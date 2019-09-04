Longtime CUP AD Lignelli dies
CLARION — Clarion University and the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced the passing of Frank Lignelli.
As a student-athlete, coach and athletic director, he can truly be called the person responsible for Clarion’s outstanding athletic tradition, and was the catalyst for the Golden Eagles’ greatest successes for more than six decades. He was inducted into the Clarion Sports Hall of Fame in 1993.
Visitation for Mr. Lignelli will be held on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Gobles Funeral Home in Clarion. The funeral will be held on Friday at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion.
“We were deeply saddened to learn that Frank Lignelli has passed away,” said Dr. Wendy Snodgrass, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. “He devoted his life to making Clarion University a better place for all students and our especially our student-athletes, helping to give them the college experience that they deserve. In doing so, our programs enjoyed unprecedented success, and created a legacy that we all share pride in. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Joyce, his children Joy and Lee, and all other family and friends that were touched by his life.”
A native of Monongahela and a 1943 graduate of Monongahela High, Frank served in the U.S. Navy 1943-46. In 1946, he decided to attend college and was accepted to Penn State. As was the custom then, Penn State asked Lignelli to attend California State for a year or two and then transfer to Penn State. His transcripts, however, were mistakenly sent to Clarion University instead, and the long-time love affair between Lignelli and Clarion began.
As an athlete, Frank earned 11 varsity letters, including four in wrestling and football and three in baseball.
After graduating from Clarion in 1950, he taught at North Versailles and Monongahela High Schools before returning to Clarion to teach and coach in 1957. An assistant football coach for the next 13 seasons, Frank restarted the wrestling program in the 1959-60 season, coached for seven seasons, and as head coach sported a 69-11-1 overall record which included the PSAC title in 1965. In 1966, he became Clarion’s third athletic director, succeeding Waldo Tippin. Lignelli was the athletic director from 1966-86, went on sabbatical leave, and then returned as A.D. from November 2, 1987, through December 31, 1990.
Clarion’s athletic teams won 11 national championships, 59 PSAC titles, 22 PSAC runner-up finishes, 40 PSAC-West crowns, and numerous NAIA district titles with Lignelli’s direction. He started and raised well over one million dollars since 1967 for the Centennial Scholarship Fund, now known as the Waldo S. Tippin Scholarship Fund. Other accomplishments include his 10-year stint as Clarion golf coach from 1976 to 1986 and a PSAC golf title in 1982, his induction into the NAIA and EWL Halls of Fame in 1987, the Western Pennsylvania “Sports Hall of Fame” in 1986, the PSAC wrestling Hall of Fame in 1984, and the National Association of Collegiate Athletic Directors (NACDA) Hall of Fame in 2006.
Jr. high football starting
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville junior high football season got started Wednesday with a doubleheader at home against Karns City.
The Raiders will play the seventh-and-eighth graders at 5 p.m. with the freshman game at 6:30 p.m.
The seventh-and-eighth graders play a five-game schedule while the freshman schedule goes nine games.
The head coach is Casey Belfiore with assistants Jonah Sampson, Kenny Lindermuth, Tom Krug and Chad Hannah.
The overall junior high roster and schedules are listed below:
ROSTER
Ninth grade: Lucas Haight, Caden Marshall, Brody Barto, John Colgan, Jackson Zimmerman, Bryce Weaver, Carson Weaver, Hunter Greeley, Braden Long, Nathan Haney, Baily Miller, Coyha Brown.
Eighth grade: Daniel Drake, Charlie Krug, Jack Pete, Garret Gumpher, Jack Knapp, Logan Loy.
Seventh grade: Kolton Griffin, Owen Fleming, Gannon McMaster, Demitrious Hatzinikolas, Jesse Lucas, Wyatt Lucas, Easton Belfiore, Cole Householder, Gavin Kelly, Gavin Hannah, Jake Clinger, Zane Esposito, Austin Colgan.
SCHEDULES
Ninth Grade
September: 4-Karns City; 12-at Clarion; 18-at Ridgway, 6 p.m.; 24-at Brockway, 6 p.m.
October: 2-Ridgway, 5 p.m.; 10-at Moniteau; 17-Union, 4 p.m.; 24-at DuBois, 6 p.m.; 31-Keystone, 4 p.m.
Games begin at 6:30 p.m. if necessary.
Seventh-Eighth
September: 4-Karns City; 12-at Clarion; 19-Punxsutawney; 26-Curwensville.
October: Brockway, 5:30 p.m.
Games begin at 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Jr. high girls’ basketball starting
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville seventh-and-eighth girls’ basketball season got started Tuesday at home against Elk County Catholic.
The coaches this year are Mark Schindler, Mark Powell and Kate Reinsel.
ROSTER
Eighth-grade: Kerstyn Davie, Hannah Lundgren, Eden Wonderling, Makala Konyk, Bentley Hughey, Chloe Hughey, Delaney Barr, Lexie Mays, Morianna Ruffalo, Mara Bowser, Isabella Pangallo, Lauren Castellan.
Seventh-grade: Izzy Penman, Kailin Bowser, Lacie Silvis, Bethany Hack, Savannah Whiteman, Natalie Himes, Madeline Reitz.
SCHEDULE
September: 3-Elk Co. Catholic; 5-Curwensville; 9-at Brockway; 10-at Punxsutawney; 12-at Bradford; 16-DuBois; 17-Ridgway; 24-at Kane; 25-at Elk Co. Catholic; 26-St. Marys.
October: 1-at Ridgway; 3-Bradford; 9-Punxsutawney; 10-at St. Marys; 11-Kane; 14-DuBois CC; 16-at DuBois; 18-19-at Father Leopold Tourney, DCC; 21-Warren; 22-at Curwensville; 23-Brockway.
Games begin at 4 p.m. with seventh grade followed by eighth grade game.
Area Schedule
THURSDAY, Sept. 5
Football: Brookville at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Volleyball: C-L at Keystone, 6 p.m. (JV)
Soccer: C-L boys at Karns City, 7 p.m.
Golf: Brookville boys at Curwensville (Eagles Ridge GC), 5 p.m.; Brookville girls at Ridgway (Laurel Run GC), 3 p.m.
FRIDAY, Sept. 6
Football: Karns City at Clarion (CUP), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, Sept. 7
Volleyball: C-L at Kane JV Tourney, 9 a.m.
Soccer: Brookville girls at Karns City, 10 a.m.; Brookville boys at Karns City, noon; C-L boys at Punxsutawney, 10 a.m.
Youth football: Moniteau at Brookville, 9:30 a.m.; C-L at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY, Sept. 9
Volleyball: Brookville at A-C Valley, 6 p.m. (JV)
Soccer: Philipsburg-Osceola boys at Brookville, 4 p.m.
Golf: DuBois boys at Brookville (Pinecrest CC), 3:30 p.m.; Brookville girls at DuBois (TL Gold), 3 p.m.
JV football: Punxsutawney at Brookville, 6:30 p.m.; Clarion at Karns City, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, Sept. 10
Volleyball: Brookville at Curwensville, 6 p.m. (JV); Cranberry at C-L, 6 p.m. (JV)
Soccer: Brookville girls at Redbank Valley, 4 p.m.; Brookville boys at Redbank Valley, 6 p.m.
Golf: DuBois CC boys at Brookville (Pinecrest CC), 3:30 p.m.; C-L boys at Wenango CC, 4 p.m.
Cross Country: Brookville at Elk Co. Catholic, Benzinger Park, St. Marys, 4 p.m.; C-L at Karns City, Clarion Co. Park, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 11
Golf: Punxsutawney boys at Brookville (Pinecrest CC), 3:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, Sept. 12
Volleyball: Redbank Valley at Brookville, 6 p.m. (JV); Union at C-L, 6 p.m. (JV)
Soccer: Punxsutawney boys at Brookville, 4 p.m.; Keystone at C-L boys, 6:30 p.m.
Golf: Brookville girls at Curwensville (Eagles Ridge GC), 3 p.m.; C-L boys at Clarion Oaks GC, 4 p.m.
Junior high football: Brookville at Clarion, 5 p.m. (DH)