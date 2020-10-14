C-L’s Callen headed
to state golf tournament
YORK — Clarion-Limestone senior Hayden Callen is one of five District 9 golfers headed to this year’s PIAA Class 2A Championships held at Heritage Hills Golf Resort and Conference Center on Monday.
It’s only an 18-hole event this year instead of two rounds and Callen among a field of 48 golfers vying for a title or high medal finish.
Also from D9 are champion Curt Barner of Kane, runner-up Mark Kraus of Elk County Catholic, St. Marys’ Lucas Benjamin and Kane’s Max Bizzak.
Tee-off time is 8:30 a.m.
Other D9 golfers are Clearfield’s Class 2A girls’ champion Christina McGinnis and runner-up Natalia Chittester of Kane, and Bradford’s Spencer Cornelius in Class 3A boys.
C-L soccer off until
Thursday
The Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer team, has two games remaining on its regular-season schedule.
The Lions (4-4) visit Brookville Thursday for a 4 p.m. game before traveling to Forest Area Monday.
Jr. high Raiders top
Curwensville
CURWENSVILLE — Kellan Haines scored three touchdowns, one on a 57-yard run and another on a 10-yard pass from Easton Belfiore to help lead the Brookville Raiders junior high football team to a 36-12 win at Curwensville last Thursday.
Cole Householder scored on an 8-yard run and Gavin Hannah added a 30-yard run while Belfiore had two two-point conversion runs and an interception on defense.
The Raiders (4-1) were scheduled to visit Brockway Wednesday before traveling to Union next Thursday.
Jr. high soccer season ends
BROCKWAY — The first season of the Brookville junior high co-ed soccer season ended last Wednesday with the Raiders playing Brockway to a scoreless tie.
The Raiders’ season ended at 4-3-3.
L’jacks head into final
regular-season game
NEW BETHLEHEM — It’s the final weekend of the regular season in the ABC Youth Football League.
The unbeaten Brookville Lumberjacks junior division team is 7-0 while the seniors are 2-5 going into Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. bantam kickoff at Redbank Valley.
Last week, the juniors pulled away from Armstrong for a 26-20 win. Gabe Hannah ran for three touchdowns and Owen Weaver added a TD run from 52 yards out while also scoring on a two-point conversion.
The seniors lost, 52-0.
The ABC League playoffs begin with a six-team bracket Oct. 24 at Karns City. The Lumberjacks will have a first-round bye into the semifinals Oct. 31 at a site to be announced.
Pinecrest CC golf results
BROOKVILLE — Ladies Day results from Pinecrest Country Club on Tuesday had Betsy Milford and Vicki Smith tying for first place with a 65 in an event that threw three holes out during the round.
Finishing third was Judy Roberts.