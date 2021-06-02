Grays off to 1-2 start
DuBOIS — Playing two straight games against the defending Federation League champion DuBois Rockets, the Brookville Grays take a 1-2 record into Thursday’s home game against the Pulaski Generals at McKinley Field starting at 6 p.m.
Sunday’s home game with Hepburnia was postponed because of wet field conditions at McKinley Field and Tuesday’s trip to Rossiter was postponed with many of the Miners involved in the Punxsutawney playoff game against Bedford.
After last Tuesday’s 9-1 loss at home to DuBois, the Grays fell 8-2 to the Rockets in DuBois on Thursday.
Sunday, the Grays visit the PGP Huskers in Clearfield. Next Tuesday, the Grays visit Sykesville in Reynoldsville.
NJIT, Park headed to NCAA baseball tournament
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The New Jersey Institute of Technology Highlanders, champions of the America East Conference, earned a trip to the NCAA Division I Tournament and as the No. 64 seed they’ll open with top-ranked Arkansas.
The Razorbacks host NJIT on Friday in the first round of the four-team double-elimination regional starting at 3 p.m. The game will be aired on ESPN3.
Brookville Raiders graduate Aaron Park, a freshman, has seen limited time on the mound for the Highlanders, who were unbeaten in their conference tournament when it was rained out this weekend at regular-season champion Stony Brook.
Park has pitched in eight innings over six appearances for the Highlanders, who are 26-22 after ending the season with nine straight wins.
The regional champion heads to a Super Regional best-of-three weekend June 11-14 to determine the eight teams who head to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., June 19-30.
The other two teams at the regional are Northeastern and Nebraska. The tournament continues through Sunday, or Monday for the “if necessary” game.
Pinecrest Country Club
golf results
BROOKVILLE — Here are results from last Thursday’s Men’s Day golf results at Pinecrest Country Club.
In a format using best ball on the front and two best balls on the back, two teams tied with the low gross score — the foursome of Tom McClaine, Dan Luton, Ben Carrico and Zack Hepler, and the team of Chris Taylor, Andy Martino, David Cable and Kyle Cappetta. Third place went to Jeff Hepler, Mike Marron, Rory Page and Kevin Doverspike Jr.
Low net score went to the team of Ken Doverspike, Tom Simpson, Don Espy Jr. and Jake Bowser and second place was Denny Ames, Alan Wein, Jim Fulton and Jim Manners.
Skins were won by Mike Marron (Nos. 12 and 13) and Bowser.
In Tuesday’s Ladies Day event which was Audrey’s Game, Judy Roberts and Bonnie Lefevre tied for first place with Judy Gatehouse and Linda Gray finishing third and fourth.
Tuesday skins for the men were won by Tim Kammerdeiner (No. 13), Tom Simpson (No. 14), Dan Luton (No. 15) and Brian Dougherty (No. 17).
The Club’s annual Member-Guest Tournament is this Saturday and Sunday.