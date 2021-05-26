Krug to play in East-West All-Star game
HARRISBURG — Two days after running at the PIAA Track and Field Championships, Brookville senior Jack Krug will put on the football equipment to play in the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association’s East-West Class 1-3A game.
Kickoff is Sunday at Central Dauphin High School’s Landis Field starting at noon.
The quarterback Krug, bound for IUP this fall, has a few familiar faces on the West Squad with D9ers Cutter Boggess and Ethan Burford of Central Clarion, Nathan Waltman of Karns City, Nick Weaver of Keystone and Zane Inguagiato of Clearfield.
“Our team is pretty stacked and I’ve built some pretty cool connections, so it should be awesome game,” said Krug, who is also playing in the Sixth Annual Varischetti All-Star game in Brockway on June 25 at 7 p.m.
Krug and Raiders teammates Elliot Park and Robert Keth will be on the South Squad coached by Blane Gold of Redbank Valley. Central Clarion’s Boggess, Cal German, Logan Lerch and Hunter Craddock are also on the South roster.
Smith, White fall in USGA Four-Ball match play
DuPONT, Wash. — Brookville’s Nathan Smith and his teammate Todd White, the first-ever winners of the USGA Amateur Four-Ball Championships in 2015, bowed out of the second round of match play Tuesday at Chambers Bay.
Smith and White fell to Davis Chatfield and Palmer Jackson, 3 and 2, meaning that the winning team was up three holes with two remaining. Smith and White earned the 13th seed after two rounds of stroke play had them at 10-under par.
Monday, the duo beat No. 20 seed Justin Arcano and Justin Ngan 5 and 4 to advance to Tuesday.
GCC’s Seth Ray shines at regional meet
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Eight Grove City College track and field athletes competed in the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Championships, hosted last Wednesday and Thursday by St. John Fisher College.
Senior Seth Ray of Brookville helped lead the men’s team at the two-day meet by scoring in three events. Ray earned runner-up in the javelin with a best throw of 178 feet, 7 inches. He also earned fourth in the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 7 inches — a career-best. Ray added a seventh-place finish in the triple jump, marking at 45 feet, 1 inch.
Junior D.J. Mulroy earned third in the javelin with a toss of 167-7. Sophomore James Parenti of Moniteau rounded out Grove City’s scorers by finishing sixth in the discus (142-1).
Pinecrest CC golf results
BROOKVILLE — Men’s Day results from last Thursday, which was a 1 best ball in holes 1-6, two best balls holes 7-12 and three best balls holes 13-18.
The low gross score with a 146 went to Matt Mohney, Matt Melillo, Tim Kammerdeiner and Chris Neil.
Low net score with a 136 was the team of Kevin Doverspike, Tom Simpson, Rory Page and Tyler Toy. Second with a 137 was Dan Conti, Bill Morrison, Wade Northey and Ryan Schuckers.
Skins were won by Zach Hepler (No. 6), Russ Wieszczyk (No. 9), Michael Fritz (No. 10), Gregg Rafferty (No. 11) and Tom Simpson).
Last Wednesday’s Ladies Day event was two best balls of four won by the team of Nancy Smoose, Linda Gray, Sylvia Exton and Bonnie Yeaney.