Senior legion sweeps two DHs
DuBOIS — The Punxsutawney Post 62 Senior Legion baseball team knocked off DuBois twice, 7-3 and 6-5, in a doubleheader originally scheduled for Kuntz Field in Punxsutawney last Friday night.
Post 62, comprised of players from Punxsutawney and Brookville, took a 7-0 record into Wednesday’s game at Clearfield Wednesday with another trip to DuBois Friday. It routed Curwensville, 11-1, on the road Monday.
In last Friday’s twinbill, Post 62 trailed 2-1 going into the top of the seventh inning before scoring six runs. Joey DiPietro went 3-for-4 with two doubles while Logan Johnston doubled.
Dane Lyle singled and drove in two runs while Seth Dunkle singled. Dunkle picked up the win in relief of starter Alec Greenblatt, throwing the final two innings.
In the nightcap, Post 62 rallied again for the win. It trailed 5-1 going into the bottom of the sixth before scoring four runs, then walking it off with a run in the bottom of the seventh for the 6-5 win.
DiPietro started the winning rally with a leadoff double. Tanner Labenne bunted him to third and then scored on an error.
DiPietro had two hits with Labenne and Tyler Park singling.
Dane Lyle and Park combined for the win on the mound, with Park picking up the win in three innings.
Last Thursday, Post 62 swept Clearfield at Kuntz Field, 10-7 and 4-3. In the 10-7 win, Labenne went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Dunkle and Lyle doubled. In the 4-3 win, Greenblatt broke a 3-3 tie by singling in Park for the winning run with no outs.
Greenblatt and Isaac Stouffer each had two hits. Labenne singled and drove in two runs. Logan Johnston, Park and Greenblatt combined for the win on the mound.
HR Derby postponed
BROOKVILLE — The Home Run Derby sponsored by Brookville Area Little League in conjunction with the Laurel Festival was postponed because of wet conditions at Zufall Field Sunday.
BALL President Mike Marrara said that the league is planning to reschedule the event.
Blue Sox schedule rain-marred
BROOKVILLE — The Kelly Chrysler Blue Sox season been delayed by rain as the team was scheduled to play the SW Jack Drillers of Indiana on Tuesday, their first game in eight days.
Friday, the Blue Sox (2-8) have a doubleheader set at McKinley Field against the Indiana Lions and Young Township starting at 6 p.m. Next Monday, the Blue Sox play a doubleheader at Homer City against Walbeck Insurance starting at 6 p.m.
Last Wednesday’s game at home against Fox Township was rained out and will be rescheduled as well.
BAHS slates sports physicals
BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area High School Athletic Director Dave Osborne announced that the school is scheduling July 30-31 for free physicals for all potential athletes participating in sports in the upcoming school year.
Stop by the main office at the high school from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to schedule a time. Both days have slots available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
These are the only two days that physicals will be offered, otherwise student-athletes must schedule their own appointments with an available physician. All physicals must be completed on the PIAA form provided at the main office at the high school or the district’s website.
Questions or for more information, contact the athletic office at 849-1111.
Youth soccer game reports
Here are the latest Brookville Soccer Association (SAY) game reports:
TUESDAY, June 19
Under-10
Kelly Chrysler 3, Brockway 2
Kelly’s got two goals from Dicen Bish and one from Ally Wilson in a win over Brockway. J.R. Rahalla and Bish were the goalies.
