Barracudas sending eight to states
GENEVA, Ohio — Swimming at the SPIRE Institute Aquatic Center at the Pennsylvania YMCA West District Meet last weekend, the Brookville YMCA Barracudas qualified eight swimmers in nine events for the YMCA State Championships Meet at Penn State University March 22-24.
Four entries qualified with top-six finishes in their events — Casey Riley’s runner-up in the 50-yard breaststroke (39.2) in the 10-and-under girls’ division, Madeline Golier’s fifth-place finish in the 200 butterfly (2:48.93) in the 13-14-year-old division, Rayleigh Painter’s fifth in the 100 butterfly (2:46.3) in the 10-and-under division and Bailey Franci’s sixth-place finish in the 100 breastroke (1:19.05) in the 11-12 division.
Four others qualified by time criteria — the 13-14 girls’ medley relay’s seventh-place team of Golier, Sadie Shofestall, Kerrigan Swartz and Parker Boyden; Franci’s eight-place finish in the 50 breaststroke in 11-12; Riley’s eighth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke in 10-and-under; Charlotte Matson’s 11th in the 50 breaststroke in 10-and-under; and Painter’s seventh in the 50 butterfly in 10-and-under.
Other results from Barracudas swimmers at districts:
15-and-over
Boys: Calvin Doolittle (11th in 400 IM, 18th in 200 freestyle).
Girls: Emma Fiscus (15th in 400 IM).
13-14-year-old
Boys: Brody Barto (8th in 200 freestyle, tied-9th 100 freestyle, 11th 200 IM).
Girls: Madeline Golier (12th in 400 IM, 20th in 100 backstroke, 14th 100 breaststroke), Sadie Shofestall (14th in 100 freestyle, 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke), Kerrigan Swartz (21st in 50 freestyle, 8th in 100 breaststroke, 9th in 200 breaststroke), Parker Boyden (28th in 50 freestyle).
11-12-year-old
Boys: Alec Geer (14th in 50 breaststroke).
Girls: 200 medley relay 12th (Erika Doolittle, Ella Fiscus, Cora Parson, Maya Wilshire), Erika Doolittle (31st in 100 freestyle, 21st 100 backstroke), Maya Wilshire (11th in 50 freestyle, 18th in 200 freestyle, 31st in 50 butterfly), Bailey Franci (17th 100 freestyle), Cora Parson (29th in 50 breaststroke), Ella Fiscus (23rd in 50 butterfly), 200 freestyle relay 18th (Erika Doolittle, Cora Parson, Ella Fiscus, Bailey Franci).
10-and-under
Boys: Sergio Sotillo (13th in 50 backstroke, 13th in 50 butterfly, 26th in 50 freestyle).
Girls: 200 freestyle relay 10th (Rayleigh Painter, Maggie Snodgrass, Callie Snodgrass, Charlotte Matson), Charlotte Matson (15th in 100 breaststroke), Adalynn Snow (20th in 50 freestyle), Maggie Snodgrass (24th in 100 IM, tied-17th in 100 butterfly, 12th in 50 butterfly), Callie Snodgrass (17th in 50 backstroke).
Johnson swims at YMCA districts
GENEVA, Ohio — Brookville senior Thad Johnson, swimming for the Ridgway YMCA, placed in three events at the same Pennsylvania YMCA West District Meet last weekend at the SPIRE Institute Aquatic Center.
He was ninth in the 100 breaststroke, 11th in the 200-yard individual medley and 17th in the 100 backstroke.
Johnson is enrolling and plans to swim Penn State Behrend starting next fall.
Youth wrestlers head to states
PITTSBURGH — Four Brookville youth wrestlers head to this weekend’s Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling’s Youth State Championships at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh.
Brookville’s state qualifiers are Cole Householder (100 pounds) and Easton Belfiore (125) in the 11-and-12-year-old division, Cody Householder (55) in the 8-and-under division and Palynn Lindermuth in the girls’ 8-and-under 100-pound division.
Action gets under way Saturday morning and continues through Sunday with the finals scheduled for 3 p.m.
Check out www.pajw.org for results and more tournament information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.