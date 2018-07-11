Smith reaches semis at
Sigel Match Play
ORWIGSBURG — Down two holes with three left to play in his quarterfinal round match against Brett Young, Brookville’s Nathan Smith won two of the final three holes, then won the 19th hole to land a berth in Wednesday’s semifinals of the Jay Sigel Match Play Championship at Schuylkill Country Club.
Smith, the defending champion and seeking his sixth Sigel title, the most of any amateur golfer since the tournament began in 2004, earned the top seed for the 16-player match play portion of the tournament by shooting a two-round qualifying score of a 6-under-par 138.
In Monday morning’s opening match play round, Smith beat Patrick Mitchell, 6-and-5.
Wednesday morning, Smith faced Christopher Cerminaro in the semifinals. The winner advanced to the finals at noon against either William Smith or Max Siegfried.
Craig Lewis Memorial Tourney this weekend
BROOKVILLE — The annual Craig Lewis Memorial Tournament has 12 teams landing at the Brookville Area Little League complex this weekend.
The setup has under-10 and under-12 double-elimination brackets with games scheduled all day Saturday and Sunday at Zufall and Kirby fields.
The under-12 tournament on Zufall Field has the Brookville Buccos facing the AYP Mounties at 8 a.m. to start Saturday’s schedule with New Bethlehem facing KRE (Knox, Rimersburg, Emlenton) at 10 a.m. The Rural Valley Rippers face the Brookville/Mounties winner at noon with the DuBois Doubledays playing New Bethlehem or KRE at 2 p.m. the tournament continues through Sunday with the final set for 6 p.m. and the “if necessary” game following.
The under-10 tournament at Kirby Hetrick Field has New Bethlehem facing the Brookville Woodies at 8 a.m. with St. Marys meeting KRE at 10 a.m. The Elk County Crushers meet the New Bethlehem/Brookville winner at noon with Punxsutawney facing St. Marys or KRE at 2 p.m. The tournament continues through Sunday as well with the final set for 4 p.m. and the “if necessary” game scheduled to follow.
Senior Legion heads to playoffs
CLEARFIELD — The Punxsutawney Post 62 American Legion baseball team wrapped up the Jefferson County League with a 9-2 record and earned the top seed for the playoffs that begin Thursday.
Post 62 is scheduled to host No. 4 seed Curwensville while Clearfield and DuBois match up in the other semifinal.
Monday, Post 62 fell to Clearfield 6-4 after building a 4-0 lead after three innings. Brookville’s Chase Palmer, Dane Lyle and Seth Dunkle hit singles for Post 62.
Sunday, Post 62 routed Curwensville 16-2 in six innings. Tanner LaBenne went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in while Dunkle had two hits with a double. Lyle doubled.
Aaron Park, one of three pitchers, got the win after throwing 2 1/3 innings of relief, striking out four and giving up two hits.
Punxsy wins VFW Area 6 Tourney
CURWENSVILLE — Finishing the four-team double-elimination tournament with a 3-0 record, the Punxsutawney (Mahoning Valley) VFW Post 2076 13-and-14-year-olds captured the Area 6 title with a 12-1 win over Clearfield Sunday afternoon at Sherman Field.
Punxsutawney opened with a 12-0 win over Curwensville in five innings on Friday, then beat Clearfield twice in a row, 19-13 on Saturday and 12-1 on Sunday.
The team, consisting of players from Punxsutawney and Brookville, qualified along with Clearfield for the state tournament in Lebanon July 21-24.
In Sunday’s win, Punxsutawney broke open a close 2-1 game with 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away for the win. Pitchers Jamison Rhoades and Hunter Roney combined on a three-hitter. Rhoades struck out six and walked four in three innings and Roney picked up his second win of the weekend, going the final four innings and allowing one hit and a walk.
At the plate, Roney had three hits with a double while Ashton Stonbraker and Carson Weaver each had two hits. Rhoades, Roney and Dakota Long doubled.
In Saturday’s slugfest, Punxsutawney scored six runs in the final two innings to break a 13-13 tie in a game filled with plenty of walks and errors. Clearfield committed eight, leading to 13 unearned runs scored by Post 2076. Stonbraker went 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Roney and Isaac London each had two hits with London doubling and Roney tripling. Dakota Long scored four runs.
Roney, one of four pitchers, went the final three innings and got the win.
Friday, London threw a gem, tossing a one-hitter over five innings with four strikeouts and two walks. Zeke Bennett, Long and Seth Moore each had two hits. Moore doubled and drove in three runs. Bennett singled in two runs in Punxsutawney’s six-run third inning.
BAHS slates sports physicals
BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area High School Athletic Director Dave Osborne announced that the school is scheduling July 30-31 for free physicals for all potential athletes participating in sports in the upcoming school year.
Stop by the main office at the high school from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to schedule a time. Both days have slots available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
These are the only two days that physicals will be offered, otherwise student-athletes must schedule their own appointments with an available physician. All physicals must be completed on the PIAA form provided at the main office at the high school or the district’s website.
Questions or for more information, contact the athletic office at 849-1111.
Thunder Mountain holds
Race for a Cure Night
KNOXDALE — Cars, drivers and fans all gathered around the dirt track for another show of racing during Thunder Mountain Speedway’s “Race For A Cure” last Friday night as it honored those who have beat cancer, are fighting cancer, or who have passed away from cancer. Before the evening events, Gabe Shaffer and Sam Orf Jr. made parade laps in honor of these men and women.
Results are listed below:
Chad Lilley Septic Services Street Stocks: 1. Tim Bish, 2. Jamie Scharba, 3. Gary Luzier, 4. Jamie Barber, 5. Cameron Kraisinger. Heat winner: Tim Bish.
Plyler Entry Systems UEMS E-Mods: 1. Josh Ferry, 2. Joel Watson, 3. Carl McKinney, 4. Randy Hall, 5. Ken Zimmer. Heat wins: Joel Watson and Joe Gabrelson.
Windstream Semi-Late Models: 1. Joe Martin, 2. Zach Myers, 3. Doug Surra, 4. Joe Malbicky Jr., 5. Tommy Kronenwetter. Heat wins: Doug Surra and Jim Challingsworth.
Legends Powersports Late Models: 1. Greg Oakes, 2. Jerry Redden, 3. Gale Huey, 4. Curtis Teats, 5. Johnny Lindenpitz. Heat wins: Charlie Powell and Greg Oakes.
Bubba’s Racing Supply Front-Wheel Drive Four-Cylinders: 1. John Champisano, 2. Wayne Truitt, 3. Chad Greeley, 4. Austin Fedder, 5. Patrick Crawford.
PGC Pocket Guide on-line
HARRISBURG — To ensure they’re informed before heading afield, those purchasing Pennsylvania hunting or furtaker licenses receive a complimentary pocket guide that summarizes seasons, bag limits, hunting hours and other basic requirements.
Whether buying licenses for 2017-18 or 2018-19, license buyers should make certain they’re receiving the pocket guide for the correct license year.
Through most of June, sales for the current 2017-18 license year and upcoming 2018-19 license year occurred simultaneously, and it’s possible some license buyers are issued the wrong pocket guide.
The 2018-19 pocket guide is available online on the 2018-19 Hunting and Trapping Digest homepage, which can be accessed under Quick Clicks at www.pgc.pa.gov. The pocket guide can be printed at home on 8 1/2- by 14-inch legal paper.
CARES for Kids Duathlon,
5K & Walk set for July 21
COOKSBURG — This year Western PA CARES for Kids and the Brookville YMCA invite you to participate in their 10th Annual Duathlon, 5K and Community Fun Run/Walk on July 21.
The race is staged at Cook Forest State Park’s Shelter 2 on Forest Road. This race is unique in that it draws people of all ages and competitive levels because it benefits such a great cause in helping victims of child abuse.
Registration forms and waivers can be found on-line at www.carescac.org under the “events” tab or at the Brookville YMCA. The first 50 participants to register will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card. Racers are encouraged to raise donations for Western PA CARES for Kids, Inc. and bring them along on race day. Each participant bringing $75 or more in donations will be eligible to pick from over $2,500 in prizes. Lunch will be provided to all participants and spectators.
