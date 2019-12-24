Lady Lions lose to NC, Union
STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team dropped a pair of KSAC-North home games last week and take a 2-5 record into this weekend’s Union Christmas Tournament.
Last Thursday, the Lady Lions lost to North Clarion, 74-29. The visiting She-Wolves led 49-7 by halftime. Frances Milliron and Sydney Simpson led C-L with seven and six points respectively while Gwen Siegel and Abby Gatesman each scored 15 points for North Clarion.
Last Wednesday, visiting Union routed the Lady Lions, 66-35. Kendall Dunn and Milliron scored eight and seven points respectively for C-L while Union’s Dominika Logue scored a career-high 30 points.
JV basketball teams in tourneys
Both Brookville junior varsity teams will also play in Christmas Tournaments this weekend. The Lady Raiders are at home Friday and Saturday prior to the varsity schedule at their own tournament. Friday’s opening round has Brockway playing DuBois Central Catholic at 3 p.m. and the Lady Raiders facing DuBois at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the consolation game is at 3 p.m. with the championship game at 4:30 p.m.
The boys play at the DuBois Holiday Tournament, opening with Brockway at 2:30 p.m. The Raiders then face either DuBois or DuBois Central Catholic in the consolation or final on Saturday at 2:30 or 4 p.m.
Here are the latest JV game reports:
FRIDAY, Dec. 20
Raiders 63, St. Marys 53
The Raiders improved to 4-0 with a win over the Dutch. Danny Lauer led the Raiders with 22 points while Ian Pete scored nine points, Griffin Ruhlman added eight points and Hunter Geer finished with seven points.
St. Marys 38, Lady Raiders 30
At home, Alayna Haight and Jordan Cook scored 12 and 10 points respectively in Brookville’s loss to the Lady Dutch.
TUESDAY, Dec. 17
Raiders 54, Ridgway 22
At Ridgway, the Raiders got 14 points from Hunter Geer and 12 from Griffin Ruhlman in a win over the Elkers. Ryan Geer scored eight points and Jamison Rhoades added seven points.
Jr. high basketball roundup
Here are the latest junior high basketball game reports for the Brookville Raiders program. All three teams are back in action next Monday at home against Clearfield.
FRIDAY, Dec. 20
Eighth Grade: Brookville 51, St. Marys 42
At St. Marys, the Raiders held off the host Dutch who made nine 3-pointers. Three Raiders reached double figures as Jack Knapp led the way with 18 points. Jack Pete and Charlie Krug scored 15 and 12 points respectively. The Raiders improved to 4-0 heading into next Monday’s home game with Clearfield.
Seventh Grade: Brookville 29, St. Marys 7
Also at St. Marys, the Raiders put eight players in the scoring column in a win over the Dutch. Gage Miller and Kellen Haines each scored seven points. Jesse Lucas added six points as the Raiders improved to 4-0 with their next game also at home against Clearfield next Monday.
TUESDAY, Dec. 17
Ninth Grade: Brookville 52, Oil City 25
At Oil City, the Raiders improved to 4-1 going into next Monday’s home game with Clearfield. Connor Marshall scored 12 points while Noah Peterson finished with 10 points. Isaac Hetrick added eight points.
Jr. high wrestlers rout
Redbank Valley
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville junior high wrestlers improved to 4-2 with last Tuesday’s 66-9 rout of Redbank Valley.
The Raiders, who are back in action Saturday at the Fort LeBoeuf Tournament, won nine of 10 bouts on the mat against the Bulldogs. Cole Householder, Gavin Hannah, Carson Weaver, Devon Kurtz, Ganen Cyphert, Hunter Greeley and Baily Miller won with pins while Burke Fleming and Danny Drake won decisions.
Jake Popson (major) and Miller (pin) won exhibition bouts.