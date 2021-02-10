Clarion U. wrestlers face
Edinboro in round robin
CLARION — The Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team welcomed Edinboro to Tippin Gym for a small-scale round robin match last Wednesday night, with a number of Clarion grapplers enjoying success against their long-time rivals on the Fighting Scots.
Clarion concludes its dual match season Friday, when they host Messiah at Tippin Gym for Senior Night.
Much of the Golden Eagles’ success came in the middle weights, with Brookville’s Tate Ortz and Trevor Elfvin delivering multiple wins at 157 pounds. Ortz went 2-1 with a pair of bonus victories, including a 20-4 tech fall over Alex Garcia in the third period and an 11-1 major decision over Luke Sainato. In each of those bouts he notched scads of near-fall points from the top position, bringing Garcia and Sainato to their backs to extend the deficit. Ortz came up just one point shy of the hat trick for the night, falling in a narrow 4-3 decision to Peter Pappas in the final bout.
Elfvin’s night played out in a similar manner, as he won a pair of matches at 157 pounds before falling in a close decision to Pappas, this one in sudden victory. Elfvin claimed a 3-2 decision over PJ Gohn as well as a masterful 14-4 major over Garcia.
There were other bouts worth celebrating, as well. Seth Koleno continued to place his mark on the 149-pound position with a split, including a 16-1 tech fall over Salieri Allen. Casper Hinklie and Brett Wittmann both recorded their first collegiate victories, with Hinklie beating Matt Dowler by 10-5 decision and Wittmann downing Beau Dillon by a 4-2 score. John Worthing also defeated Dowler in an impressive comeback victory, rallying from an 8-0 deficit in the first period to take a 9-8 lead and eventually win on Dowler’s disqualification due to excessive stalling.
In other bouts, Redbank Valley graduate Ethan Wiant was 0-3 at 157, dropping a 4-3 decision to Sainato, a 7-5 decision to Pappas and a 10-1 major to Gohn.
Junior high wrestlers busy
WINGATE — The Brookville junior high wrestlers were active last Saturday at the Bald Eagle Area Duals, going 3-2 in five matchups.
The Raiders lost to Milton (51-27) and the hosts (58-24) while beating Line Mountain (51-18), Hollidaysburg (54-24) and Selinsgrove (39-30).
They were 5-3 overall going into Tuesday’s match at Clearfield.
In the opener against Milton, Owen Fleming (pin), Cole Householder (pin), Ladd Blake (decision) and Daniel Drake (pin) had wins on the mat for the Raiders.
The Raiders took advantage of five forfeits agianst Line Mountain with Austin Colgan (decision), Gavin Hannah (pin), Kolton Griffin (pin) and Easton Belfiore (pin) winning on the mat.
Against Hollidaysburg, the Raiders were 6-3 on the mat and won three bouts via forfeit. Alec Geer (pin), Christopher Carroll (pin), Fleming (pin), Householder (pin), Gavin Kelly (pin), Griffin (decision) and Drake (decision) won for the Raiders.
The Raiders won four bouts against Bald Eagle Area with Fleming, Householder, Griffin and Drake each getting pins. Gavin Baughman (decision) won an exhibition bout.
In their final match against Selinsgrove, the Raiders were 4-5 on the mat and scored two forfeit wins. Fleming (decision), Householder (pin), Hannah (pin) and Blake (pin) were winners on the mat for the Raiders.
Junior high basketball roundup
All three Brookville Raiders junior high basketball teams were in action at Curwensville Tuesday. Thursday, the eighth-and-ninth graders host Bellefonte before Friday’s trip to Brockway for the seventh- and eighth-grade teams.
Here are the latest game reports:
SATURDAY, Feb. 6
Eighth grade: Brookville 24, Cambridge Springs 18
At home against the visiting Blue Devils, Jacob Semeyn and Carter Mackins scored six points while Gannon McMaster added five points as the Raiders improved to 7-4.
Seventh grade: Brookville 27, Cambridge Springs 11
Also at home, the Raiders (5-6) were led by Luke Burton’s 11 points. Hayden Freeman, Jameson Blair and Josh Semeyn each scored four points.
THURSDAY, Feb. 4
Ninth grade: Brookville 47, Clearfield 25
At Hyde, Jack Knapp and Charlie Krug scored 19 and 11 points respectively for the Raiders. Caleb Kornbau added eight points for the Raiders, who improved to 5-5.
Eighth grade: Clearfield 32, Brookville 29
Also at Hyde, Jacob Semeyn scored nine points while Jesse Lucas scored six points in the loss to the Bison. Wyatt Lucas and Carter Mackins each scored five points.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 3
Ninth grade: Warren 42, Brookville 36
Jack Knapp, Charlie Krug and Kellan Haines each scored 10 points in the Raiders’ loss to Warren.
Seventh grade: Warren 45, Brookville 27
Also at home against the Dragons, Sam Krug and Luke Burton scored eight and seven points respectively for the Raiders.