Coudersport claims Class 1A title
DuBOIS — In last Saturday’s first District 9 championship game at E.J. Mansell Stadium, it was Coudersport scoring 36 points in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 42-13 win over Redbank Valley for the Class 1A title.
The 11-0 Falcons head to the PIAA quarterfinals Friday night against D10 champion and defending state champion Farrell at the same Mansell Stadium in DuBois. The Steelers routed D5’s Tussey Mountain also last Saturday, 60-14. They beat the Falcons last year, 48-6.
Redbank Valley took a 7-6 lead over the Falcons into the fourth quarter, actually.
Redbank Valley (9-3) got a turnover on the Falcons’ second possession of the game when Chase Bish intercepted Hayden Keck at Falcons’ 24. Seven plays later, Kobe Bonanno bulled into the end zone from one yard out for a 7-0 lead.
Three plays later, Austin Leasure intercepted Keck again and his return gave the Bulldogs the ball at the Coudersport 32. However, the Bulldogs were stopped on downs at the Falcons’ 9.
Redbank Valley took just one snap the rest of the game in Falcons territory, scoring its second touchdown with Coudersport safety in front in the fourth quarter on receiver Ethan Hetrick’s 73-yard TD pass to fellow receiver Sam Hetrick.
Amazingly, Coudersport put up the same exact yardage total as its 56-0 rout of the Bulldogs in October with 373 yards. But how it amassed that number was quite different. The Falcons had 68 yards and five first downs in the first half and 236 yards alone in the fourth quarter.
Brandt Kightlinger ran for 108 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown, Dylan Kelly gained 81 yards on eight carries with a TD and Keck, who didn’t throw a pass in the second half, ran for 53 yards on 14 attempts. He fumbled short of the goal line on another scoring play with teammate Kolby VanWhy falling on it in the end zone for another touchdown. Jacob Pitcher, on his only carry, raced 52 yards for a TD as well.
All of Coudersport’s scoring with the exception Keck’s first TD on a 22-yard run on the first drive of the second half came in the fourth quarter.
PIAA crowns volleyball,
soccer champs
The PIAA finished off its seasons in volleyball and soccer last weekend with championship matchups in both sports:
— In volleyball, District 6 champion Northern Cambria defended its Class 1A title with a sweep of D11 champion Pottsville Nativity. Last Tuesday, Northern Cambria beat D9 champion Clarion in four sets to advance to the finals. Other titles went to WPIAL runner-up North Catholic in Class 2A after a five-set battle against D4’s North Penn-Liberty. In Class 3A, D3’s Palmyra beat D11’s Southern Lehigh in five sets. The Class 4A title went to WPIAL runner-up North Allegany in a five-setter over D1’s Bishop Shanahan.
— In soccer, boys’ titles went to D11’s Moravian Academy in Class 1A, WPIAL champion Quaker Valley in Class 2A, D3 champion Lower Dauphin in Class 3A and D1 champion North Penn in Class 4A. Titles on the girls’ side were won by D3’s Camp Hill in Class 1A, D12’s Lansdale Catholic in Class 2A, WPIAL champion Mars in Class 3A and D1’s Boyertown in Class 4A.
CUP football finishes season
EAST STROUDSBURG — The Clarion University football season ended with a 3-8 record following last Saturday’s 41-17 loss at East Stroudsburg.
The Golden Eagles, who finished 1-6 in the PSAC-West, actually outgained the Warriors 380-302, but trailed 28-10 by halftime. The Warriors returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and a blocked field goal 84 yards for another TD in the second quarter.
For Clarion, Mylique McGriff ran for 97 yards on 15 carries. Quarterbacks Michael Proios and Jeff Clemens each threw TD passes, but were intercepted a combined three times.
— As far as the NCAA Division II football playoffs go for the PSAC, five teams advanced to the postseason. PSAC champion Slippery Rock received a first-round bye in its seven-team regional setup and will play the winner of this Saturday’s Shepherd at No. 4 IUP game on Nov. 30. West Chester visits No. 3 Notre Dame-Ohio and No. 2 Kutztown hosts Tiffin.
CUP men 0-3 going into Tippin opener
ELKINS, WV – Clarion freshman Aaron Hilzendeger scored a career high 21 points and grabbed six rebounds, while dishing off six assists, but the Golden Eagles were unable to hold an early lead, falling on the road to Davis & Elkins College last Saturday, 89-75.
Clarion (0-3) was leading 11-10 with 15:02 remaining in the first half, but the offense of the Senators was to potent as they regained the lead 13-11 and never looked back from that point on.
Hilzendeger had the hot hand to start the game burying two 3-pointers, back-to-back and finding Elijah Cottrill for another to help Clarion grab the early lead. Cottrill scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half, grabbing three rebounds and passing off another three assists on the game to help lead the Golden Eagles charge. Off of the bench, Stevan Rodriguez added 14 points, adding three rebounds to his stat line in just 22 minutes of action.
Next up for the Golden Eagles is their home opener at Tippin this Saturday against Kutztown starting at 3 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday, the Golden Eagles are also home — West Chester at 3 p.m. Sunday and Lake Erie College next Tuesday at 7 p.m.