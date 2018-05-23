Smith, White bow out of USGA Amateur 4-Ball Tourney
TEQUESTA, Fla. — Brookville’s Nathan Smith and teammate Todd White, champions of the inaugural USGA Amateur 4-Ball Championship in 2015, were eliminated in the first round of match play at Jupiter Hills Club Monday afternoon.
The duo were seeded 21st out of 32 twosomes and matched up with the No. 12-seeded team of Pat Collogan and Craig Poet and fell 3 and 2.
Collogan and Poet withstood the former champions along with a rain delay and won three of the first nine holes, halving the others, to go 3-up after nine holes.
Smith and White won two holes at No. 11 and No. 15, but Collogan and Poet won Nos. 13 and 14 and after halving No. 16, it clinched the match with a three hole lead with two left to play.
Two rounds of match play were scheduled for Tuesday with the semifinals Wednesday and championship round Thursday.
Rock’s Powell throws
at nationals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Slippery Rock University sophomore and Brookville native Elaina Powell will throw the javelin at this week’s NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships held at Johnson C. Smith University.
Powell throws at 1:15 p.m. in the first of two flights, seeded 11th overall out of 20 national qualifiers. She finished third at the PSAC Championships in Slippery Rock two weeks ago with a career-best mark of 154 feet, 4 inches.
Powell is in a field that returns six of the top eight medalists from last year with runner-up Danielle Konopelski of Queens (N.C.), Shippensburg’s Morgan DeFloria, Saint Martin’s Deanna Avalos, Shippensburg’s Crystal Hartman, Millersville’s Amanda Myers and Queens’ Ella Fox.
Last year’s title was won by Western Washington’s Bethany Drake, who threw a winning distance of 169 feet, 11 inches. The eighth-place throw by Brown went 151 feet, 1 inch.
Grays open season with 4-1 loss
DuBOIS — Three DuBois Rockets pitchers combined for a two-hitter in a 4-1 win over the Brookville Grays in their Federation League opener at Showers Field Sunday afternoon.
Alex Hart, Justin Orlowski and Dom Kriner combined for the win. Hart went four innings and allowed both hits, striking out five and walking one. Orlowski threw the fifth and Kriner finished things out with a two-inning save.
The Grays’ lone run came home in the sixth when Jed Fisus’ sacrifice fly plated Nathan Bonfardine, who led off the inning with a walk.
Fiscus, Thomas Plummer and Hetrick had hits for the Grays while Kane McCall and Brandon Bell split up mound duties. McCall went the first four and Bell threw the final two. All four Rockets runs were unearned, three off McCall who gave up six hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Bell allowed a hit and three walks with a strikeout.
The Grays were scheduled to host Sykesville Thursday before traveling to Rossiter Sunday.
For complete Federation League information, go to www.leaguelineup.com/fedleague.
C-L puts six on KSAC all-conference lists
Six Clarion-Limestone spring sports athletes were honored by the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference in their spring sports all-star announcements this week.
The top honor went to Lions senior Riley Hummell, who was a first-team pick in track and field in javelin. He won the D9 Class 2A title last Friday in Brookville. Hummell’s teammate Austin Newcomb earned to second-team nods in the 110-meter hurdles and triple jump.
In girls’ track and field, Rachel Greeley was a second-team selection in the 300 hurdles.
In baseball, Christian Smith was a second-team pick as a first baseman.
Two Lady Lions were third-team selections in softball, Megan Stahlman at pitcher and Sadie Mahle as an outfielder.
KSAC MVPs were Cranberry’s Andrea Watson in softball, Karns City’s Tyler Yough in baseball, Clarion’s Brendan Zerfoss (track) and Keystone’s Brody Coleman (field) in boys’ track and field, and A-C Valley’s Emma Fox and Karns City’s Rebecca Pennington (co-track) and North Clarion’s Tori Obenrader and Moniteau’s Cambrie Campbell (co-field) in girls’ track and field.
Lady Raiders no-hit by KC, finish 4-12
BROOKVILLE — Pitchers MacKenzie Dunn and Makenzie Shay combined for a five-inning no-hitter as visiting Karns City blanked the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team, 12-0, Thursday at Northside Field.
The loss wrapped up the Lady Raiders’ season at 4-12.
Dunn went the first three innings with five strikeouts and a walk while Shay finished it off the final two innings with three strikeouts and two walks.
Abby Sunealitis and Megrah Suhan threw for the Lady Raiders. Sunealitis went the first three innings with Suhan pitching the final two. Karns City worked them for a combined 11 hits and nine walks, scoring five unearned runs.
Blue Sox open season/FOE wins
BROOKVILLE — Posting six runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth, the FOE Junior Little League baseball team pulled away for a 14-6 win over Brackman Chevrolet of Punxsutawney Monday night at McKinley Field.
Steve Swineford’s groundout pushed home what would be the winning run in the fifth to break a 6-6 tie. Jacob Frampton singled in a run, Ryan Geer doubled in a run and Jacob Shields capped the rally with a run-scoring single.
Clayton Cook and Chase Snell singled in runs in the sixth inning as 10 different players had hits. Winning pitcher Hunter Roney went 3-for-4 and scored three runs.
On the mound, Roney and Bay Harper combined on an eight-hitter. Roney struck out seven and walked two in five innings while Bay Harper gave up one hit in two scoreless innings of relief.
Saturday, FOE (4-2) heads to DuBois to play Coldwell Banker at City Park starting at 11 a.m. Next Tuesday, it hosts Buck’s Pizza of DuBois.
Sunday, the Kelly Chrysler Blue Sox Junior American Legion team opened its Indiana County League season with a 3-2 loss at Fox Township in Dagus Mines.
The Blue Sox worked two Fox pitchers for four hits and eight walks, but stranded 12 baserunners.
Ryan Daisley had two hits for the Blue Sox, who visit S.W. Jack in Indiana, then play a home doubleheader Saturday against Marion Center at noon and the Indiana Lions at 4:30 p.m.
Next week, the Blue Sox visit Indiana Friday before another home twinbill on June 2 against Kovacik Insurance of Blairsville and Young Township at noon and 4:30 p.m.
BALL roundup: Chevy wins tourney
BROOKVILLE — Winning the “if necessary” game, No. 1 Brookville Chevrolet captured the first of what’s two planned “in-season” tournaments in the five-team Brookville Area Little League’s baseball division.
After Berry forced a second game in the double-elimination tournament finals with a walk-off 9-8 win, Chevrolet won the second game, 12-8 for the title.
In the final game, Gavin Hannah singled twice while Killian Radel and Evan Giles each doubled. For Berry, Charlie Krug homered and doubled while Luke Burton had three hits with two doubles and Gage Kiehl tripled.
In the first finals game, Berry won 9-8 in seven innings. Krug had four hits while Sam Krug, Hunter Whitlach, Kolton Griffin, Kiehl and Ryan Ross each had two hits. Whitlach doubled and tripled while Sam Krug added a double. For Chevy, Cole Householder had four hits with James Carberry singling twice.
In other tournament scores reported, Berry beat the Pirates 8-3 while S&T Bank topped the Pirates 13-5.
In regular season games reported from last week:
THURSDAY, May 17
Pirates 6, Berry 3: Jack Knapp struck out 11 over five innings to lead the Pirates past Berry, who got a home run from Gage Kiehl.
TUESDAY, May 15
S&T Bank 10, Pirates 6: Logan Loy had three hits for the Pirates with Jack Knapp doubling.
