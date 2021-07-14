Raiders’ Miner TCW/CE Co-Player of the Year
Brookville Raiders pitcher/outfielder Jace Miner shared this year’s Tri-County Weekend/Courier-Express High School Player of the Year award in the Jeffersonian Democrat’s sister publication over the weekend.
Miner, who shared POY with DuBois’ Garrett Starr, joined outfielder teammate Hunter Geer on the First Team while first baseman Bryce Rafferty was a Second Team selection.
Chase Palmer, Hunter Roney and Jamison Rhoades were Honorable Mention selections.
For Clarion-Limestone, Hayden Callen was First Team utility player while teammate Bryson Huwar was a Second Team pitcher
In softball, C-L’s Kendall Dunn was a First Team middle infielder while teammates Abby Himes, Frances Milliron and Alyssa Wiant were Honorable Mention picks.
Brookville’s Tory McKinney was also an Honorable Mention selection.
Clarion, DuBois wins Lewis Tourney titles
BROOKVILLE — Beating the Sunday afternoon rain, the Brookville Area Little League’s annual Craig Lewis Memorial Tournament crowned two champions in the 10-and-under and 12-and-under divisions.
Some 11 teams competed — six in 10U and five in 12U — in a round-robin format. Clarion beat DuBois, 4-3, in the 12U final while DuBois beat Rimersburg, 15-9, to claim the 10U crown.
Brookville, Elk County and Karns City had teams in the 12U tournament while Brookville, Curwensville, Keystone and a second DuBois team also played in the 10U division.
The tournament is named in honor of the late Craig Lewis, a longtime coach and volunteer in BALL.
Pinecrest CC golf roundup
BROOKVILLE — Last Tuesday’s Ladies Day results had the duo off Judy Roberts and Jan Johnson taking first place while Mary Kay Slimak and Beth Gerg finished second.
In skins play also on Tuesday, John McLaughlin (No. 6) and Dan Luton (No. 12) won holes.
Hunting licenses on sale, deadlines posted
Pennsylvania hunting licenses are on sale.
The first day that county treasurer’s offices in the state are able to accept doe license applications is three weeks later was Monday. This year once again, state residents have one week before non-resident doe applications are able to be accepted this Monday.
Hunters must have a regular hunting license before applying to get an antlerless license. Additionally, first round unsold/bonus tags will be available starting Aug. 2 and the second round on Aug. 16.
Prices for all hunting licenses are seven cents higher this year at $20.97 for residents and $101.97 for non-residents. The same goes for antlerless licenses at $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents. All checks should be made payable to County Treasurer. Fill in three WMU choices for antlerless appliciations and use the envelope provided.
In Jefferson County, it’s 155 Main Street, Room 212, Brookville, PA 15825.
In Clarion County, mail to 330 Main Street, Room 110, Clarion, PA 16214.