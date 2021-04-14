Thrush helps win relays; Dworek fifth for SRU
FAIRFAX, Va. — Duquesne University freshman and Brookville Raiders graduate Ian Thrush ran on two winning relays at last Sunday’s Mason Spring Invitational at George Mason University.
Thrush ran with seniors Isaac Elliott and Matt Hurley, and fellow freshman Jahmaine Hatten to win the 4x100-meter relay in 41.42 seconds. Thrush, Elliott, and juniors Collin Ebling and Matthew Busche won the 4x400 relay in 3:16.88.
Duquesne runs at the Robert Morris Invitational Saturday.
Another Brookville graduate, Slippery Rock University sophomore Bryan Dworek, finished fifth in the 100 dash in a season-best time of 10.78 seconds at the Ed Fry Invitational at Indiana University of Pa. last Saturday. He also anchored the 4x100 relay to a second-place showing in 42.58 seconds.
Also for Slippery Rock, Brookville freshman Danielle MacBeth finished 17th in the 100 hurdles (17.71) and 27th in the shot put (28 feet, 1 inch).
Both Slippery Rock teams compete in the Mike Kowal Multi and Bill Lennox Invite Thursday and Friday.
Ray opens track season at Grove City College
GREENVILLE — Grove City College senior and Brookville native Seth Ray opened the outdoor track and field season with a busy day at last Saturday’s Thiel Tomcat Invitational.
Ray’s best finish of the day was a runner-up in the javelin with a career-best throw of 182 feet, 10 inches. He was 10th in the discus (105 feet, 6 inches), 17th in the shot put (32 feet, 2 3/4 inches) and ran a leg on the seventh-place 4x400-meter relay.
As a sophomore in 2019, Ray was the Presidents Athletic Conference Indoor and Outdoor high jump champion. He also was fifth in the outdoor decathlon at the AARTFC Regional Track and Field Championships. He’ll be competing in the decathlon this spring as well — 10 events that include the 100 and 400 dashes, 110 hurdles and 1,500 run, long jump, high jump and pole vault, along with javelin, discus and shot put.
Grove City hosts its own invitational this Saturday.
Aaron Park throwing for New Jersey Tech
UNION, N.J. — New Jersey Institute of Technology freshman pitcher and Brookville Area High School graduate Aaron Park appeared in his fourth game for the Highlanders in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday against Maine.
Park gave up two runs while walking two and giving up two hits in 2 2/3 innings as the Highlanders lost 10-1. They also dropped the second game, 14-2, and fell to 7-15.
For the season, Park sports a 6.35 earned run average in 5 2/3 innings, striking out five.
Tech visits Binghamton for a pair of doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday.
Lady Lions softball ppd. once again
BROOKVILLE — After last Thursday’s postponement at Forest Area, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team had its doubleheader at Brookville on Monday also wiped out due to weather and wet field conditions.
Last Thursday’s game was postponed to April 30 while Monday’s doubleheader doesn’t have a makeup date yet.
So the Lady Lions take a 1-0 record into Wednesday’s game at Clarion.
Next week, C-L travels to Cranberry Tuesday and Union Thursday.
Lions baseball back in
action at Clarion
CLARION — The Clarion-Limestone Lions baseball team, 1-1, plays its first game since last Tuesday when it travels to Clarion Wednesday.
Friday, the Lions host Brookville before next Monday’s trip to Forest Area.
Pinecrest Country Club
golf report
BROOKVILLE — Here are some reports from Pinecrest Country Club:
Saturday skins results: Michael Fritz (holes 1, 7 and 14), Paul Pysh (No. 12) and Michael Smoose (No. 14).
Pick-A-Pro results from last Thursday: Member combines his net score with a player during a tour major event and in this case was the Masters. First went to Jamie Holt (139) with Eric Coder (140) second and a three-way tie for third at 142 with Bill Reitz, Ray Carlson and Mike Marron.
Last Thursday’s men’s day results. The event was one best ball on par 5s, two best balls on par 4s and three best balls on par 3s. First place gross score honors went to the team of Andy Martino, Ray Carlson, Eric Coder and Michael Fritz with a 143. Two teams tied for low net score with 142s — Mark Powell, Dan Olson, Tim Kammerdeiner and Greg Truitt, and the team of Mike Marron, Tom McClaine, Chris Taylor and Ken Doverspike.
Skins were won by Michael Fritz (No. 3), Mark Powell (Nos. 5 and 16), Gregg Rafferty (No. 14) and Bill McAninch (No. 8, eagle).
Benefit golf scramble set for May 22
DAYTON — A memorial golf scramble tournament honoring the late James “Jim” Lindermuth is scheduled for May 22 at White Oak Golf Course near Dayton.
The cost to play is $60 person or $240 per four-person team with other fund-raising opportunities during the event that benefits the Roseville Independent Chapel’s Ezra Building Fund.
Prize money, based on 16 teams, is $400 for first place, $240 for second with a third-place prize of four free rounds of 18 holes at White Oak.
Dinner follows the tournament.
For more information, contact Paul Hetrick (814-952-1563), Jeff Lindermuth (814-715-5788) or Sandy Lindermuth (814-849-2235).