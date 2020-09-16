Lions fall to KC in opener
STRATTANVILLE — Karns City took a 2-0 halftime lead before scoring three second half tallies en route to a 5-1 victory over the Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer team in the opening game at the C-L Sports Complex Monday night.
Dakota King scored a hat trick for the Gremlins while Owen Colwell and Luke Anderson added one goal each.
“Playing a team like Karns City gives us a chance to see where we’re at,” said C-L head coach Don Montgomery. “I’m not unhappy with our performance as I think we’ll be fine. We’re in a good place.”
The bright spot for C-L is that Bailee Verdill scored with 1:37 left to spoil the shutout bid.
The Lions host Redbank Valley Thursday.
— By Steve Smail
Lady Raiders start 0-3
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team lost their first three games in a busy start to the season.
Tuesday at Redbank Valley, the hosts scored all three of their goals in the second half to notch a 3-0 win over the Lady Raiders.
Monday, the Lady Raiders lost 9-0 at West Branch after last Saturday’s season-opening 15-0 loss at Clearfield.
The Lady Raiders host Clarion next Monday before visiting Punxsutawney Tuesday and Curwensville next Thursday.
Brookville JH soccer debuts
BROOKVILLE — The first Brookville Area High School junior high soccer season kicked off Monday as the co-ed program played to a 1-1 tie with Forest Area.
A late Forest goal led to the deadlock with the junior high setup not using overtime. Autumn Walter scored for the Raiders on an assist from Sergio Sotillo.
The team is coached by Jeff McMaster and Tiffany Cieleski. They have 17 players in seventh and eighth grade — 12 boys and 5 girls — on the roster.
Next up for the Raiders is a home game against Karns City Wednesday at 4 p.m. Thursday, they host Clearfield at 5:30 p.m. before next Monday’s game at Redbank Valley starting at 4 p.m.
ROSTER
BOYS
Eighth grade: Rilee Payne, Gannon McMaster, Carter Lindermuth, Lucas McKinney, Austin Brocious, Daniel Turner.
Seventh grade: Rhys Vander kelen, Sergio Sotillo, Ayden Cieleski, Justin Smith, Isaac Reitz, Maddox Harmon.
GIRLS
Eighth grade: Brooke Monrean, Madeline Reitz, Autumn Walter.
Seventh grade: McKenna Potts, Kaida Yoder.
SCHEDULE
September
14-Forest Area (T); 16-Karns City, 4 p.m.; 17-Clearfield (boys only), 5:30 p.m.; 21-at Redbank Valley, 4 p.m.; 24-at DuBois CC, 4 p.m.; 26-at Karns City, 10 a.m.; 28-Brockway, 3:30 p.m.
October
1-DuBois CC, 3:30 p.m.; 6-Redbank Valley, 4 p.m.; 7-at Brockway, 4 p.m.
Lumberjacks beat C-L
BROOKVILLE — After falling behind 8-0 to start the game, the Brookville Lumberjacks junior division team reeled off 36 unanswered points for a 36-8 win over Clarion-Limestone last Saturday.
Now 4-0 going into this weekend’s bye week, the juniors and seniors are off until Sept. 26 at Karns City. The seniors (1-3) received a forfeit win due to C-L not having a team.
The juniors had four different players score touchdowns with Gabe Hannah returning an interception for a TD and added a rushing TD in the fourth quarter. Owen Weaver threw two TD passes to Landon Smith and Terrance Cox. Cody Householder ran for a score and two-point conversion as did Hannah.
Pinecrest CC golf results
BROOKVILLE — Here are the latest results from Pinecrest Country Club:
TUESDAY LADIES DAY — The Bingo-Bango-Bongo event was won by Judy Roberts with 24 points. Alice Sampson and Bonnie Lefevre tied for second with 18 pints and Jan Johnson was fourth.
LINDERMUTH WINS MONDAY NIGHT LEAGUE — Mike Lindermuth won this year’s Monday Night League, which wrapped up this week.
AL LEFEVRE SEPTEMBER SLAM — The four ladies winners were Vicki Smith, Deb Fenstermaker, Mona Park and Beth Gerg while the four men’s winners were Dan Olson, Tom McCLaine, Larry Weary and Rick Smoose.
OLSON WINS MATSON MEN’S MATCH PLAY — Dan Olson beat Tyler Toy 1-up to win the 2020 Robert D. Matson Memorial Match Play Championship last Wednesday, Sept. 9.
SLIMAK WINS MATSON WOMEN’S MATCH PLAY — Mark Kay Slimak beat Alice Sampson last Tuesday, Sept. 8 to capture the 2020 Robert D. Matson Memorial Match Play Championship.
LADIES DAY RESULTS from Sept. 8 — Judy Roberts won the “Flag Game” with Linda Gray, Betsy Milford and Jan Johnson finishing 2nd through 4th.
SKINS FROM Sept. 8 — Matt Melillo (No. 6), Gregg Rafferty (No. 7), Rod Osborne (No. 11), Greg Truitt (No. 16) and Tom Simpson (No. 18).