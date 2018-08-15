Flag Football signup dates set
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Football League, a youth flag football league for children going into grades 1 through 6 (and kindergartners who turn 6 by July 31) this fall, announced its signup dates for the upcoming season.
The cost to register is $40 per child with discounts for families with multiple children. Registration will be held at the Brookville YMCA on Sept. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon. The six-game season will likely start Sept. 22 and continue through the end of October.
More details will be announced later. For more information, contact Rich Rhoades at 648-0790 or Tina Householder at the YMCA.
Rockets claim Fed League title
REYNOLDSVILLE — It took seven years, a new-look lineup, but the DuBois Rockets find themselves back on top the mountain as the Federation League champions after pulling out a title-clinching 5-2, 8-inning victory last Thursday night against Sykesville in Game 6 of the finals series.
DuBois rode the right arm of Brandon Orsich and got him the win in extra innings by staging a three-run rally against Sykesville veteran Jude Lander in the top of the eighth.
Orisch’s battery-mate, Josh Sorbera, plated the go-ahead run with an one-out sacrifice fly in the eighth before Garrett Brown scored a run with a base hit to right-center. Dan Bowman scored the third run in the inning on a throwing error by Senators catcher Austin Blauser.
Orsich allowed a one-out walk in the bottom of the eighth but promptly got Jared Baummer to ground out to second to finish off his complete-game effort and give the Rockets their first Fed League title since 2011. That crown was DuBois’ second straight at the time — both coming against Rossiter.
During DuBois’ title drought, Sykesville won five straight league titles (2012-2016) — two against the Rockets — while Rossiter claimed the crown last year against Brookville.
Orsich allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits while striking out two and walking seven, including three intentional ones to Adam Fox. The complete game was his second of the series, as he also tossed a four-hit shutout in a 4-0 Game 3 victory at Showers Field.
Orsich was named the Finals MVP. On top of his two complete-game victories, he also made a relief appearance in Game 2. Overall, he allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits in 16 1/3 innings (0.43 ERA) in the championship series.
YMCA hoops clinics scheduled
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville YMCA is sponsoring two youth basketball clinics at the outdoor courts at Walter Dick Memorial Park in August.
A girls’ clinic is scheduled for this Wednesday and Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. each night for players ages 8 to 12.
A boys’ clinic for children going into second through sixth grade is scheduled for Aug. 22-23 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Players may bring a suitable indoor/outdoor ball to use at the clinic and in case of rain, the event will be moved indoors to the YMCA.
The cost for both is $15 for YMCA members and $20 for members. Sign up at the YMCA.
Jr. high girls basketball begins
BROOKVILLE — Practices for the Brookville Area High School junior high girls basketball team — seventh and eighth grade — begin Thursday at the school’s auxiliary gymnasium from 5 to 7 p.m.
Other preseason practice dates with that time schedule are Aug. 17, 20-24 and 27. Then from Aug. 28-31 the scheduled time is 3 to 5 p.m. at the auxiliary gymnasium as well.
For more information on the season, contact Mark Powell at 715-0865.
