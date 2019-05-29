Five Brookville players named All-Stars
Brookville put a combined five players on this year’s Northern Allegany League’s Large School All-Star baseball and softball teams that were named recently.
In baseball, the Raiders had a trio of players honored with juniors Aaron Park and Seth Dunkle, and sophomore Jace Miner. In softball, senior Carlie McManigle and sophomore Megrah Suhan earned all-star nods.
In baseball, St. Marys’ Nate Beimel was named Most Valuable Player, joining teammates Brandon Sicheri and Jake Meeker on the team. League champion Punxsutawney had Alec Greenblatt and Adison Neal named while DuBois’ representatives were Dayne Bauman and Chandler Ho. Bradford’s Caleb Nuzzo and Peyton Manion rounded out the baseball list.
For softball, league champion DuBois had four players named — Maddie and Taylor Smith, Sarah Henninger and Lauren Walker. Punxsutawney’s Grace Aikens was the MVP and was joined on the all-stars by teammates Madison Stonbraker, Kendal Johnston and Elliott Ferrent. St. Marys had Tessa Grotzinger, Brittany Shaw and Maura Fledderman recognized.
Smith, White miss cut at USGA
Amateur Four-Ball
BANDON — Brookville’s Nathan Smith and his partner Todd White shot a two-round 1-under-par 140 and missed the cut to the 32-team match play tournament at the United States Amateur Golf Association’s Amateur Four-Ball Championships at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort Saturday and Sunday.
White and Smith shot an even-par 71 on the Old MacDonald Course Saturday, then followed up with a 1-under 69 at Pacific Dunes on Sunday. The inaugural champs from 2015 missed the cut by five strokes.
The tournament continued through Wednesday with the semifinals and finals, both 36-hole matches.
Grays off to 1-1 start
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Grays dropped a 10-4 decision to the Rossiter Miners last Tuesday at Rossiter’s Shaffer Field.
The Grays took a 1-1 record into Tuesday’s home game with Sykesville, although weather was likely to rain that game out. Sunday, the Grays host Rossiter and Tuesday, they’re home against the DuBois Rockets.
Blue Sox top Armstrong
in junior legion baseball
BROOKVILLE — Ending a two-game losing streak, the Brookville Blue Sox Junior American Legion baseball team topped visiting Armstrong, 7-2, Monday afternoon.
Hunter Roney tossed a three-hitter over six innings with nine strikeouts and no walks as the Blue Sox improved to 4-2 after dropping two straight games.
At the plate, Roney led the 11-hit attack with three hits with a double. Hunter Geer and Owen Caylor each had two hits while Geer and Jamison Rhoades hit doubles.
The Blue Sox scored six runs in the first inning, five with two outs. Geer doubled and scored on Roney’s one-out single. Then with two outs Bryce Rafferty singled in Roney and scored on Rhoades’ double. Carson Weaver singled in Rhoades to make it 4-1. Ryan Geer walked and Caylor singled to load the bases before Bay Harper was hit by a pitch to plate Weaver. Hunter Geer’s infield single pushed home the sixth run.
Roney doubled and scored on Rafferty’s sacrifice fly in the second inning.
Last Friday at Blairsville, the Blue Sox were blanked 5-0 as pitcher Andrew Baker tossed a three-hitter. Griffin Ruhlman, Rafferty and Clayton Cook hit singles. Rhoades threw four innings and took the loss while Griffin threw two scoreless innings.
In Indiana last Thursday against SW Jack, the Blue Sox lost 7-1. Rafferty, Caylor and Harper hit singles. Hunter Geer took the loss on the mound, going five innings while Rafferty and Harper threw in relief.
Wednesday after the Raiders’ high school playoff game against Bedford in Punxsutawney, the Blue Sox face Punxsutawney. Friday, they host Punxsutawney. Next Monday, the Blue Sox visit Marion Center.
Clarion Co. Youth Field Day
scheduled for July 27
KOSSUTH — Clarion County Sportsmen for Youth is currently planning their 27th Annual Youth Field Day to be held on July 27 at Camp Coffman.
Youth Field Day is a day-long event for kids 8 to 12 years old, which was designed to introduce them to activities in the outdoors. Some of the events include trout fishing, boating safety, archery, trapping, wild game tasting, firearm safety, and shooting sports including shotguns, .22 rifles and muzzleloaders.
All events are non-competitive and stress safety and appreciation of the outdoors. Not only do the kids participate in 15 events, but hats, event t-shirts, lunch and door prizes are provided at no cost to the kids or their families.
Adults must accompany youth and 450 spots are available. Registration for the event will begin promptly at 5 p.m. on Monday via the PA Game Commission website. Interested parents can find the link on the Clarion County Sportsmen for Youth Facebook page or by visiting the Game Commission website. Any questions regarding the event can be directed to youthfieldday@gmail.com.