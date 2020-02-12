CUP wrestlers host Kent State
CLARION — The Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team ends a nearly two-week dual meet layoff when it hosts Mid-Atlantic Conference foe Kent State Friday at 7 p.m.
The Golden Eagles, who visit Rider Sunday in another MAC matchup at 11 a.m., are 8-5 overall and 5-3 in the MAC going into Friday.
Individually, Clarion has two wrestlers ranked nationally in the latest intermat.com wrestling poll — Brookville’s Brock Zacherl No. 11 at 149 and Greg Bulsak No. 12 at 197.
The Golden Eagles visit Edinboro for their final meet on Feb. 23 before the postseason begins. The MAC Championships are March 7-8 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Ill.
Lady Lions finish up schedule
STRATTANVILLE — Wrapping up its regular-season schedule, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team makes up last Friday’s home game with Forest on Thursday.
The Lady Lions off since Feb. 4, take a 7-14 record into the game. They beat the Fires, 55-21, back on Jan. 3 in Marienville.
Ray 7th, Drake 9th at
Mount Union
ALLIANCE, Ohio — The Clarion track & field team saw one athlete claim a first-place finish while another broke a meet record, as the Golden Eagles competed at the Jim Wuske Invitational hosted by Mount Union.
The Distance Medley Relay team defeated the field and set a meet record in the process, with the team of Haley Schaller, Kia Braithwaite, Skyllar Spears and Abigail Sullivan crossing the line a full 15 seconds ahead of the second-place competitors. They cruised to a time of 13:24.62, shattering the previous meet record set in 2015. It was also the best DMR time for the Golden Eagles this season, beating the previous best by 26 seconds.
Brookville graduates Mattisen Drake and Maley Zents also competed. Drake cleared 9 feet, 7 inches to finish ninth in the pole vault. Zents was on the third-place 4x200 relay that finished in 1:51.36.
Also at Mount Union, Brookville’s Seth Ray, a junior at Grove City College was seventh in the 60 hurdles (9.8) and 40th in the 60 dash (7.8).
Raiders run at Slippery Rock U.
SLIPPERY ROCK — A trio of Lady Raiders competed at last Sunday’s indoor all-comers track and field meet at Slippery Rock University.
Brooke Emery continued her strong performances in the jumps and hurdles, winning the triple jump (32 feet, 5 1/4 inches) and long jump (15 feet, 1 3/4 inches) along with the 55-meter hurdles (9.59).
Morgan Monnoyer won the 200 dash (30.03) and finished second in the 55 dash (8.22) and long jump (14 feet, 1 1/2 inches).
Laynee Sorbin placed fourth in the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches), long jump (13 feet, 7 3/4 inches) and triple jump (29 feet, 11 1/2 inches).
The next scheduled meet is this Saturday at Youngstown State.
Jr. high basketball roundup
All three Brookville Raiders junior high teams won games Monday.
The seventh-and-eighth graders swept visiting Kane. The eighth graders improved to 21-1 with a 51-10 win. All nine players found the scoring column. Jack Pete scored 11 points while Caleb Kornbau and Jack Knapp each finished with 10 points.
The seventh-graders improved to 17-1 with a 39-2 win. Gage Miller scored 14 points while Wyatt Lucas, Hunter Whitlatch, Jacob Semeyn and Jesse Lucas each scored four points.
The ninth-graders won at Clearfield 50-28 to improve to 18-1. Noah Peterson nailed four 3-pointers and scored 23 points while Connor Marshall scored nine points.
All three teams host DuBois Friday. The eighth- and ninth-grade squads host Bradford Saturday afternoon, the eighth-graders starting things at noon in the main gym with the ninth-graders following before JV and varsity makeups with Bradford.
In last week’s games:
THURSDAY, Feb. 6
Ninth grade: Brookville 54,
Curwensville 17
Connor Marshall and John Colgan scored 17 and 10 points respectively to lead the Raiders past the Golden Tide. Lucas Haight added eight points.
TUESDAY, Feb. 4
Ninth grade: Brookville 49, ECC 46
Noah Peterson and Connor Marshall each scored 10 points while Isaac Hetrick added nine points in a win over the Cavaliers.
Eighth grade: Brookville 48, ECC 19
Jack Pete scored 12 points and Jack Knapp added 10 points to lead the Raiders past the Cavaliers. Charlie Krug finished with nine points while Jack Gill scored seven points.
Seventh grade: Brookville 24, ECC 21
The Raiders outscored the Cavaliers 13-0 in the final quarter for the come-from-behind win. Gage Miller scored seven points while Wyatt Lucas finished with five points.