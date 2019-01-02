Lady Lions 1-1 at Union Tourney
RIMERSBURG — The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions finished third at last week’s Union Christmas Tournament.
After falling to Cameron County, 63-44, in the first round last Thursday, the Lady Lions rebounded with a 57-27 win over Sheffield in the consolation on Friday.
Against Sheffield, Mady Craig scored 16 points for the Lady Lions while Anna Kennemuth and Francis Milliron finished with nine and eight points respectively.
Craig and Alyvia McKimm each scored 16 points for the Lady Lions in their loss to Cameron County. Milliron and Anna Burns scored eight and seven points respectively.
The Lady Lions take a 3-6 record into Friday’s home game against Cranberry. Next Monday and Wednesday, the Lady Lions host Moniteau and travel to Redbank Valley.
Swimmers back in action Saturday
HYDE — It’s time to get the schedule going again for the Brookville Area High School Swimming and Diving teams this weekend when they head to the Clearfield Invitational on Saturday.
The dual meet schedule resumes next Thursday at St. Marys and Jan. 14 at Bradford. Both teams aren’t home again until Jan. 17 against Clearfield at the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium starting at 6 p.m.
Raiders Baseball Casino Night Jan. 26
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders Baseball Booster Club is sponsoring a Casino Night on Jan. 26 at Pinecrest Country Club starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Mega Rock or DeMans Sports Goods. Call or text 814-541-4467 for more information.
Clarion U. men beat PSU-Fayette
CLARION — Playing on its home court for the fourth game in a row, the Clarion men’s basketball team delivered an 89-67 victory over visiting Penn State Fayette, Sunday night.
The Nittany Lions jumped out to an early seven-point lead at 11-4 but the Golden Eagles slowly clawed their way back into the game, taking the lead 21-20 with 8:24 left in the first half and never looked back. Khari and Jonathan Williams paced the Clarion offense in the first half, each scoring 12 points to stake the Golden Eagles to a 41-28 halftime lead.
Clarion (3-6) shot 57 percent from the floor in the first half, getting up and down the floor quickly, helping them withstand the hot shooting hand of Fayette’s London Hoxie. Hoxie knocked down five of his first eight shot attempts, pumping in 13 of his game-high 26 points in the first half.
A 10-0 run just six minutes into the second half helped Clarion extend their lead to 20, capped off by a fast-break dunk by guard Elijah Cottrill.
Fayette would cut the lead to 10 points at 64-54 with just over 9 minutes left in the game, but that would be as close as they get in the contest.
For the game, Clarion shot 57.1 percent from the floor, converting 36 of 63 attempts, including 11 of 16 from the free throw line.
Cottrill led the Golden Eagles with 26 points and eight assists, while Khari Williams finished the night with 21 points to go along with 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.
J. Williams nearly missed a double-double, netting 20 points and 9 rebounds along with 3 assists.
Clarion really spread the scoring around, as Stevan Rodriguez finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, while Javontay Pipkin finished with seven points to go along with a team-high seven assists and five rebounds. Redshirt-Freshman Kass Taylor rounded out the scoring adding two points and two rebounds in 10 minutes of work.
The Golden Eagles visited the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown Wednesday. Next Wednesday, the Golden Eagles host Seton Hill at the Rec Center.
