Fiscus, Rankin run at PIAA Cross Country Championships
HERSHEY — Running on a slightly altered course at Hershey’s Parkview Cross Country Course at last Saturday’s PIAA Cross Country Championships were Brookville’s Emma Fiscus and Clarion-Limestone’s Braden Rankin.
Both in the Class 1A race, Fiscus, a junior, finished the 3.1-mile course in 22:44.3 for 130th place. It was her third trip to states.
“We were pleased with Emma’s performance,” Brookville head coach Doug Roseman said. “I think she ran a very good time for the course conditions. Parts of the course were under water and they had to revise the course. She got a very good start and did a good job of getting into position early. Every trip to states is a great learning experience and we have a couple of specific things we can start working on next summer.”
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart’s Haley Hamilton won the race in 19:19.9, 18 seconds better than Wilmington’s Grace Mason. District 9’s champion Cheyenne Mehl was 22nd in 20:25. Northern Potter’s Courtney Martin was 27th in 20:52.
North Clarion, the D9 champion, finished seventh out of 19 scoring teams. St. Joe’s Catholic of District 6, the third-place finisher at districts, managed to win the title with the five runners it managed to qualify for states despite finishing behind Marion Center and Westmont-Hilltop at districts. Those two wound up second and fifth. Cranberry, the D9 runner-up finished 16th.
C-L’s Rankin was 135th in 18:45 in his first trip to states, moving up 13 spots from his midway point status. Colton Sands of Penns Valley and his teammate Brendan Colwell finished 1-2 overall in 15:56 and 16:05. The highest D9 finishers were Elk County Catholic’s Ben Hoffman and Joe Wolfe who were 25th and 27th overall.
Winchester Thurston of the WPIAL won the team title with 113 points, 19 better than Riverview, another WPIAL team. Cranberry, the D9 champion, was sixth overall while Clarion finished 16th.
Complete results can be found on www.runhigh.com.
PIAA playoffs begin in
soccer, volleyball
District 9’s state qualifying teams in soccer and volleyball opened the PIAA state playoffs on Tuesday.
Along with Brookville beating Kane for the Class 2A volleyball title, Clarion swept Elk County Catholic for the Class 1A title while DuBois beat Bradford for the Class 3A title all last Saturday at St. Marys Area High School.
All four of those teams were scheduled to play Tuesday with the winners advancing to this Saturday’s second round. Check www.piaa.org for up-to-date results.
Brookville faced WPIAL champion Freeport at Shaler High School in Pittsburgh while Clarion and DuBois were playing at Keystone High School, Clarion against District 10 runner-up Saegertown and DuBois against WPIAL runner-up Thomas Jefferson. Elk County Catholic faced D10 champion Cochranton in Meadville.
In soccer, five D9 teams were in action. Brockway’s Class 1A boys’ and girls’ champions were both at Clearfield Area High School in a doubleheader, the girls against Greensburg Central Catholic and the boys against WPIAL third-place finisher Springdale. Class 2A boys’ champion Punxsutawney faced D5 champion Somerset in Windber while Class 3A boys’ champion Bradford faced WPIAL champion Franklin Regional at North Allegheny High School.
Karns City, the Class 2A girls’ champion, opened with D6 champion Bald Eagle Area at Brockway.
Clarion loses at Edinboro, 27-20
EDINBORO — The Clarion Golden Eagles University football team put on a late rally to try and come back from a halftime deficit, but fell 27-20 to Edinboro at Sox Harrison Stadium last Saturday.
Clarion (3-6, 1-5 PSAC West) will play their final home game of the season this Saturday at noon when they host Mercyhurst in the PSAC West finale at Memorial Stadium.
Clarion trailed 20-3 early in the third quarter before getting back in the game. Two touchdowns in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter cut it to 27-20.
Mylique McGriff scored on a 5-yard run to make it 20-10 with 2:13 left in the third quarter and after an Edinboro score less than a minute later, McGriff scored on a 7-yard run and James Metzgar booted a 30-yard field goal at the 10:06 mark of the fourth quarter to set the final score.
McGriff ran for 80 yards on 20 carries. Quarterback Michael Proios completed 15 of 27 passes for 119 yards and threw two interceptions.
C.J. Reyes-Diggs ran for 178 yards on 35 carries to lead Edinboro.
Junior high finishes season
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville ninth-grade football team finished the season with a 33-18 win over Keystone last Wednesday, completing the Raiders’ season at 7-2.
Jackson Zimmerman ran for three touchdowns and booted an extra point while John Colgan found the end zone twice on passes from Charlie Krug. Lucas Haight also caught a two-point conversion pass.