Brookville XC at tri-meet
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Ethan Brentham won the boys’ race and both Brookville squad combined to go 1-3 in a tri-meet with host Punxsutawney and Bradford Tuesday afternoon.
Brentham won the 3.1-mile race in 17:49, beating Bradford’s Tyler Kraft to the line by 36 seconds. The only other runner to get under the 19-minute mark was Bradford’s third-place Hunter Fox in 18:59.
Also scoring for the Raiders were Bryce Baughman (8th, 19:49), Dillon Olson (9th, 19:56), Calvin Doolittle (11th, 20:12) and Luc Doolittle (22nd, 21:53).
The Raiders dropped both decisions to Punxsutawney (26-31) and Bradford (25-32).
In the girls’ race, Bradford’s Hannah Lary won in 22:32, edging Libby Gianvito of Punxsutawney at the line. Punxsutawney put the next two runners across in Abby Stello (22:47) and Olivia Roberts (22:51).
For the Lady Raiders, Emma Fiscus was the top finisher in seventh place in 23:27. Also for Brookville scoring were Elissa McNeil (9th, 23:58), Sadie Shofestall (11th, 24:36), Jennifer Kidder (15th, 25:02) and Samantha Hetrick (16th, 25:05).
In the two-mile junior high race, Brookville won three of four decisions with the boys sweeping Punxsutawney (21-35) and Bradford (21-40) and the girls beating Punxsutawney (17-38) but losing to Bradford (16-45).
Jack Pete was the top Brookville boys’ finisher in third place at 14:02 and Hunter Rupp was fourth in 14:06. Brookville’s Anna Fiscus was fifth in the girls’ race in 17:10.
Both teams head to Saturday’s IUP Invitational before next Tuesday’s trip to DuBois.
CUP routs Lincoln, 44-7
CLARION — Behind a stout defensive effort, the Clarion University football team won its home opener, defeating Lincoln 44-7 at Memorial Stadium last Saturday afternoon.
The Golden Eagles (2-1) open PSAC West play Saturday at 1 p.m.
The numbers do a good job of telling the story of the game, and they are impressive. The Golden Eagles held the Lions to just 129 yards – including minus-6 yards rushing total on 30 attempts – and five total first downs. Seven Lincoln drives ended with negative yardage as Clarion smothered most runs in the backfield.
The Golden Eagles led 20-0 at halftime and extended their lead to 27-0 in the third quarter before Lincoln found the end zone
Seven different Golden Eagles scored touchdowns and quarterback Jovante Seard got things going with three TD passes to start the game in the first half, 25-yarders to Dervonn Holton and Marcus McCoy and a 41-yard strike to A.Z. Britt with 3:01 left in the half.
Then backup quarterback Jeff Clemons hit former Karns City standout, fullback Maverick Kelsea, with a 21-yard TD pass to put the Golden Eagles up 27-0 in the third.
Keanu Young and Zack Morris had TD runs of 8 and 1 yards sandwiched around James Metzgar’s 28-yard field goal to close the scoring.
Clarion outgained Lincoln, 372-123. Seard completed 12 of 24 passes for 169 yards. Eleven different receivers caught passes.
9th-graders blank Clarion
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders freshman football team, which includes eighth-graders as well, blanked visiting Clarion 20-0 last Thursday to improve to 1-1.
Jamison Rhoades threw three touchdown passes, including 23 and 49 yards to Truman Sharp and 88 yards to Brayden Kunselman. Cameron Moore added a two-point conversion run.
The Raiders’ seventh-and-eighth grade team travels to Punxsutawney Thursday for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff. Next Thursday, both teams are at home, the seventh-and-eighth graders against Redbank Valley at 4 p.m. and the ninth-grade team against Ridgway following.
L’jacks split with Moniteau
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Lumberjacks split their ABC Youth Football League games with Moniteau last Saturday at home.
The senior squad won, 20-8, while the juniors fell 22-0. Bothe teams head to Karns City this week. The seniors are 2-2 while the juniors are 0-4.
In the senior win over Moniteau, Easton Belfiore, Wyatt Lucas and Owen Fleming scored touchdowns with Belfiore adding a two-point conversion run. Defensively, Damien Rittenhouse intercepted a pass to lead the Lumberjacks.
The bantams fared well once again in their exhibition, scoring 10 touchdowns with Cody Householder (4), Owen Weaver (3), Gabe Hannah (2) and Terrance Cox (1).
Junior girls’ basketball roundup
DuBOIS — Both Brookville junior high girls’ basketball teams lost games at DuBois Monday afternoon.
The eighth-graders lost 45-15 and fell to 2-4 overall. Kerstyn Davie led the Lady Raiders with nine points. The seventh-graders lost 32-12 and dropped to 3-3. Hannah Lundgren and Davie scored six and four points respectively.
Both teams were at Ridgway Tuesday. Next Monday, they travel to Kane before host Elk County Catholic Wednesday.
In other games last week:
THURSDAY, Sept. 13
Eighth grade:
Bradford 32, Brookville 17
Kerstyn Davie and Bentley Hughey scored six and four points apiece in the Lady Raiders’ loss at home to Bradford.
Seventh grade: Brookville 22,
Bradford 17
Eden Wonderling scored 10 points while Kerstyn Davie added eight points in the Lady Raiders’ win over Bradford.
TUESDAY, Sept. 11
Eighth grade: Punxsutawney 30,
Brookville 22
Kerstyn Davie (9 points), Reggan Olson (7) and Eden Wonderling (6) scored for the Lady Raiders in their loss at home to Punxsutawney.
Seventh grade: Punxsutawney 40,
Brookville 15
Hannah Lundgren scored three points to lead the Lady Raiders.
Youth soccer reports listed
Here are the latest game reports from the Brookville Soccer Association for Youth.
SUNDAY, Sept. 16
Under-12
McDonalds 10, DuBois 0
At DuBois, Lauren Castellan, Sergio Sotillo and Gannon McMaster each scored three goals to lead McDonalds over DuBois. Shea Hetrick, Austin Brosius, Carter Lindemuth and Autumn Walter also scored while Brosius, Maddox Harmon, Aaron Turner and Walter had assists. McMaster and Hetrick were the goalkeepers.
Under-10
Brockway 3, Kelly CJD 1
At Brockway, Ally Wilson scored Kelly’s lone goal in the loss to the hosts. Dicen Bish and Declan Reitz were the goalkeepers.
Tour de Brookville
Fall Classic Oct. 6
BROOKVILLE — This year’s Tour de Brookville Fall Bicycle Classic will be held Oct. 6 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Depot St. Trailhead in Brookville.
The bike tour, held annually during fall foliage season, is not a race and there is no fee or pre-registration necessary. All participants will receive the new TDB 2018 edition logo they can place on their favorite t-shirt or jersey.
Riders interested in completing the full 23-mile road tour will pedal the Depot Spur to the Redbank Valley Trail and travel eight miles to the Summerville trailhead. From there, they can take to the road, doing a combination of flat terrain, rolling hills, challenging climbs, and exhilirating descents visiting the areas of Mount Pleasant, Ohl, Stanton and Belgiumtown before returning back to the trailhead in Brookville.
At least two breaks are planned and a sag wagon will be provided carrying additional energy bars, drinks and other supports throughout the road portion. All riders are expected to wear a helmet and to bring water bottles filled with water or energy drinks to stay hydrated.
Riders opting not to do the road portion, can stay on the Redbank Trail in Summerville and continue south toward Heathville. Those participants should monitor their time as all riders are expected back to the trailhead in Brookville by 12:15 pm.
A post-ride celebration luncheon will follow at the end of the tour in downtown Brookville.
Donations toward the cost of future maintenance of the trail will be accepted, with checks made out to the Redbank Valley Trails Association. These will be collected at the completion of the tour or at the luncheon.
For more information, contact John Pozza at jpozza@comcast.net.
Season Championship Night at TMS
KNOXDALE — Here are the feature race results from last Friday’s Season Championship Night at Thunder Mountain Speedway:
Bubba’s Racing Supply Front Wheel Drive 4-Cylinders: 1. Curtis Mohney, 2. Chad Greeley, 3. Joe Huber, 4. Sam Orf Jr., 5. D.J. Clark, 6. Jeff Huber, 7. Cory Price, 8. Greg Kiehl, 9. Austin Fedder.
Chad Lilley Septic Street Stocks: 1. Rusty Martz, 2. Tim Bish, 3. Bill Hurrelbring, 4. Gary Luzier, 5. Dale Yeaney, 6. Bob Foley, 7. Mike Miller, 8. Jim Bloom, 9. Bob Rosman, 10. Cregen Brady.
Legends Powersports Late Models: 1. Michael Maresca, 2. Charles Powell Jr., 3. Joe Petyak, 4. Colbey Frye, 5. Bryan Bernheisel, 6. Skip Lindemuth, 7. Del Rougeux, 8. Joe Moyer, 9. Dan Stormer, 10. Nate Smith.
Windstream Semi-Lates: 1. Joe Martin, 2. Todd English, 3. Tommy Kronenwetter, 4. Nick Fulmer, 5. Rich Wicker, 6. John Weaver, 7. Jim Challingsworth, 8. Ryan Caldwell, 9. Joe Becker, 10. Doug Surra.
