the top 32 duos heading to the single-elimination playoff bracket starting Monday with the tournament concluding next Wednesday with the semifinal round and championship round.
Saturday, Smith and White tee off on the Hills Course at 1 p.m. and Sunday, they start on the Village Course at a time to be announced.
Smith and White beat Sherrill Britt and Greg Earnhardt, 7-and-5, to win the inaugural title in 2015 at the Olympic Club in San Francisco. They reached the quarterfinals in 2016, losing 2-and-1 to Drew Allenspach and Matthew Van Zandt. Last year, they also reached the quarterfinals, falling 1-up to eventual runners-up Clark Collier and Kyle Hudelson.
Smith, 39, is an investment banker in Pittsburgh while White, 50, is a teacher in South Carolina. They were teammates on the 2013 U.S. Walker Cup team.
Smith has won a record four USGA Mid-Amateur Championship tournaments. This year, that will be played at Charlotte (N.C.) Country Club Sept. 22-27 and he’ll play in the U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach, Calif., Aug. 13-19. He was a quarterfinalist in 2014.
Closer to home, Smith was named to the Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament Committee in February. Smith won the 2011 Sunnehanna Amateur title and it’ll run this year June 12-16 at Sunnehanna Country Club near Johnstown.
Blue Sox Jr. Legion starting
BROOKVILLE — It’s another year for the Kelly Chrysler Blue Sox Junior American Legion baseball team, which opens the Indiana County League schedule Friday at home against Walbeck Insurance of Homer City.
The Blue Sox and Walbeck play the second game of a doubleheader at McKinley Field that begins with the FOE junior little league game that starts at 6 p.m. Sunday, the Blue Sox visit Fox Township.
Rob LaBenne will manage the Blue Sox with his coaching staff consisting of Brad Geer, Chad Weaver and Rich Rhoades.
The team roster consists of J.P. Young, Noah Shaffer, Bryce Weaver, Danny Lauer, Owen Caylor, Griffin Ruhlman, Jace Miner, Bay Harper, Ryan Geer, Hunter Roney, Carson Weaver, Ryan Daisley, Taylor Zmitravich, Jamison Rhoades, Hayden Osborne, Cam Moore, Bryce Rafferty and Hunter Geer.
SCHEDULE
May
18-Walbeck Insurance, 8 p.m.; 20-at Fox Township, 2 p.m.; 23-at SW Jack, Indiana, 6 p.m.; 26-DH: Marion Center, noon and Indiana Lions, 4:30 p.m.
June
1-at Indiana Lions, 6 p.m.; 2-DH: Kovacik Insurance, noon and Young Township, 4:30 p.m.; 6-at Young Township, 6 p.m.; 8-at Punxsutawney Post 62, 6 p.m.; 11-Punxsutawney Post 62, 8 p.m.; 13-at Kovacik Insurance, Blairsville, 6 p.m.; 16-SW Jack, Indiana, 4:30 p.m.; 18-at Marion Center, 6 p.m.; 20-Fox Township, 6 p.m.
July
2-Walbeck Insurance, 7 p.m.
FOE shuts out FEMCO
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The FOE Junior Little League baseball team improved to 4-1 with last Thursday’s 4-0 blanking of FEMCO.
Jamison Rhoades and Hunter Roney combined on a two-hitter. Rhoades went four innings, striking out seven and walking four while allowing a hit while Roney threw the final three innings, giving up a hit with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Rhoades went 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and a run scored. Bay Harper scored two runs.
Monday’s home game with Buck’s Pizza of DuBois was postponed. Friday, it hosts Homewood Suites of DuBois at 6 p.m. prior to the Junior Legion game at 8 p.m.
Newsomes compete at
SEC Championships
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Graduating seniors Lanae and Aisha Newsome, former standouts at Brookville Area High School, wrapped up their collegiate careers on the track for Ole Miss at last weekend’s Southeast Conference Championships hosted by the University of Tennessee.
Sunday, Aisha was part of the ninth-place 4x400-meter relay that finished in 3:36.75. Lanae placed 18th in the triple jump, going 40 feet, 4 3/4 inches. Saturday, Lanae also finished 20th in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 6 1/2 inches.
The Ole Miss women finished fifth in the SEC team standings for their best-ever finish and earned a No. 24 national ranking in the latest edition of the USTFCCCA National Computer rankings.
Youth soccer roundup
Here are the latest Brookville Soccer Association game reports:
SUNDAY, May 13
Under-8
S&T Bank 5, Reynoldsville 2
At Reynoldsville, Austin Werner scored three goals and Gabe Shick finished with two goals as S&T Bank won on the road. Werner, Kentley McGhee, Easton Bullers, Claren McQuown and Sophia Vrobel were the goalkeepers.
SATURDAY, May 12
Under-6
FOE’s players of the game were Zachary Draa and Carter Gillung.
North Fork Rehabilitation’s player of the game was Forest Caldwell.
